Rita Baldwin
PONTOTOC – Rita Gail Baldwin passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at her home . Rita was a respiratory therapist for 35 years, an active member of Black Zion Pentecostal Church, and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved life and lived each day to the fullest. She will be deeply missed by all. She has blessed all our lives with her enthusiasm and beautiful smile.
Rita is survived by her husband, Johnny Baldwin; daughter, Amy Hill (Jeff); 2 step daughters, Ginger Heatherly (Derek) and Jessie Hutchinson (Wesley); grandchildren, Drew and Emma Kate Hill, Kera and Parker Heatherly, Darby and Fisher Hutchinson; sister, Patti Reed (Henry); brothers, Danny and David Tyra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Tyra and her mother, Mary Joyce Busby.
Visitation will be Friday, January 8, 2021, 12-2 PM at Black Zion Pentecostal Church. Graveside Service will follow at 2:30 PM at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Charles Wright officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Ben Davis
SHANNON – Ben Davis, 66, passed away on January 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Ammie Jean Story Armstrong
RIPLEY – Ammie Jean Story Armstrong, 85, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her home in Ripley. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Ruckersville Cemetery Faulkner, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Donald Valich
RIPLEY – Donald Valich, 59, passed away on January 5, 2021, at Magnolia Hospital in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Ryaion Keith McAlister
ABERDEEN – 48, passed away on Tues., Jan. 2, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Ryaion Keith McAlister was born to Glenn T McAlister and the late Roxie Ann Fields- McAlister on Nov. 18, 1972 in Monroe. Ryaion K. McAlister received his education from the Aberdeen School System and was also a retired truck driver.
Ryaion Keith McAlister is survived by his wife; Pamela McAlister. Father; Glenn T McAlister. One daughter; Angelica Nance of Una. Two sons; Dustin McAlister of Aberdeen and Zyren Gillespie of Verona. Four sisters; Mary G. Walker (John), Linda G. Crawford (Sam), Brenda Meaders (Horace), and Gussie Gardner (Johnny)all of Aberdeen. One brother; Willie Earl Griffin of Aberdeen. There are also 4 grandchildren and a hosts of nieces and nephews.
Ryaion was preceded in death by his mother; Roxie Ann Fields- McAlister. One brother; Bobby Earl Griffin. One son; Christopher A. McAlister.
The visitation will be on Thurs., Jan. 7, 2021 at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required, no gathering with a walk-in/walk-out policy. The service will be Fri., Jan. 8, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at New Hebron MBC Cemetery with Rev. John Walker officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Willis Bill Christy
ECRU – Willis Bill Christy, 53, passed away on January 6, 2021, at home in Ecru. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Harry Edwards
PONTOTOC – Harry Edwards, 67, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 1 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 9th, 12 PM until service time at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Katelyn Cobb Beatty
FULTON – Katelyn Cobb Beatty, 35, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born October 24, 1985 to the late Roger Cobb and Kathi Allender Cobb in Ohio. Katelyn enjoyed cooking, social media, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her 3 children.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her mother; Kathi Cobb of Fulton, Shaun Timms of Fulton, 1 son; Hayden Timms, 2 daughters; Hailey Timms, and Kaydence Timms, and 1 sister; Alli Cobb of Orlando, FL.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Cobb.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Barbara Hensley Agrusa
BENTON COUNTY – Barbara Hensley Agrusa, 79, resident of Ashland, passed away on January 6, 2021, at her residence in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Nathaniel Holleman, Sr.
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Nathaniel Holleman, Sr., 93, passed away on January 6, 2021, at Baptist -East Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Hedrick Douglas “Duck” Fears
TUPELO – Hedrick Douglas “Duck” Fears, 64, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. Private services will be at the graveside. Associated Family Funeral Home in Tupelo, MS is in charge. For more information visit our website associatedfuneral.com. Floral tributes may be viewed by visiting our floral store on our website.
Sue Rowland
POTTS CAMP – Sue Rowland, 73, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM graveside in Salem Baptist Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A drive by visitation will be held Saturday at the funeral home 12 noon until 2:00 PM.
