TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Hugh Craig "Junior" Barkley Jr., Union County
Henry Lee Blanchard, Sr., Pontotoc
Sara Cobb, New Albany
Brenda Jo Cockrum, Pontotoc
Barbara Harrison, Houlka
Wendy Savage, Tupelo
Delorese Spencer, Vardaman
Carl Williams, Tupelo
--------------------------------------------
MEMO
Brenda Jo Cockrum
PONTOTOC - Brenda Jo Cockrum, 78, passed away January 5, 2022, at NMMC-Pontotoc. Brenda spent many years as a seamstress at a variety of factories. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When she was in good health, she enjoyed being an active member of Algoma Methodist Church.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Henry D. Cockrum; her son, Tracy D. Cockrum; two daughters, Dara Fooshee(Roger) and Sharla Tutor(Lawayne); grandchildren, Kimberly Pace(Rodney), Wesley Cockrum, Kayda Cockrum, Katelyn Mitchell(Justin), and Kaylee Hillhouse(Austin); and great grandchildren, Kyson Pace, Preslee Pace, Emma Mitchell, and Lola Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly Eugene Moorman and Ruby Lee Bridgman Moorman; and her brother, James Bud Moorman.
Services will be Friday, January 7, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in Jernigan Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Roger Foshee, Tracy Cockrum, Lawayne Tutor, Gary Moorman, Justin Mitchell, Rodney Pace, and Austin Hillhouse.
Visitation will be Friday, January 7th 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
MEMO
Hugh Craig "Junior" Barkley Jr.
UNION COUNTY - Hugh Craig "Junior" Barkley Jr., 78, passed away Wednesday, January 05, 2022, at Myrtle, MS in at his residence. Services will be on Sunday, 1/9/22 at 2:30PM at Glenfield Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 1:00PM until 2:30PM. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Barkley family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
MEMO, PHOTO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Wendy Savage
TUPELO - Wendy Malissa Erickson Savage, 75, of Tupelo, passed Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Baptist Hospital in New Albany after a battle with leukemia. She was born December 13, 1946 in Richland, Washington to Arvid Cecil Erickson and Doloros Hagan Erickson.
She was a member of Palmetto Methodist Church and the breast cancer survivors group for 22 years. She enjoyed going to the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club regularly. In her younger years she took pleasure in camping, fishing, and horseback riding. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, cooking, and shopping. She was well known for arriving late to all events, even work.
Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm Friday, January, 7, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1:00pm in the chapel with Bro. Jeremy Funderburk. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by five children, Janie Lindley (David) of Ingomar, Billy Savage of Tupelo, Bambi Rhodes (Mike) of Oran, MO, Britt Savage (Cindy) of Amory, and Andrew Reece of Tupelo; one brother, Todd Erickson of Somerset, KY; seven grandchildren, Brandon Lindley, Brooke Penna (Matthew), Lacy Thomas (Justin), Lakyn Lindley, Michael Rhodes (Kristin), Brittney Dirnberger (Cody), and Jonathan Savage; nine great grandchildren, Samarah, Seth, Noah, Cayden, Ellie, Ian, Colson, Kambri, and Wyatt.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Brock Richard Erickson.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Savage, Michael Rhodes, Cody Dirnberger, Mike Priest, Tim Keith, and Timothy Keith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brandon Lindley and Matthew Penna.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Carl Williams
TUPELO - Carl Jinnins Williams, 87, realized the promises of his lifelong faith in God and entered eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 from his Tupelo residence. Carl and his late wife, Agatha, lived over 45 years in Starkville where he was employed as a salesman for Gulf States Metal Building Company. Active members of Calvary Baptist Church in Starkville, Carl faithfully served as a Deacon, a Sunday school teacher and a choir member as well as a prayer warrior. He was active with the Bill Glass Prison Ministry attending over 65 national events. He was a regular lay minister at the Oktibbeha County Jail. Carl was founder and benefactor of Les Feldick TV Ministry on Starkville Cable TV. He and his beloved wife, Agatha Mask Williams moved to Tupelo 8 years ago to be near family. Agatha died on Sept. 2, 2016. Carl was born in Uriah, Alabama on Oct. 6, 1934 to the late Arthur Rudolph Williams and Moiselle Peacock Williams. Carl was proud of his Native American Heritage being a descendant of the Poarch Creek Indian Tribe in Atmore, Ala. He graduated from Tate High School and attended Business College in Montgomery. Carl was a devoted born again Christian who loved to minister to others, listen to old Southern gospel music and devote as much time and resources as possible with Gideon's International spreading the Word of God among mankind. Carl went on many Global Outreach Missions trips throughout the years to many countries. He was also an avid, devoted reader of God's Word and read through the Bible many times He completely organized the March for Jesus Celebration in Starkville and funded the project. An avid MSU fan, he particularly enjoyed Bulldog Baseball and especially enjoyed rooting for the 2021 National Champion Diamond Dawgs. He held a fascination for trains all his life.
A graveside only service celebrating his life will be at 1 PM Saturday, January 8, 2021 in Alexander City Cemetery in Alexander City, Alabama with his son in law, Rev. Jason Strickland officiating. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. (662 840 5000).
Carl is survived by his daughters, Sandra McAdory (Charles) of Pontotoc and Amanda Michelle Strickland (Jason) of Cadiz, Ky; a son, Carl Mark Williams (Rhonda) of Eatonton, Ga.; 3 grand children, Bryan Davis McAdory, Brandi Johnson (Jesse) and Noah Zachary Strickland; 4 great grand sons, Cameron Richard Johnson (Christa), Noxapater Davis Johnson, Beauregard Charles Johnson and Jericho Elijah Johnson. 1 great grandson, Phillip Richard Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Agatha and 7 siblings.
