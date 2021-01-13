Tommy Christopher
NETTLETON – Tommy Christopher, 69, passed away on January 13, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
J D Stokes
TOCCOPOLA – J D Stokes, 72, passed away on January 12, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Willie Bell Reddick
OKOLONA – Willie Bell Reddick, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her residence in Okolona.
Willie Bell Reddick was born to her late parents, William Ford and Getrude Robinson Ford, on September 26, 1935 in Snowtown, Chickasaw Co.
Willie Bell Reddick is survived by two daughters; Linda Simmons (Jerome) of St. Louis, MI and Margaret Bennett of Okolona. Five sons; Clyde Reddick, Jr. (Catherine) of Okolona. Jarvis Reddick (Della) of Arizona, Phoenix, Edwin Dean of Okolona, and Cedric Reddick of Okolona. One sister; Margarett Jordan (George) of Kansas, MI. Three brothers; Wardell Ford (Agerline) of Okolona, Author F. Ford of Shannon, and Henry Wendall (Nita) of Tupelo. There are also 11 grandchildren.
Willie Bell Reddick was preceded in death by a daughter; Jennifer Vasser. A son; Willie A. Reddick. A sister; Lois Johnson and two brothers; Leondus Ford and Melvin Ford.
The visitation will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out policy in place. The service will be Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Grove East cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of arrangements.
Clyde William Whitfield
AMORY – Clyde William Whitfield, 76, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2021, at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021- 1 PM at United Memorial Gardens-Hutty Dr., Amory. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 -3 – 5 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home- Amory, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Sydney Jade Giddens
OXFORD – (Baby) Sydney Jade Giddens, 3 months old, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at LeBonheur Hospital in Memphis, TN. Private services will be on Thursday, January 14, 2021- 11 – 12 Noon at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Larry Keaton
HAMILTON – Larry Keaton, 63, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at home in Hamilton. Services will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1 PM at Sardis Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 11 – 1 PM at Sardis Cemetery.
Gwyndelene Davis
UNION COUNTY – Gwyndelene Davis, 92, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Albany. Graveside service will be Friday, January 15 at 2 PM at Martin Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Davis family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jack Richard Greenhill
BALDWYN – Jack Richard Greenhill, 40, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. He was a very outgoing person and he never met a stranger. He played high school football and he still enjoyed watching football games. He collected knives, playing games, camping and spending time with his family. He was a farmer and member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at noon with Dr. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his parents, Jack Benny and Carolyn Greenhill; his daughters, Gracie Greenhill, Kate Greenhill and Emily Greenhill; son, Dawson Greenhill; mother of his children, Nicole Bridges; sister, Tina Greenhill; nieces, Morgan Ragin (Demetrius) and Hilary Hall(Levi); (4) great-nieces; (1) great-nephew; host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arlin and Miriam Greenhill and Elton Spencer and Mae Spencer.
Pallbearers will be Speedo Greenhill, Curt Greenhill, Mark Carnes, Jon Carnes, Mike Gillentine and Pate Gillentine.
Dawson Greenhill will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday night from 5:00 – 8:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Marvin Davis
UNION COUNTY – Marvin Davis, 94, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Albany. Graveside service will be Friday, January 15 at 2 PM at Martin Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Davis family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Robert Vance, Sr.
HOULKA – Robert Vance, Sr., 58, passed away Tuesday, January 6, 2021, at Greenwood – Leflore Hospital in Greenwood. Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cane Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Billie Sue Bridges
TUPELO – Billie Sue Bridges, 88, passed away on January 13, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Denver Earnest
AMORY – Denver Earnest, 73, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.
Bonita “Bonnie” Dykes
FULTON – Bonita “Bonnie” Elizabeth Rhoden Dykes passed away on January 13, 2021 at the age of 78 in Fulton, MS. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on January 20, 1942 to the late Clarence G. and Ruth Hines Rhoden and was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School in 1960. Bonnie worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Jacksonville and then for the U.S. Postal Service in Middleburg, FL. She and her husband Frank were the owners of Timely Treasures Antiques in Orange Park, FL for 17 years. She was married to Frank B. Dykes and they lived in Orange Park, FL and Middleburg, FL for 42 years before moving to Fulton, MS in 2013 to be close to their daughter and grandchildren. She was a longtime member of The Church of Christ. Bonnie was full of fun, loved everybody, loved to talk, loved her antiques, enjoyed beautiful flowers and Elvis Presley music. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Services will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday January 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Brady Ramey officiating. Burial will be in Gum Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years; Frank Dykes of Fulton, MS son; Jason Buren Dykes (Roaxne) of Ocean Springs, MS, daughter; Kristin Elizabeth Dykes Holley (Mark) of Tremont, MS 3 granddaughters; Hannah Elizabeth, Mallory Grace, and Rylie Paige Holley, all of Tremont, sister; Dottie Gurr (Phillip) of Jacksonville, FL, 1 niece, and 1 nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence G. and Ruth Rhoden.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Rickey Lynn Hooker, Sr.
PONTOTOC – Rickey Lynn Hooker, Sr., 66, passed away January 12, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Oxford, MS. Rickey graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1972. After he and Phyllis married, he worked for Hooker Pulpwood Yard with his dad, Gladney. He was an air traffic controller in Memphis before starting his own business Hooker Construction. He then drove for 18 years with Ashley Furniture. For the past 5 years he drove for The Market Basket. Rickey enjoyed helping raise money for children in need. He was the president of Ashley’s Angels. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his camping friends. Most of all he loved spending time with all of his family.
Rickey is survived by his wife, Phyllis Williams Hooker; children, Rickey Hooker, Jr. (Kelly) and Georgia Hooker Sewell; grandchildren, Brittany Sewell Castillo (Josh), Katelyn Hooker Killough (Ben), Jayden Hooker, and Faith Sewell; great-grandchildren, Ana, Gabby, Rosie, JJ, and Caden; brothers, Jackie Hooker (Sandra) and Danny Hooker (Christy) and aunts, Faye Taylor Robbins, Carrie Ferguson, and Jean Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladney and Mavie Ferguson Hooker; and his brother, Bobby Rex Holloway.
A graveside service will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12 PM at Bethel Cemetery, Union County with Bro. Brian Sansing officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Taylor, Larry Ferguson, Jayden Hooker, Ben Killough, Josh Castillo, and Rickey Hooker, Jr.
Kenneth Adams
FULTON – Kenneth Adams, 80, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at his home. He was born in Mississippi on September 4, 1940 to the late Bruce Leroy Adams and the late Dessie Marie Johnson Adams. He was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. He was an Itawamba County Sheriff Special Deputy. He served in the U.S. Army and later served 5 years in Army National Guard. Back in the 1960’s he owned the Gulf Station uptown and auto body repair shop. He was the best mechanic around, known as Mr. Toyota by many because of his in depth knowledge of the brand. He owned Iuka Auto Auction with Gary Maxcy and Robert Wood for several years. He was also a used car dealer. Most importantly, he was a loving father, grandfather and husband. He was a staunch Republican who loved politics and NASCAR.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Saturday January 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with his brother Bill Adams speaking. Visitation will begin at 12:30 Saturday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Clancy (Randy “Buck”) Boyle of Fulton; grandson, Tucker Boyle of Fulton; brothers: Billy (Gloria) Adams, Roy Adams, Ricky (Debbie) Adams, Johnny (Gail) Adams; sister, Lee Sandlin of TX; many special in laws, friends at Haney’s Grocery and coffee drinking buddy, Bill Klappa; also several nieces and nephews
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Catherine Adams.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
