Matthew Bowen, New Albany
Ottis W. Brandon, Tupelo
Michael Bridges, Kirkville
Edward Byrd, New Albany
Thomas Lee Caldwell, Blue Mountain
Earnest Campbell, Abbeville
David Cleveland, Tupelo
Leroy Gaines, Corinth
Creighton D. "Craig" Glenn, Booneville
Nathaniel Gordon, Houlka
Alice Faye Hood, Booneville
Claudia Hopkins, Tupelo
Charlie Howell, Aberdeen
Rosie Olene Jarvis, Pontotoc
Elizabeth Koehn, Brooksville
S. L. Pass, Tupelo
Dr. Joe Raper, Amory
Jimmy Lee Rea, Nettleton
PFC Jimmy Rowland, Baldwyn
Leanna Seals, Houston
LeQuesha Peachez Howard Simmons, Blue Springs
Kaden E'mir Spearman, New Albany
James Randle Taylor, Union County
Danny Traylor, New Albany
Vera L. Wilson, Amory
Bernice O. Wright, Tishomingo
Mrs. Elizabeth Jane Koehn
Okolona
11 AM Friday, 1/14/22
Okolona Mennonite Church
Church Cemetery
Visit: 5 PM-7:30 PM today
at the Church
Mr. Ottis Brandon
Tupelo
2:30 PM Friday, 1/14/2022
Tupelo Chapel
Endville Cemetery-Pontotoc Co.
Visit: 1 PM – service time Friday only
Mr. S. L. Pass
Tupelo
11 AM Saturday, 1/15/22
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 10 AM – service time Saturday only
Private Burial
Miss Claudia Hopkins
Tupelo
Arrangements Pending
Thursday
January 13, 2022
MRS. DORIS BLANCHARD
Iuka
Graveside Services
2 p.m. Thursday
Grissom Chapel Cemetery, Burnsville
MR. DAVID CLEVELAND
Tupelo
Memorial Service
6 p.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 4 p.m. until service time
Friday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. HILDA F. HOWE
Tupelo
Graveside Services
2:30 p.m. Sunday
Tupelo Memorial Park
Leroy Gaines
CORINTH - Leroy Gaines, 83, passed away on January 12, 2022, at Merry Regional Health Center in Columbia, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Danny Traylor
NEW ALBANY - Danny Traylor, 56, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his home in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Saturday January 15, 2022 11:00 a.m. with viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany. Burial will follow at Palestine Church Cemetery Blue Mountain. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
James Randle Taylor
UNION COUNTY - James Randle Taylor, 53, resident of Myrtle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday, January 7, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Taylor will be at 2PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with David Blaylock and Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
Mr. Taylor was born on August 2, 1968 in Pontotoc, the son of the late James Paul and Sarah Ann Willard Taylor, Mr. Taylor was a graduate of the Myrtle public school system and was a valued employee for many years with Tupelo Fiber in the poly foam department.
A Christian and member of New Hope Baptist Church in Myrtle, Mr. Taylor will be remembered for his love of gospel music and church event. He enjoyed outdoor activities that included riding horses and fishing and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be from 11AM until 2PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Those left to cherish his memories include two sisters, Dinnah Taylor Coleman (Michael) of Pontotoc and Hollie Taylor of New Albany, two nieces and eight nephews.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Taylor family at nafuneralsandcremationcare.com.
LeQuesha Peachez Howard Simmons
BLUE SPRINGS - LeQuesha Peachez Howard Simmons, 44, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at her home in Blue Springs. Services will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022 2:00 at Red Hill M B Church Blue Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 3:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany. Burial will follow at Red Hill Cemetery Blue Springs Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Kaden E'mir Spearman
NEW ALBANY - Kaden E'mir Spearman, 3 months and 21 days, the infant son of Rico Spearman and Annatasia Blackwell, passed away Saturday, January 01, 2022, at his parents residence in New Albany. Services will be on Thurs Jan 13th at 4pm with viewing at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. Visitation will be on Thurs beginning at 4pm until 6pm at Associated's Magnolia Parlor. Our family at Associated are deeply thankful and honored to have been chosen to serve the Spearman and Blackwell families. For more information refer to associatedfuneral.com.
Nathaniel Gordon
HOULKA - Nathaniel Gordon, 61, passed away on January 12, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Earnest Mae Campbell
ABBEVILLE - Earnest Mae Campbell, 68, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022 2:00 at Serenity Burney Funeral Home Oxford. Visitation will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Burney Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jeffrey Chapel Cemetery Abbeville. Serenity Burney Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of services.
