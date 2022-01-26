TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Edward Byrd, New Albany
Charles E. "Mutton" Garner, Baldwyn
W.C. "Bill" Hinds, Jr., Marietta
Cathy Johnson, Holly Springs
Kenny Lanier Sappington, II, Tippah County
Clarence Scruggs, Lamar
Gerald L. Thornton, Benton/Desoto Counties
Ellis Lee Willis, Union County
Clarence Scruggs
LAMAR - Clarence Scruggs, 80, passed away on January 25, 2022, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Kenny Lanier Sappington, II
TIPPAH COUNTY - Kenny Lanier Sappington, II, 47, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his residence in Blue Mountain. Private Family Service will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Sappington family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Gerald L. Thornton
BENTON/DESOTO COUNTIES - Gerald L. Thornton, 72, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his daughter's residence in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday, January 29 at 11 AM at Whitten Baptist Church in Bartlett, TN. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 29 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Whitten Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Canaan Cemetery near Ashland. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Thornton family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Ellis Lee Willis
UNION COUNTY - Ellis Lee Willis, 67, long time resident of Hickory Flat, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 14, 2022 following a brief illness.
The Family will hold A Celebration of Life for Mr. Willis at Beulah Baptist Church, January 29, 2022 at 2PM.
Mr. Willis was born in Tyronzo, AR on November 26, 1952 to the late Dorthy Franklin and Ellis Lee Willard Sr. He was a graduate of Sharkey Issoquena Academy and was the owner and operator of Beaudrons Service Center in Myrtle.
A member of Beulah Baptist Church in Myrtle, Mr. Willis was not a shy man when sharing his faith with people he knew and some he didn't. His love for the Lord was shown by his loving heart that left a beacon of light for all who had the privilege of meeting him. Mr. Willis will be remembered for reminding everyone to "Remember, the Lord loves you today" and quoting Romans 10:13 ,"Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved."
The family is requesting a drive through visitation from 1PM until 1:30PM on January 29, 2022 at Beulah Baptist Church in Myrtle.
Those left to cherish his memories is his wife of 26 years Venissa Wilbanks Willard, two daughters, Glenda McCoullough (William) of Hernando and Shonda Williams (Edward) of Hickory Flat, one sister, Barbara Willard of Belzoni, MS, eleven grandchildren, and many other special family members and long time friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Maurine Dickerson, Diane Franklin, Linda Gorman, Charlotte Langley and two brothers, Ray Woods and Billy Willard.
Memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Willis to the Union County Humane Society, PO Box 116, New Albany, MS 38652.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Willis Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Charles E. "Mutton" Garner
BALDWYN - Charles E. "Mutton" Garner, 47, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Plantersville MS. Services will be on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Graveside- Wolf Creek Cemetery in Booneville, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 27, 2022 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Cathy Johnson
HOLLY SPRINGS - Cathy Johnson, 50, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Residence in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, January 29 2022 @ 11AM at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday January 28,2022 4PM until 6PM at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home.
W.C. "Bill" Hinds, Jr.
MARIETTA - W.C. Hinds, Jr., "Bill," passed away January 23, 2022 in Iuka, MS at 70 years of age. He was a resident of Marietta, MS for the past 15 years. Bill was born on October 10, 1951 in Baldwyn to the late W.C. and Elese Hinds. He grew up in Guntown with three sisters, and their house was the gathering place for the kids of the town. Bill was a cowboy, through and through. He grew up riding horses and gallivanting around town, earning his nickname of "Wild Bill," which he used when he started riding bulls out of high school. He continued bull riding for 11 years, and he had the scars to prove it. His saying while on the circuit was, "If you can't ride 'em, hang up and thrill the crowd."
Memorial services will be 2 pm Saturday, January 29, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with John Tutor officiating. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, W.C. "Dub" Hinds, and his mother, Elese Hinds. He is survived by his three children, Matt (Jennifer) Hinds of Iuka, Clay (Amber) Hinds of Hamilton, AL, and Kayla (John) Tutor of Tupelo; eight grandchildren, Josie Hester, Katlyn Puckett, Maggie Hinds, Isiah Hinds, Samson Hinds, Avalynn Tutor, John Hollis Tutor and Cora Tutor; four great-grandchildren, Everett Hester, Garrett Hester, Kaden Puckett and Wyatt Puckett; his three sisters, Kaye Lyle, Sandy Pressley, and Diane Houston; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; and the countless friends he's made along the way.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Edward Byrd
NEW ALBANY - K. Edward Byrd departed this earthly life for his heavenly home on January 10, 2022. He blessed us with his presence for 92 years. Ed was born to Knollis Edward Byrd and Bessie Misterfeldt Byrd on November 11, 1929.
He was a graduate of Mississippi State University in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering.
He began his professional career as a structural engineer in Jackson, MS at City Steel Co. A few years later he formed a construction company, Fairlin, specializing in commercial buildings. He moved to Tupelo, MS in 1978 where he founded Byrd Consultant Company and Byrd Detailing Company.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Knollis Edward Byrd and Bessie Misterfeldt Byrd, a sister Bethany Overton, and wife Meda Caraway Byrd.
He is survived by his wife Stella Edward Byrd, five children, Karl Byrd (Nancey), Rachel Byrd, Sarah Bowers (Bill), Mary Hursch (Aubrey) and Meda Lindley (Mark). Son in law Mark Edwards (Sonya) and Gabriel Benetez.
He loved his eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned to be held at the First Baptist Church New Albany, MS on 1/29/2022 at 2pm with Bro Andrew Chesteen officiating.
Memorials may be sent to the benevolent fund at the First Baptist Church of New Albany, MS.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