Doug “Peanut” Turner
TREMONT – Voyd Douglas “Peanut” Turner, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Tremont Tuesday, January 5, 2021. He was born September 1, 1945 to the late Willie Turner and the late Carrie Knight Turner. He retired from R&S Sand and Gravel. He enjoyed gardening and tinkering around his home on anything.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday January 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Summerford and Bro. Jim Jackson officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Friday at Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Union Grove Church of God Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughter, Melonie Lester of Clarksdale, MS; son, Steven (Cheryl) Turner of Isola, MS; daughter, Joy King of Amory; granddaughters: Haley (Matthew) Griffin, Jordan Turner, Brittany Turner, Grace King; grandson, Fred Turner; great-granddaughter, Alice Jade Griffin; great-grandson, Nash Pace; sisters: Mary Jackson and Earline (Jay) Baker both of Tremont.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice Carol Turner and Shirley Faye Pounders; brothers: Paul Turner, Billy Joe Turner, Joshua Turner; sister, Willie Mae Turner
Pallbearers are Nick Rakestraw, Patrick Garrison, Chris Montgomery, Sam Baker, Boyd Cap, Scott Bryant
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Lorene Johnson Thaggard
PONTOTOC – Lorene Johnson Thaggard, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Pontotoc Extended Care in Pontotoc, MS. She was born February 23, 1932 in Webster County, MS. She enjoyed gardening, church activities, and discussing the bible and music.
Lorene is survived by her children, Worth Thaggard, Readyville, TN, Hope Thaggard Fair (Murphy), Readyville, TN, and Cynthia Thaggard Easley (Bill), Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kolen Ates and husband, Lindy Thaggard.
There will be a private burial due to Covid concerns at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Braxton Asher Luker
ABERDEEN – Braxton Asher Luker, age 5 1/2 weeks old, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at his residence in Aberdeen. He was born November 28, 2020 to Ervin Durance Luker and Hannah Luker in Amory, MS.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at Menonite Christian Cemetery with Bro. David Lee officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of services.
Survivors include his parents, Ervin and Hannah Luker of Aberdeen, MS; two brothers, Cheyenne Kordell Luker and Brentley Atticus Luker; grandparents, Steven and Arleen Luker of Aberdeen, MS and Frank Luker of Virginia, and Phyllis Luker of Aberdeen, MS; Great Grandparents, George and Lena Luker of Aberdeen, MS and Robert and Susan Luker of Aberdeen, MS; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceded in death by great grandparents, Noah and Amanda Lee.
Vermon Al “Terry” Dover
TUPELO – Vermon Al “Terry” Dover, 59, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2P M at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, January 8th, 12 PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Carey Springs Cemetery.
Mary J. Douglass
UNION COUNTY – Mary J. Douglass, 74, passed away on January 6, 2021, at Magnolia Place Retirement Center in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Robert Jerry Smothers
ABERDEEN – Robert Jerry Smothers, 77, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen with Bro. Mike Tucker and Bro. Ronnie Boozer officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen is in charge of services.
Larry Duvall
UNION COUNTY – Larry Duvall, 72, passed away on January 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital/Union County in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Christine L. Sutton
HAMILTON – Christine L. Sutton, 81, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at The Windsor Nursing Center in Columbus, Mississippi. Services will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Center Hill Cemetery, Hamilton, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Royce Powell
ENDVILLE – Laymon Royce Powell, 80, departed this life for his life eternal at North Mississippi Medical Center on January 5, 2021. Royce was born near Troy, MS on January 17, 1939 to the late Kermit and Daisy Gillespie Powell and lived in Pontotoc County most of his life. He was a man skilled with his hands and spent his life as a self-employed “old school” carpenter. Royce’s handiwork from his life work of building and remodeling is evident all over this area. A great admirer of all God’s creation, Royce and Helen enjoyed camping and fishing especially at Enid Lake and Piney Grove. He was an avid fisherman and longtime faithful member of the Endville Baptist Church.
A public graveside service will be held at 10 AM Friday, January 8, 2021 at Endville Cemetery in the Endville Community of Pontotoc County. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation except afterwards at the cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Royce is survived by his wife, Helen Hunt Wilburn Powell of Endville, whom he married on April 9, 1998; his children, Bro. Mike Powell (Brenda) of Ecru, Merrill Powell (Gail) of Cherry Creek, Randy Wilburn (Rachel) of Eggville, Coach Perry Wilburn of Belden, and Renae Johnson (Kevin) of Eggville; his grandchildren, AnnaLisa (Blake), Lindsey (Will), Megan (Jacob), Payton, Adrian (Nick), Laken, Tim, Matt (Kim), Brent (Bethany), Logan and Jessica; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne Powell (Rachel) of Memphis, TN; and other family members and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Daisy; his first wife, Shirley Powell, who died in 1985; a brother, Burns Powell; and a daughter-in-law, Tracy Wilburn.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Tim, Matt, Logan, Brent, Blake, Will, Jacob, and Daniel.