Charlie Howell
ABERDEEN - Charlie Howell, 81, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Gilmore Medical Center in Amory. Services will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11a.m. at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 3-5p.m. Walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Thomas Lee Caldwell
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Thomas Lee Caldwell, 71, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022 1:00 with viewing beginning at 11:00 at Flatwood Grove Church of The Living God 2171 County Road 830 Blue Mountain. Burial will follow at Flatwood Grove Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Alice Faye Hood
BOONEVILLE - Alice Faye Hood, 76, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Faye was born in Humphreys City, MS, on August 16, 1945, to J.D. Bodry and Katie Mae Robertson Bodry. She retired from Marathon Cheese Corp. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, word search puzzles, and quilting baby blankets. Faye loved her plants. Most of all, she loved the Lord and her family.
Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM. Rev. Roy Joshlin and Rev. Matthew Joshlin will be officiating. Burial will be in the Cains Chapel Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Faye is survived by her son, Jeramy Lee Hood of Booneville; daughter, Deborah Adams (Kevin) of Lucedale, MS; sister, Robbie Savell (Jimmy) of LaPorte, TX; two grandsons, Charlie Hunter of Hamilton, MS, and Carlton Hunter of Jackson, MS; step-grandson, Morgan Adams of Collinsville, MS; step-granddaughter, Lori Sullivan of Meridian, MS; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, J.D. Bodry, Jr., Terry D. Bodry, John Bodry and Leroy Bodry; one sister, Barbara Duthu.
Pallbearers will be Darryl Duthu, Tim Duthu, Oscar Joshlin, Paul Godsey and Scott Godsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Junior Michaels, Shane Michaels and Herbert Hearn.
Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, 106 Hwy 4, Booneville, MS, 38829.
Michael Bridges
KIRKVILLE - Michael Dean Bridges, 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his home in the Kirkville Community. He was born September 4, 1951, to Arthur and Nova Lee Bridges. He farmed and logged most all his life. He enjoyed watching westerns, football, and NASCAR.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Michael Don Bridges of Kirkville; a special friend and caregiver, Pattie Johnson of Kirkville; one step- son, Bobby Gentry of New Albany; three brothers, Billy Joe Bridges of Kirkville, Johnnie Mac Bridges of Texas and William T. Bridges of Tennessee; one sister, Nora Bridges of the Ratliff community; four grandchildren, Jeffery Bridges, Tori Bridges, Michael Bridges, and Hannah Bridges Cook; one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Bridges and Nancy Sheffield; and his parents.
Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
David Cleveland
TUPELO - David Arnold Cleveland, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. David was born February 7, 1951 in Fulton to Arnold Cleveland and Edna Avalene Credille Cleveland. He was a Belmont High School and South Georgia Technical College in Americus, Georgia graduate. David honorably served, as an Officer, in the United States Navy from 1972 until 1977. During his time serving, David took his skeet shooting talents and won the skeet shoot against the marines in Albany, Georgia. The General was not happy a sailor beat his Marines. Following his service he graduated from The University of Mississippi Pharmacy School in 1982. David retired after 33 years as a Pharmacist at the North Mississippi Medical Center.
On July 24, 1976, David married the love of his life the former Sheila June Wright in Albany, Georgia. David was an avid deer hunter; he especially enjoyed hunting in Belmont with his brothers. He also enjoyed cooking, wood working, gardening, and listening to oldies music. David was a family man with a great sense of humor and big heart.
David is survived by his wife Sheila J. Cleveland; two daughters, Jennifer Arnette Cleveland Ridgway and her husband, Bradford, of Saltillo, and Cheryl Lynnette Cleveland Keokominh and her husband, Pon, of Tupelo; two granddaughters, Callie June and Caitlyn Elizabeth Keokominh; sister, Linda Reed of Belmont; brother, Donald Cleveland and his wife, Barbara, of Belmont; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Arnold and Edna Cleveland; sister, Mary Catherine Cleveland; brother, Ronald Cleveland; and one infant brother.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service time Friday, January 14, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A celebration of David's life will be 6 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Masks are suggested during visitations and services.
Memorials may be made to Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Creighton D. "Craig" Glenn
BOONEVILLE - Creighton D. "Craig" Glenn, 46, passed away on January 11, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Edward Byrd
NEW ALBANY - Edward Byrd, 92, passed away on January 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Leanna Seals
HOUSTON - Leanna Seals, 99, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory, MS. Services will be on Friday, January 14, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Zion Spring M.B. Church Cemetery, Houston, MS - Masks are Required.
