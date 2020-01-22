Cedrick Charmaine Jones
HOLLY SPRINGS – Cedrick Charmaine Jones, 44, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 1:00 at Free Branch M.B. Church 2233 Higdon Road, Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Free Branch M.B.Church Cemetery 791 Lunati Road Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs are in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ruth Wheeler Murphy
TUPELO/PONTOTOC – Ms. Barbara Ruth Wheeler Murphy, 73, went to be with God on Friday, January 17, 2020, after a long illness. She was born January 15, 1947 in Tupelo, MS.
She is survived by 2 sisters, Jean Leech and Sarah Johnson of Tupelo, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fairell and Myrtie Sue Griggs Wheeler; 2 brothers, Billy F. Wheeler and David Wheeler, and sister, Betty Sue Guess and her son Brad Murphy.
She was a beautiful person and had a great singing voice. She loved to sing and play the guitar. She could have been the queen of country music.
A memorial service celebrating Barbara’s life will be at 2 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Allen Chapel Methodist Church at Gilvo. Private burial will follow in Gilvo Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Gilvo Cemetery Fund, C/O Jean Walters, P.O. Box 303, Tupelo, MS 38802. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
David Cleat Tutor
SALTILLO – David Cleat Tutor, 77, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. He loved hunting and fishing, anything to do with the outdoors.
He is survived by his soulmate, Cynthia Rook; his 5 children, David Keith Tutor, Regina Tutor Baker (Kurt), Kevin Dean Tutor (Angela), Amber Seboldt (Jordan) and David Forrest Tutor; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; one sister, Uvond Hurd; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and O’Dee Tutor and his brother, Chason Tutor.
Services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jerry Hooper officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Jordan Seboldt, Kurt Baker, Vincent Bradshaw, Dustin Tutor, Shelton Tutor, and Dalton Tutor.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 5-8 PM and Saturday, January 25, 12 PM until service time.
Kenneth Frazier
NEW ALBANY – Kenneth Frazier, 61, passed away on January 22, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
Shirley Schulze
BARTLETT, TENNESSEE – Shirley Schulze, 73, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Saturday 10:00 am until service.
James Henry Melvin Frazier
RIPLEY – James Henry Melvin Frazier, 78, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 7:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery with full military honors.
Michael Thomas
FULTON – Michael Ray Thomas, 69, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House after an extended illness. He was born August 6, 1950, to Fred Pierce and Frances McCormick Thomas. He was a truck driver for Mueller Brass Industries, before becoming disabled. He was a Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He was an Elder at Itawamba Christian Church. He enjoyed singing gospel music and he loved his “grand-dog”, Wendy.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Itawamba Christian Church with Bro. Dale Carr and Bro. Ray Trantham officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Auvie Matthews Thomas; one son, Andy Thomas (Barbie) of Spicewood, TX; six grandchildren, Justin Young, John Young, Lauren Young, Matthew Young, Rain Thomas, and Faith Mercer; one great grandchild, Maggie Young; a sister-in-law, Angelia Gough (Gary); several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Renee Young; one brother, Bill Thomas; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Larry Humphres, Mike Gough, Justin, Matthew, John, and Herman Young.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Gough, and the Elders and Deacons of Itawamba Christian Church.
Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Itawamba Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SonShine Christian Camp, 610 US Hwy. 45 N, Baldwyn, MS, 38824, or a charity of the donors choice.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
William Richard Martin
MCCOMB – On January 16, 2020, William Richard, “W.R.” Martin left his friends and family to meet his Lord and Savior. If you are wondering if you ever met him, then you obviously didn’t, or you wouldn’t have forgotten him. He was a man who could tell stories that held everyone spellbound. He published his first and only book in 2015. Family and friends made it a sellout twice. Copies of his book are said to be priceless.
WR, known to his friends from childhood as “XY”, was born on May 9, 1934 to Roy J. and Mary Emma Martin in McComb. He soon moved to Durant, MS where he would meet his future beloved wife, Sara Nabers Martin. They eloped to Sidon, MS and married New Year’s Eve 1952. After marriage, WR enlisted in the Air Force and later went on to serve in the Mississippi National Guard for thirty-three long years from which many of his stories evolved-guaranteeing to hold many a Guard member in line. He retired a Lt. Colonel and always had guard stories to tell. We would be remiss not to add that he loved America, President Donald Trump and Fox News. He was an active member of the Old Soldiers Club and always looked for a chance to schedule some fellowship lunches with his fellow soldiers. They made lifelong friends in Durant and have continued the tradition of attending the Durant Tiger Club meetings. WR went on to graduate from Mississippi State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was an entrepreneur, owning several successful small businesses and he managed multiple manufacturing sites throughout the state. He sold his last business in 2010 & wished the new owner great success. He was always of the Baptist faith but for a few years where he slid over with the Methodists. For the past fifteen years he and Sara had been faithful members of Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland. Fish feared WR. He was an avid fisherman who loved spending time with cane pole or reels, crickets, minnows or lures. If you were lucky enough to be invited to accompany him- you better bring your supper because he was known to hold many a friend, son or daughter-in-law hostage if the fish were biting. WR and Sara had four children whom life was centered around. Betty Anne Robertson of Ridgeland, MS (Bill- Deceased), William Richard “Ricky” Martin (Deceased), Roy Martin of Vicksburg, MS, and David Martin of Madison (Deborah).