Memorials may be made to the Endville Cemetery Fund, C/O Brooks Steele, 88 Endville Road, Belden, MS 38826.
Jerry Henderson
BOONEVILLE – Jerry Henderson, 68, passed away on January 5, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Judith “Judy” Archer McCraw
UNION COUNTY – Judith “Judy” Archer McCraw, 57, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Joseph C. Barrett, Jr.
SALTILLO – Joseph C. Barrett, Jr., age 83, passed away on January 05, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Saltillo after a lengthy illness. He was born on Dec. 14, 1937, to Joseph C. “Neal, Budley” Barrett and Dorothy “Nan nan” Faye Church Barrett in Saltillo, MS.
The youngest of five children, he was preceded in death by his parents, and four sisters Margie Cox, Mildred “Lucy” Greenwood, Agnes Brown and Dorothy Greenwood.
He graduated from Saltillo High School in 1956, where he was voted “most athletic” and held the record for most points scored in a basketball game until 1972.
He joined the United States Air Force three days after graduation. He was in nine countries in four years and also played basketball for the Air Force.
He married Willa Mae “Billie” Bryant on April 24, 1960, in North Carolina and they remained married until her death in 2009.
He was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Saltillo. He was responsible for many girls and boys in the Saltillo area, learning how to play softball and Little League Baseball, which he found great joy in teaching.
He is survived by his children, Vanessa Barrett, Leslie Faye Barrett Strange, Joseph “Joey” C. Barrett III and Brandon Barrett; his grandchildren Barrett Womack, Lora Beth Barrett, Brianna Strange, Joseph “Neal” C. Barrett IV and Lennon Rose Barrett; one great-grandchild, Elliott Womack and a host of other family and friends.
In celebration of his life, there will be a graveside service on January 08, 2021 at 3:00 p. m. at the St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery on Barrett Ridge in Saltillo with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Thomas Resurrection Ladies Club at Renasant Bank in Saltillo, MS.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Thomas Griffith
AMORY – Thomas Griffith, 80, passed away on January 6, 2021, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Johnny Gann
AMORY – Johnny Gann, 55, passed away on January 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Gary Willis
GUNTOWN – Gary Willis, 59, passed away on January 05, 2021 at the NMMC. He was an employee of Electrical Machine Service in Tupelo for 37 years. He enjoyed watching racing, and he loved his dog, “Chigger”. He was very family orientated and he loved his family very much.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 09, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Terry Myhand officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Willis of Guntown; sons, Chance (Ally) Willis and Hayden Willis all of Guntown; Terry Bradley of Tupelo; Steve Willis “Nina” of Tupelo; grandchild, Wrenly Willis; nieces, Jessica “Mike” and Sarah ‘Casey” Cayson; great-niece, Haven; host of other of family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Norma Fay Christian.
Pallbearers will be Joe Estes, Andy Clark, Craig Fikes, Terry Richey, Chip Gibson, Neal Haygood and Hunter Brooks.
Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 until service time. The family ask that all who visit please wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Charles Simmons
BOONEVILLE – Charles W. Simmons passed away January 4, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 A M at Booneville Cemetery. Rev. Wayburn Cooper will officiate the service. Mr. Simmons was born September 16, 1935 to Francis Church Reece and Dee Cooper. He was a member of Booneville Church of Christ. He joined the U.S. Army at 17 years old with the signature of his great-grandmother Fannie Church, who raised him (along with his great-grandfather Jasper) as their own. After 12 years of service, which included fighting actively in the Korean War, he retired as an E5 Sergeant. Upon returning home, he worked as Sergeant for the Booneville Police Department and began a lifetime career as an over the road truck driver. Shortly before retiring he received an award for having driven 2 million miles accident free. Charles “(Pawpaw)” enjoyed yardwork, crossword puzzles, and spending time with his family and friends at the American Legion Post 130, where he served as assistant vice and then several terms as Commander.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Clara Sparks Simmons; two sons, Roger H. Crowson and Wayne Simmons; a brother, Dennis Cooper; and a special aunt, Ruby Cooper. He is survived by one son, Lexie L. Crowson (Regenia); four grandchildren, Angelia Livingston, Leslie Crowson, Charles Crowson-Thomas (Tim), Ryan Crowson (Stephanie); and two brothers, Joe Cooper (Joy) and Wayburn Cooper (Lynn); other relatives and a host of friends. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mr. Charles W. Simmons.