Rosie Olene Jarvis
PONTOTOC - Rosie Olene Jarvis, 79, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 13th 11AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Ottis W. Brandon
TUPELO - Ottis W. Brandon, 94, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:30 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with visitation 1 hour prior to service time only. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Elizabeth Koehn
BROOKSVILLE - Elizabeth " Mrs. Walter" Koehn, passed away Jan. 10, 2022, at Oakwood Retirement Community in Brooksville, MS.
She was born Dec. 23, 1925, in McPherson, KS. Elizabeth was married to Walter Koehn on Dec. 20, 1953. They enjoyed 68 years together.
They made their home in the Galva, KS area. They were blessed with 6 children.
She was an avid homemaker and enjoyed entertaining guests from far or near. Having her family around her brought her special joy.
In 1974, they moved their family to the Okolona, MS. area. They recently moved to Brooksville, MS.
Survivors include her husband, Walter, Brooksville, MS; Bruce (Lavone) Koehn; Errol (Katherine) Koehn, Okolona, MS; Darla ((Stan) Smith, Prairie, MS; Starla Unruh, Okolona, MS; Sherilyn (Lyle) Smith, Windsor, KY; Mark (Jannice) Koehn, Okolona, MS.; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Okolona Mennonite Church with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation at the Okolona Mennonite Church will take place Thursday evening Jan.13, from 5:00 to 7:30. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Jimmy Lee Rea
NETTLETON - Jimmy Lee Rea. 82, passed away on January 12, 2022 at the MS State Veterans Home in Oxford, MS. He was born on January 26, 1939 to Jim and Syble Hester Rea in Itawamba County. After graduating Nettleton High School he joined the MS National Guard and began a career as a lineman with Tombigbee Electric Power Association. Jimmy Lee often spoke of his memorable experiences with the Nettleton unit of the national guard when he was activated to Oxford, MS by the President of the United States in September of 1962. He married his life partner, Glenda Payne, and they made their home in Nettleton, where she taught in the elementary school. He was a faithful member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church of Nettleton. On weekends he and Glenda could often be found as spectators watching son Chip race his car on the area's dirt racetracks. During his retirement he assisted Chip in his trucking business and followed Nettleton sports with son Brant, " Coach Rea." He enjoyed working in his shop with his prized collection of tools. Jimmy Lee never met a stranger and was a friend to all he knew.
There will be a public graveside service on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Union Cemetery near Plantersville with Rev. Lane Galloway officiating.
Jimmy Lee is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Glenda, sons Chip (Lana) and Brandon, cousin Susan Morris Keith (Gary), sister-in-law Elizabeth Payne Rutherford (Ken) and Bonnie Davidson (Glen), nephews Glen Davidson Jr. and Greg Davidson and niece Conwill Cox.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no public visitation.
Memorials may be sent to the Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
Vera L. Wilson
AMORY - Vera Lee Wilson passed away on January 8, 2022, at GMMC in Amory, MS. She was born August 29, 1935, to the later Irma & Jimmie Lee Wilson in Athens, MS.
She was a member of St. James UM Church in Amory. She was employed by Amory Garment Company for 39 years. She loved making biscuits for her family and sitting on her front porch.
Vera leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Williette White (Tommy) of Okolona, MS, Toya Wilson of Amory, MS; four grandchildren, Tremayne Wilson (Cynthia), Cedrick Wilson, Vanessa Smith, Jennifer Smith Macon; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Mary Helen Bailey of Amory, MS, Jimmie Lucille French of Verona, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be today Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:00 am, at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel in Amory, MS, with Pastor Dwayne Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
Visitation was held Wednesday, January 12, from 2-4:00 pm and family hour 4-6:00 pm at the funeral home.