Memorials may be made to the Gideon International Bible Society, Tupelo Camp, P. O. Box 2647, Tupelo, MS. 38803. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, SOUTHERN FUNERAL CHAPEL LOGO
Barbara Harrison
HOULKA - Barbara Ann Harrison, 75, passed away Monday, January 3 , 2022, at Baptist Golden Triangle, in Columbus. She was born August 7, 1946, in Okolona to Johnnie Mack Hood and Marjorie Lucille Cooper Hood. Barbara worked 18 years as a loan officer with Travelers Insurance in Louisiana. After that she worked in health care as a certified nursing assistant. Barbara loved being outdoors and enjoyed working in yard and gardening.
She leaves behind her children, Dana Marie Long of Amory, and Steven Duke (Amy) of New Albany; her sister, Virginia Marjorie Hallock of Newton, IL; her brothers, Herbert Dale Hood, Sr. (Eva) of Wheeler, IL and Billy Ray Hood (Kathy) of Houlka; her grandchildren Kayla, Haley, and Ryne; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including one special niece, Shirley Fisher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Mack and Marjorie Hood; her sisters, Fannie Lee Hutton, Johnnye Myrick, and Marcella Williams; and her brothers, Thomas Hood, William Hood, Wayne Hood, Kenneth Hood, and Edger Hood.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 10, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 11 at 11:00 am at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona.
MEMO, PHOTO, DOVE ICON, BORDER, SOUTHERN FUNERAL CHAPEL LOGO
Delorese Spencer
VARDAMAN - Delorese Trammell Spencer, 94, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born on September 3, 1927 in Chickasaw County to Ira and Era Canipe Trammell. She attended Vardaman First Baptist Church. She worked most all of her life and worked at Gulf States Ceramic Tile until it closed. She was considered by all who knew her as a sweet, precious lady that never spoke an unkind word about anyone.
She is survived by her daughters, Glenda Chrestman (Jessie) and Ann Spencer both of Vardaman; her grandsons, James Chrestman (Sonja) of Grenada County and Wayne Chrestman of Colorado; her great-grandsons, Jordan and Jay Chrestman of Grenada County, Gavin and Noah Chrestman of Vardaman; her special sister-in-law, Anna Lois Byars of Vardaman; and several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Wesley Trammell (Lib) of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Era Trammell; her husband of 73 years, John Curtis Spencer; an infant son; all of her siblings, her brothers-in-law, Rueben Byars and Vernon Clark; and her sister-in-law, Grace Clark.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Fred Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 at the funeral home.
The family request everyone follow CDC guidelines of wearing mask and social distancing.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, PAYTON MORTUARY LOGO
Henry Lee Blanchard, Sr.
PONTOTOC - On November 30, 1953, a child was born to Mrs. Adellar Lee and his fathers, Mr. Leon Miller and Mr. Roland Lee. His name was Henry Lee Blanchard, Sr. He departed this life on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 to be with the Lord.
Henry joined Sherman Grove Church at an early age. He attended Pontotoc Attendance Center in the early 1960's. The schools were integrated and he went on to attend school in New Albany. After twenty-five years, Henry reunited with his high school sweetheart, Christine Zinn, and they were joined in holy matrimony. He loved his family and community. Henry was well known in the community and would help anyone in need. Henry started work at Super Sagless and Rick's Grocery Store. He also worked in Pontotoc at Wal-Mart, Kolheim Asphalt, and finally Ashley Furniture in Ecru.
Henry leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Christine Zinn Blanchard of Pontotoc, MS; one son, Henry Blanchard, Jr. (Gip) of Tupelo, MS; three daughters, Christi Burnside, Virginia Crawford (Tommy), and Sandra Smith (Kennis) all of Pontotoc, MS; six brothers, Johnny B. Shawver, Tom Blanchard (Gail) of Pontotoc, MS, Curtis Lee (Stephen) of San Diego, CA, James Miller (Joyce), Jimmie Miller, and Joe Miller all of Racine, WI; three sisters, Ida Carmen (Earnest), Sandra Miller Shannon, and Lela Still all of Racine, WI; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, three sisters, Emma Hodges, Mary Francis Lipsey, and Ella Cobbs, two brothers, Elim B. Shawver and Robert Miller, and four aunts.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Sara Cobb
NEW ALBANY - Sara Louise Cobb, 91, went to her Heavenly home on January 4, 2022 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born August 27, 1930 to Ludie and J.M. "Shorty" Roland of Ecru. On August 27, 1948 she married Billy Cobb and they made their home in the Ingomar Community. She was a seamstress in the garment and furniture industries. After retiring she and Billy were the custodians at Ingomar Baptist Church. A job she loved. She was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church.
A service for Mrs. Cobb will be on January 6, 2022 at 11:00am at United Funeral Service in New Albany with Bro. Clyde Pound and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. A visitation will be from 10:00am until the start of the service at 11:00am. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Those left to cherish her memory are; one sister, Carolyn Grisham (Ladurl); two daughters, Sheera Haynes (Herb) and Donna Franks (Rex); four grandchildren, Kristin Moyers (Greg), Anna Blair Publow (Andrew), B.G. Coggin (Tori), and Ken Coggin (Jade); eleven great-grandchildren, Addi and Griffin Moyers, Milly and Haynes Publow, Keily McKinley, Kolby Coggin, Isaac, Tony, and Sara Coggin, and J.D. Tartt. Also, her bonus family, Chad, Darla, Haylee, and Hayden Grubbs Tyson and Brook Franks and Scarlette.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ingomar Baptist Child Development Center, 1112 CR 90 New Albany, MS 38652
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.