Dorothy Nell Sullivan Finney
NETTLETON – Dorothy Nell (Sullivan) Finney, 84, passed away on January 5, 2021 at Riverplace Nursing Home in Amory, MS. She was born on February 18, 1936 in Lee County to parents Carlos McCowin Sullivan, Sr. and Ola Mae (Estes) Sullivan. She was a lifelong resident of Nettleton. She worked at J. C. Penny’s as a sales clerk for over 30 years. She was a member of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church. She also attended the Shannon Church of Jesus Christ. She was an exceptional cook. She also enjoyed gardening and sewing.
There will be a graveside service at Jones Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Paul Beam and Bro. Sammy Raper officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial of Nettleton is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband Willie Finney of Nettleton; one son, Gary Finney (Bonnie) of Nettleton; one daughter, Vickie Brownlee (Robert) of Tupelo; one sister, Doris Thompson of Nettleton; two brothers, Carlos McCowin Sullivan, Jr. of Nettleton; Sammy Wayne Sullivan of Nettleton; three grandchildren, Emilea Tackett, Cody Brownlee (Mallory), Jake Brownlee, eight great grandchildren, Lucy, Ella, Finney, Gatlin, Lake, Kodi Brooke, Mali May, and Swayze. She was preceded in death by her parents and her half sister Mauvolene Holley. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Quana Smith
NETTLETON – Quana Smith, 87, passed away on January 5, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on August 19, 1933 in Monroe County, MS to Nola Estes Smith and Earnest Smith. She was a lifelong resident of Nettleton. She was co-owner/operator of Nettleton Dry Cleaners for over 40 years. She was a member of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading and playing dominos with her high school friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
There will be a graveside funeral service on Friday January 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Larry Davis, Bro. Charles Petty, and Bro. Bradley Geno officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial of Nettleton is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Gail Lee (Robert) of Nettleton; Sandy Kyle (Bill) of Nettleton; one brother, Marlon Smith of Nettleton; three sisters, Adeline Culver of Amory; Carolyn Shackelford of Nettleton; Flora Birmingham of Lucedale, MS; three grandchildren, Tiffany Lee, Amber Seymore, Seth Lee; six great grand children, Kylie, Mia, Brance, Jack, Tessa, Hayeslynn, special friend Kenlock Brown, caregivers Connie Parker and Jacqualine Cook. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Smith, grandson Hayes Lee and brother Dalton Smith. Pallbearers will be Seth Lee, Daniel Lee, Brance Lee, Jack Seymore, Stevie Shackelford and Stan Mann.
There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Bill Gibson
SHANNON – William Clifton Gibson, Jr., also known as “Bill” and Ribeye” passed away early Christmas morning at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Bill was born September 9, 1954 to Ivadeen Smith Gibson and William Clifton “Billy” Gibson, Sr. Bill attended school in Baldwyn, MS and he worked hard as a truck driver for many years. He was most recently employed by Andy Hodges trucking and Bill was a faithful and active member of Antioch Church of Christ.
A family graveside service will be held at Anticoch Church of Christ Cemetery on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Minister Ray Kennedy officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his brother, David Gibson (Beverly) of Guntown; sister, Pam Barnett of Guntown; nephews, Michael Gibson, Cliff Barnett and Michael Barnett; niece, Michelle Gibson Roberson; uncle, Carlos “Gent” Smith; host of cousins and other family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gibson, Rickey Roberson, Roy Michael Barnett, Cliff Barnett and Chip Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Marie Conlee
BALDWYN – Marie Conlee, 89, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was an employee of Blue Bell Mfg. for 35 years, and she enjoyed cooking, reading her Bible, sewing and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn and attended Bethany Reform Presbyterian Church. Due to Covid restrictions a private family service will be Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Dale Whitlock officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Morris (Danny) of Etta; grandchildren, Kristi Samples (Tommy) of Fulton and Amanda Gaskin of Tupelo; great-grandchild, Ellie Fowler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Alma Carlock Duncan; her husband, Johnny Conlee; sons, David Bradley and Douglas Bradley; sisters, Pauline Murphy, Joan Lollar and Gail Dickerson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Murry Murphy, Danny Morris, Tommy Samples, Mike Dickerson, Grant Prather and Tyler Adams.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