PFC Jimmy Rowland
BALDWYN - PFC Jimmy Rowland was born on February 14, 1931, and enlisted in the U. S. Army on 15, December 1948. He served in the Heavy Mortar Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, while the division defended against a Democratic People's Republic of Korea (D.P. R. K., also known as North Korea) offensive in July 1950. PFC Rowland was reported Missing In Action while fighting the enemy along the Kum River north of Taejon, Republic of Korea (R.O.K., also known as South Korea), on July 16, 1950 and American forces reported that they could not locate or recover his remains. His unit dropped him from the rolls in August 1950. In February 1951, four sets of remains were recovered. Three of the individuals were identified as casualties of the 19th Infantry Regiment, but the fourth was unable to be identified. Those remains were later transported with all the other unidentified Korean War remains and buried as Unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In July 2018 historians and anthropologists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency proposed a plan to disinter and identify the 652 Korean War unknown burials at the Punchbowl. On March 04, 2019 as part of the Korean War Identification project his remains were disinterred and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Scientists from DPAA, and scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System was successful in identifying PFC Rowland. The family was then notified with the wonderful news. Rowland's name is recorded on the American Battle Monument Commission's Courts of the missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for. The family and community of Baldwyn are proud to have PFC Jimmy Rowland home and that he will finally be laid to rest with his family.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with his nephew, JB Williams, Bro. Joe Coggins and U. S. Representative Trent Kelly officiating. Full graveside services with Military honors will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Baldwyn MS.
He is survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Rowland; brother-in-law, Flavis A. "Bill" Bishop; nieces and nephews, Stanley Rowland, Carolyn Gardner Wilson (Mark), Joseph Rowland, JB Williams (Susie), Steve Rowland (Linda), Edward Rowland (Leslee), Tommy M. Morgan (Joanna), Annette M. Newborn (Bobby), Rickey Morgan, Jeanie Henderson (Mark), Dorothy Marie Coggins (Joe), Frances Dempsey (Tommy), Billie Ann Bishop Jennings, Brenda McCord (Randy),Peggy Williams (Billy), Flavis Bishop Jr. (Kathy), Cheryl Petty Caldwell, Rodney Petty (Lisa), Ann Mullins (Randy), Nancy Nance (Keith), Janet Dye Bandovich, Tammy West and Trish Rowland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Bob" Thomas Rowland and Josephine Frances Heavner Rowland; siblings, Howard M. Rowland (Virginia), Ruby Irene Rowland Williams (Lamar), Wesley Rowland, Cecil Q. Rowland, Luna Mae Rowland Morgan (Milton), Helen S. Rowland Bishop, Mary Etta Rowland Petty (Raymond), Finis O. Rowland Morgan, Sarah Frances Rowland Morgan (Kenneth), Hallie Alberta Rowland Morrison Pyles, Janie Lee Rowland Dye and Bobby Wayne Rowland; nieces and nephews, Regetta Rowland, Paul Allen Williams, Jimmy Dale Williams, Kirk Rowland, James Allen Morgan (Cheri) and Jimmy Lewis Morgan.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to the American Veteran Organization of your choice, or Asbury Cemetery fund either by direct deposit at Farmers & Merchants Bank or mail directly to Asbury Methodist Church P. O. Box 203 Baldwyn, MS 38824.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Claudia Hopkins
TUPELO - Claudia Hopkins passed away on January 12, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
S. L. Pass
TUPELO - S. L. Pass, 68, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with visitation from 10 AM to service time on Saturday only. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Matthew Bowen
NEW ALBANY - Matthew Bowen, 36, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, in New Albany. Services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Dr. Joe Raper
AMORY - Dr. Joseph Michael Raper was born on September 10, 1931 in Jackson, Tennessee. He was a kind gentleman known to many as "Papa "Joe.
He attended Lambuth College and the University of Tennessee. He was a Captain in the United States Air Force where he practiced Dentistry. He was an honorary alumnus of the University of Mississippi Dental School and a lifetime member of the Mississippi Dental Association. He remained in the Air Force reserve until 1976.
He married Mariann Caldwell of Amory in and in 1957 he began his private dental practice in Amory. When Mariann became terminally ill in 1998, he closed his dental practice to be her caretaker.
He loved dogs and the outdoors. He was a pilot, an avid fisherman and a gardener.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia "Penny" Caldwell Raper and her children, Jane and Erik Sherman both of Nashville, TN; a son, Joseph M Raper "Joe2" and his son Michael Raper and wife Alexandra Raper, all of Madison Alabama.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mariann and his daughter-in-law, Jan Raper.
Services for Dr. Raper will be at 1:30 P.M. , Friday, January 14, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Amory with Dr. Tom Cheatham officiating. Pallbearers will be Chuck Caldwell, Tommy Cole, Erik Sherman, Greg Harris, Brian McCullen and Brooks Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Thompson and Billy Sizemore. Burial will follow in the Amory Historical Society Cemetery.
Bernice O. Wright
TISHOMINGO - Bernice O. Wright, 83, passed away Thursday, January 06, 2022, at Iuka Hospital in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 15, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 15, 11:30-1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