They also had eight beloved grandchildren- one granddaughter and seven grandsons. His grandchildren have many stories & precious memories of time spent with their grandfather. Some of their escapades their parents never knew about at the time they happened but since then have become treasured memories. His grandchildren include Jennifer Robertson of Hattiesburg, MS, Richard Martin of Denver, Colorado, Marty Robertson of Ridgeland, MS, Matt Robertson (Stephanie) of Edwards, MS, Walt Martin (Desha) of Saucier, MS, Will Martin (Cameron) of Madison, MS, Sam Martin (Hart) of New Albany, MS, and Rob Martin of Oxford, MS. They also have three great grandchildren- Mae Martin, Rowan Robertson and Aris Martin. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Pattie Smith (Paul) of Grenada and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Martin and Van Gene Martin.
Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 with visitation from 11:30-1:00 and services to follow at Durant First Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Durant First Baptist Church or Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland.
Michele Lynn Anderson
TUPELO – Michele Lynn Anderson passed away after a heroic battle with cancer on January 22, 2020 at 6:45 am at Sanctuary Hospice House. Her services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. David Walters officiating. Burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Michele born on March 12, 1963 in Anchorage, Alaska to belated father John Sansing and surviving mother Betty Anderson. She is survived by her parents Betty and Leslie Anderson, sisters: Melissa Lepard, and Sonja Anderson and husband Terrance Vanwormer, aunts: Bobby and husband Billy Terry, Beverly and husband Randy Willard, and Brenda Keen, Nephew: Nicholas Graham, Nieces: Jenna and husband Daniel Martinez, Jacque Lepard, Victoria and husband Casey Montgomery, Savanna and husband Brian Cook, Cousins: Ricky Martin, Tonya Walls, Brandi Westmoreland, and Brittany Willard. Surviving Sansing Uncles, Aunts, and cousins. Many other relatives and friends.
She is predeceased by grandparents Roberta and Orvis Walls and Aubrey and Oleta Sansing.
Michele had a love for puzzles, cooking with her nieces and nephew, traveling to the beach, and her dogs Gizmo and Maxxwell. She always was able to make everyone laugh when she knew they needed it the most. She will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts.
Pallbearers: Nicholas Graham, Brian Cook, Casey Montgomery, Daniel Martinez, Terrance Vanwormer, and Randy Lepard.
Honorary Pallbearers: Rick Martin and Randy Willard.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 5-8 PM and Friday, January 24, 12 PM until service time.
Cleveland “ Sonny” Junior Marlowe
HOUSTON – Cleveland “ Sonny” Junior Marlowe, 81, passed away on January 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home – Houston.
Danny Richard Johnson
UNION COUNTY – Danny Richard Johnson, 65, passed away on January 19, 2020, at his residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
James Nichols
TUPELO – James Nichols, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 AM at New Hope Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 10 AM – Service Time only Saturday at the church.
Danny Rogers
HORN LAKE – Danny Rogers, 53, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Methodist UT Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Everdale M.B. Church Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 5:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home in Water Valley. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Virgil Floyd
MYRTLE – Virgil Eugene Floyd passed away January 21,2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He was born on November 21,1954 in Union County to Virgil Wallace Floyd and the late Billie Presley Floyd.
He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He was a cotton ginner and managed the gin in Cotton Plant and Ashland.
Funeral Service will be Friday, January 24,2020 at 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church, Myrtle, MS with Bro. David Grumbach officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his father; his wife Barbara Thomas Floyd; one daughter, Barbara Jean Floyd; two sons, Christopher Mark Floyd (Christy) and Steven Craig Floyd (Amanda); one sister, Pat Daniels (James); three brothers, Billy Joe Floyd (Kathy), Dean Floyd (Sonya) and Boyd Floyd; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 23,2020 from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm and 10:00 am until service time on Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Lonnie Ester “Lil L” King
HOLLY SPRINGS – Lonnie Ester “Lil L” King, 49, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Chulahoma Street Car Accident in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 1;00 at New Dimensions 565 Neely Ave Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 1:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bell Grove Cemetery Chulahoma. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Linda Tollison
TUPELO – Linda Tollison, 73, passed away on January 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel.
