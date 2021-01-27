Percy Morgan, Sr.
ABERDEEN – Percy Morgan, Sr., 84, passed away Tuesday, January 20, 2021, at NMMC in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Leslie D. Gill
BYHALIA – Leslie D. Gill, 65, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home in Byhalia. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021 12:00 noon at Pleasant Hill CME Church 4244 Hwy 72 Holly Springs /Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Gollie Jeffries, Jr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Gollie Jeffries, Jr., 85, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021 11:00 at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Elva Jean Merritt Guin
UNION COUNTY – Elva Jean Merritt Guin, 69, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. A private family burial will be in the Mount Willing Cemetery near Guin, Alabama. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Joann Carter Moffitt
TIPPAH COUNTY – Joann Carter Moffitt, 89, passed away on January 27, 2021, at Tippah County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Jessie Weatherspoon
TUPELO – Jessie Weatherspoon, 89, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2pm, graveside at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 4-6 pm, walk through at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Andrew Vancil
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Andrew Vancil, 76, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Gathering of family and friends will be Friday, January 29 from 2 PM to 3 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Vancil family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Zack Mansel Hopper, Sr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Zack Mansel Hopper, Sr., 92, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Memphis. A graveside service will be at 1 PM Friday, January 29 at Providence Cemetery near Tiplersville. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hopper family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Dickey Ross
PONTOTOC – Dickey Ross, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 17, 1952 to Collins A. and Mary Elizabeth Dowdy Ross. Dickey was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was retired from Hanes Converting, where he was a truck driver. Dickey was a member of the MS Army National Guard. He enjoyed riding horses, hunting and spending time with his family.
Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. David Barnett and Rev. Josh Sparks officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Doris McKnight Ross; two daughters, Jennifer Horton (Stacey) and Dana Hitt (Jimmy); a son, Jason Ross (Leslie); two sisters, Patsy Nolley (Larry) and Melissa “Missy” Russell (Chris); a sister-in-law, Marilyn Ross; seven grandchildren, Collin Horton (Emily), Aaron Horton (Morgan), Alayna Hitt, Macy Hitt, Jala Ross, Lexie Ross and Brody Ross; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Tim Ross.
Pallbearers will be Keith Hill, Will Faust, Collin Horton, Aaron Horton, Brody Ross, Chris Russell and Alex Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne McKnight, Loyd Ray McKnight, William McKnight, Larry Nolley, Laine Robbins and Freddie Heatherly.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Thursday and from 12 to 2 PM Friday at Shady Grove Baptist Church.
The family request that mask be worn at the church, and refrain from physical contact (hand shaking and hugging).
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Kenneth Sims
TISHOMINGO – Kenneth Hugh Sims, 79, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Stone Ridge of Farmington. He was born April 25, 1941, to J.R. and Geneva Sims. He was a farmer, Foreman for TVA, a member of Clausel Hill Independent Methodist Church and a Mason. He enjoyed fixing things, camping, spending time with his family and his dog, Buster.
A celebration of life graveside service for family and close friends will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at New Lebanon Cemetery with Bro. Mike Moak officiating. Service are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Sims; his son, Kenny (April) Sims; daughters, Becky (Mike) Moak, Patsy Sims, Sandy Dalton and adopted daughter, Wanda Driscoll; two sisters, Lotese Henry and Louise Sims; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Mike Dalton; and two brothers, Harold Sims and Lowell Sims.
Honorary pallbearers are Mark McAnally, Matthew Stephens, Daniel Stephens, Seth Burns, Chris Burns and Eddie Henry.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Eula Coleman
ECRU – Eula Mae Coleman, 97, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born May 9, 1923 in Etta, MS to Haywood Robbins and Minnie Ann Willard Robbins. She retired from Shella Globe Manufacturing.
She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed her Sunday School class. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting and playing Rook.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jason Collins officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by a son, Jerry Coleman (Judy) of Pontotoc; three grandchildren: Mike Coleman (Dinnia), Jeff Coleman (Jennifer) and Lynn Collins (Jason), all of Pontotoc; a sister, Pat Ticer of Dallas, TX; ten great grandchildren: Chad Jones (Lollie), Nathaniel Coleman, Patrick Jones (Jasmine), Christian Coleman, Hunter Coleman, C.J. Coleman, Kallie Coleman, Lauren Harris (Jordan), Emma Collins and Olivia Collins; six great-great grandchildren and four great-great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James E. Coleman; and a twin sister, Faye Howard.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Coleman, C.J. Coleman, Christian Coleman, Chad Jones, Dez Jones and Jordan Harris.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tammi Irby Sorgee
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS – Tammi Irby Sorgee, 51, formerly of Shannon, MS, passed away suddenly of an aneurysm in Texas on January 22, 2021. She was born along with her twin sister Terri on January 8, 1970 to Edward and Wanda Irby. She was a 1987 graduate of Shannon High School and went on to become a science teacher, a job she really loved. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 3 PM at Pontocola Baptist Church in Shannon.
Tammi is survived by her son, the love of her life, Jared Sorgee of North Richland Hills, TX; her father, Edward Irby of Pontotoc; her sisters, Bonnie Cummings of Shannon and Shirley Mann (Billy) of Pontotoc; and her nieces and nephews. All of her family truly loved her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Irby; and her twin sister, Terri Irby.
Maggie L. Simmons
HOUSTON – Maggie L. Simmons, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo MS. Services will be on Friday, January 29 2021 at 1:00 pm at Midway M.B. Church in Vardaman MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 28 2021 from 4-8:00 pm with all safety policies implemented. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery in Vardaman, MS.
William Hayden Kennedy
WHEELER – William Hayden Kennedy (86) passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his home in Wheeler. He enjoyed making music, going to church, attending Wheeler basketball games, Ole Miss athletics, watching Westerns and spending time with his grandchildren. He traveled singing gospel music for 35+ years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Services will be 2 pm Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Gasaway and Bro. Ray Guin officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Hayden is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Kennedy of Wheeler; his sons, Mitchell Kennedy (Pam) of Wheeler and Johnny Kennedy (Debbie) of Booneville; his daughter, Terri Lynn (Troy) of Florida; his brothers, Jackie Kennedy (Shirley) of Jumpertown and Larry Kennedy (Sherry) of Blackland; his grandchildren, Matt Kennedy (LeAnn) of Virginia, Shane Kennedy (Michelle) of Ripley, Charity Dunn (Cody) of Booneville, Jeremy Kennedy (Courtney) of Saltillo, Megan Walker of Booneville, Craig Eaton of Texas, Jonathon Nelson of Florida and Katie Gentry of Marietta and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl and Gladys Kennedy; his sister, Alma Kennedy and his brother, Houston Kennedy.
Pallbearers are Jeremy, Matt and Shane Kennedy, Thomas Bridges, Stanley Barnett, Randy Moore, Jakob Prater and Cody Dunn.
Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
James Eugene Pannell
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Eugene Pannell, 49, resident of Middleton, TN, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Sammy Junior Bunch
TUPELO – Sammy Junior Bunch (74) passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He enjoyed fishing and being a mechanic.
Services are 2 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Copeland officiating. Visitation will be 1-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Sammy is survived by his daughter, Melissa “Missy” Leathers (Gary) of Baldwyn; his grandchildren, Candance Copeland (Anthony) of Baldwyn and Shane Gordon (Megan) of Wheeler and his great-grandchildren, Gavin, Saylah and Hastin Copeland and Eli Tate and Makenna Gordon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Audrey Bunch.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
