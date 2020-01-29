Anthony Clark
TUPELO – Anthony Clark, 62, passed away on January 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Charles ‘Sandy – Pops’ Hattix
BLUE SPRINGS – Charles ‘Sandy – Pops’ Hattix, 65, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:00 – 1:00 a Celebration of Life Reflections at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sam Anderson
RED BANKS – Sam Anderson, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12 noon at Carey Chapel Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Friday 11:00 am until service.
Sylvester Kilgore
HOLLY SPRINGS – Sylvester Kilgore, 71, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church 225 College Avenue Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Saturday 9:30 – 10:45 at the church. Burial will follow at Mt Neo United Methodist Church Cemetery Algoma, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Rev. Tom Hawks
TUPELO – Rev. Thomas Carnal Hawks, 75, entered the Church Triumphant from the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a month-long illness. Bro. Tom, as most of his church members knew him, was a Minister for over 35 years in the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church. His passionate zeal for spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ was his hallmark as he pastored Methodist charges in Wren, Coffeeville, Durant, Verona, Calhoun City, Grenada, Indianola, Fulton, and Carthage. Tom’s gentle spirit, his scholarly approach to his duties, and his love of the people in his congregations endeared him to all the congregants loved, nurtured and served. Tom was active in the functioning of the Wesley Foundation at ICC when he was serving Fulton United Methodist Church. Even though he retired in 2008, he continued to supply and was currently the pastor of Evergreen United Methodist Church south of the Richmond Community in Itawamba Co. The only child born on Dec. 18, 1944 to the late Thomas W. Hawks (a pioneer optician in Tupelo) and Freda M. Carnal Hawks, he graduated from Lambeth College in Jackson, Tennessee and continued his education at Emory University in Atlanta where he received his MA in Divinity and, additionally completing most of the requirements for a Doctorate. An avid reader of the Bible, classic literature, and westerns, Tom was generous in conversation and greatly enjoyed meaningful storytelling. Outside his devotion to God and the United Methodist Church, Tom literally revered his wife, Deb, his “ABC” daughters, Amy, Beth and Christy, and his grands, Trey and Alyssa. Well done, good and faithful servant.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Terry Pierce and Rev. Frank Burton officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. The family will receive friends from 4 PM-6 PM today and from Noon-service time on Friday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel on Cliff Gookin Blvd. For those who may not be able to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 2 PM Friday, where it will be permanently archived.
Tom’s grateful family that survives includes his wife of 53 years, Deborah Stewart “Deb” Hawks, to whom he was married on June 9, 1966; his three daughters, Amy Hawks, Beth Hawks Ratliff, and her husband, Bro. Michael Ratliff, and Christy Kisner and her husband, John, all of Mooreville, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Mike Ratliff, Trey Ratliff, John Kisner, Greg Stewart, Mark Patton, and Jacob Buggs.
Memorials may be made in memory of Rev. Hawks to the Wesley Foundation at Itawamba Community College, 602 Hill St., Fulton, MS 38843. Holland Funeral Directors (662 840 5000) is honored to be serving their friends.
Mary Fortner
TUPELO – Mary Fortner, 93, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bluff Springs Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church also Friday from 11:00 am until service.
Jorge Gomez
SHANNON – Jorge Gomez, 71, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 from noon – service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Shannon City Cemetery.
Rev. Charles Stubblefield
ECRU – Rev. Charles Stubblefield, 93, passed away on January 29, 2020, at Church Street Manor in Ecru. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Browning Funeral Home.
Velma Gilding Bowen
LACKEY – Surrounded by her loving family members, Velma Lettice Gilding Bowen, 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence in Lackey. She was one of two children born September 10, 1930 in Norfolk, England to Arthur Ernest Gilding and Enid Gladys Maria Gent Gilding. She was a resident of Monroe County for fifty years. She worked as a sale representative for Lasky’s Department Store and Faye-Lee Fashions where she met and made lasting friendships in the community. Throughout her life, she was guided by her faith and was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church for over fifty years. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and Licensed Diocesan Lay Reader where she ministered to the sick and shut-in of Aberdeen. She served on the Mission Committee and was the Chairperson of the Altar Guild for many years. On April 24, 2011, St. John’s acknowledged her many years of service and hard work by dedicating the newly remodeled Sacristy to her. With her beautiful voice, she sang many descants in the St. John’s Choir. Not only was she devoted to her church but to the community as well by serving as a member of the Monroe Regional Hospital Auxiliary as ‘Pink Lady.’
Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Karen Bowen Johnston (Richard) of Hamilton; two sons, Dennis Bowen of Lackey and Stephen Bowen (Jere) of Amory; one sister, Sylvia Shaw, (Keith) of Norfolk, England; four grandchildren, Brandon Bowen (Maren), Kristopher Bowen, Katherine Johnston and Karigan Bonner (Bryant); two great-grandchildren, Paxton Bowen and Paisley Bowen. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Phillip Lawson Bowen; her parents; and two great-grandchildren, Pruett Bowen and Peyton Bowen. A Requiem Mass is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Aberdeen, officiated by the Rev. Sandra DePriest of Columbus. Burial will follow at the family plot in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Pallbearers will be Honorable David W. Houston III, Honorable Robert H. Faulks, Honorable Jeffrey M. Navarro, Don Rowe, Bryant Bonner and Honorable Thomas M. Brahan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Douglas L. Hill and Eddie Arnold. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Jennifer McClain
BOONEVILLE – Jennifer McClain, 50, passed away on January 29, 2020, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Elbert Gates
OKOLONA – Elbert Gates, 60, passed away on January 28, 2020, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Rufus Haughton
ABERDEEN – Rufus Haughton, 61, passed away on January 28, 2020, at Monroe County Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Charlie Wood
BALDWYN – Charlie Wood, 105, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Thomas Miller Park
UNION COUNTY – Thomas Miller Park, 88, passed away on January 29, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Jo Eris Harper
MANTACHIE – Jo Eris Harper, 68, passed away on January 26, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Lula Mae Devould Hill
OKOLONA – Lula Mae Devould Hill, 82, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on February 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Darden Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 30095 Chapel Grove Road Okolona, MS 38860. Visitation will be on January 31, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at Fields Funeral Home 202 N. Olive Street in Okolona. To send flowers or condolences to the family, please visit www.fieldsfunerals.com. Burial will follow at Darden Chapel Cemetery.
Gene Rayford
BYHALIA – Gene Rayford, 67, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Graveside services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery Holly Springs, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs in charge of services.
James L. Malone
BLUE SPRINGS – James L. Malone, 72, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. He was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed gospel singing, dancing, fishing and sitting under the shade tree talking and telling jokes. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam Conflict.
Services with military honors will be 11 am Friday, January 31, 2020 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Chris McCord officiating. Burial will be in the McNeil Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home.
James is survived by his wife, Paula Malone of Blue Springs; his daughters, Regina Malone of Houma, LA, Melissa DeHart (Ricky) of Theriot, LA and Shelly Malone (Nicki) of Blue Springs; his sons, James Faye of Pontotoc, Jeffery Faye and Blue Springs and Ronnie Faye (Liz) of Blue Springs; his sisters, Louise Sparks of Blue Springs, Sue Shackleford (Harvey) of Nettleton, Pansy Taylor (James) of New Albany and Joyce Smith of Blue Springs; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Myrtle Malone and his sister, Jimmie Hutcheson. Pallbearers are Dillon Allemand, James Faye, Ronnie Faye, Trey DuVall, Dave Henderson and Kenneth Richardson. Honorary pallbearers are James Holmes, Wayne Holmes and Larry Campbell. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Earl Tedford
AMORY – Earl Tedford, 78, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 1:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley Detroit Road, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Susie Mae Forbers Patrick
TUPELO – Susie Mae Forbers Patrick, 105, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Traceway Retirement Community at the Page Green House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 at White Hill M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 4:00 until 7:00 at J.W. Porter’s Chapel at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary. Burial will follow at Shannon Cemetery. Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com.
