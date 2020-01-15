Brently Sipes
PONTOTOC – Baby boy Brently Rhea Charles Sipes, 1 month old, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital in Tupelo. Brentley was born, December 11, 2019, in New Albany, the son of Patience Lashea Blackard and Jordan Taylor Sipes.
He is survived by his parents; Grandparents, Trica and William Fletcher of Pontotoc; Derek Blackard and Lisa Hill of East Union; and Nickie and John Sipes of Pontotoc; Great-grandmother, Tammie Owens of Thaxton; Great-great grandparents, Sandra Blackard, of Myrtle, and Janie Criswell of Ellistown; Great-great-great grandmother, Betty Priest of Guntown; Uncle, Damrian Blackard; and Aunts, Skyla Blackard, Journey Turner, and Maddie Fletcher. Brentley was preceded in death by Great-great-grandparents, Charles Blackard, and Sally and Billy Joe Priest.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Nathan Hamilton, officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park, with Damrian Blackard and Jeremy Owens, serving as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 11:00 A. M. until service time on Friday.
Betty Jo Bishop
EVERGREEN COMMUNITY – Betty Jo Bishop, 73, was welcomed into her heavenly home on the morning of January 10, 2020. Born in the Carolina Community on December 3, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Dick C. and Dolly Brown Dobbins.
Betty was a strong and faithful Christian who held her family close to her. She adored children and was known around Christmas time for making delicious candy. When Betty was still in good health, she enjoyed being outside. She loved spending time with her dog, “Peepers,” and in her free time she enjoyed binge-watching the Hallmark Channel. She mourned for her son, Tony, ever since his passing in October of 2016. Friday morning, she was reunited with him in the sky.
Although Betty will be dearly missed by her friends and family, the memories she created while on Earth will remain in the hearts of her loved ones forever.
Betty is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ann Bishop, of Plantersville; sister, Susie Shumpert, Evergreen Community; brother, Richard Dobbins, Carolina Community; brother-in-law, J.T. Russell; grandchildren, Jacky Langley Jr. and Brittany Davis; five great-grandchildren; a host of beloved nieces and nephews; and special friends, her PCA workers: Ashley, Donna, and Rene.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tony Bishop; sisters, Christine Davis, Faye Russell; brother-in-law, Allen Shumpert; and nephew, Tim Russell.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel in Amory, with Bro. Ricky Pierce officiating. Burial will be in New Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton.
Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Linda Dulaney
FULTON – Linda Dulaney, 70, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Fulton. She was born March 26, 1949 to the late Trenton Thomas and the late Mildred Waddle Wilson. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. She was very good at keeping up with family and friends birthday’s. She enjoyed sending cards, calling and singing happy birthday to them.
Services will be today 12:00 pm on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Dewitt Bain and Bro. John Lewis officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am today at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela Dulaney; son, Shane (Carrie) Dulaney; grandsons: Will Davis, Tyler Dulaney, Nik Dulaney; sisters: Peggy (John) Hall, Kathy Miles, and Lenita Powers; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Mike Dulaney.
Pallbearers will be Mackie Thornton, Gary Cayson, Jeff McNeece, Gary Wallace, Gary Gray, Brad Beard.
Memorials can be made in honor of Linda to The Gideons International, PO Box 753, Fulton, MS 38843 or to Crossroads Ranch, 716 Airport Rd. Fulton, MS 38843
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Milred Dale
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Milred Dale, 79, passed away on January 10, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Coldwater.
Jerry Stevens
NETTLETON – Jerry Dale Stevens 72, died Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born June 8, 1947 in Monroe County. He lived most of his life in the Carolina Community (Itawamba County) to Elmo C. Stevens and Daphna (Steele) Stevens. He was a retired insurance salesman. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Mooreville. He enjoyed spending time with his family. There will be a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Monday January 20, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (near Mooreville) with Brother Richey Hester officiating. Tisdale -Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton, MS will be assisting the family. Survivors include his daughter Rhonda (Stevens) Karlsson, one son Jerry Dale Stevens II, one sister Janet Earnest (Gary), five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Judy C. (Mask) Stevens. Online condolences can be expressed at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
William Douglas “Doug” Counce
TUPELO – William Douglas “Doug” Counce, 47, left his earthly life on December 22, 2019, at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, TX after an extended illness.
He was born January 26, 1972, in Columbus, MS. Doug studied piano in third grade and in sixth grade joined the band at Mullins School in Brookhaven, MS. His band participation lasted through ninth grade. He learned to play guitar, bass guitar, piano, keyboard, and trumpet and enjoyed Sunday afternoon guitar sessions with his friend, Jim Tootle. Many Friday nights he played at a Christian gathering spot, “The Solid Rock Café”, sponsored by local churches. He was a regular participant in youth activities at Wesley UMC with Charles and Jean Watson.
Doug attended Tupelo-Lee Vo-Tech High school studying electronics. After diligent study in both technical and academic pursuits, he was a 1990 honor graduate of Tupelo High School and Star Student of the Vo-Tech High School. He earned a scholarship to Mississippi State University to study electrical engineering, specializing in digital signal processing. He was a co-op student at Texas Instruments in Dallas, TX where he worked in microchip design engineering after graduation in 1995. After his work at Texas Instruments, he was employed at Micron Technologies in Advanced Computing Solutions.
At Mississippi State, he met the love of his life, Eliska Davis, whom he married on June 29, 1996. Eliska taught in the Oktibbeha County school system while earning a Masters in Education and would earn a Masters in Clinical Counseling from University of North Texas. After a period in Dallas, they made their home in McKinney, TX and became the parents of Jack, Jonah, and Juliet Counce, students in the Melissa (TX) school district, who kept them busy with school and extra-curricular activities.
Compassionate from birth, Doug loved animals and with help of mom Judy, they found homes for many dogs and cats that showed up at their door. He was a champion of the disadvantaged and underprivileged, and a booster of equal opportunity and justice for all. A diligent worker who expected people to earn their living, he still was ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved his family and worked to provide well for them.
He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Eliska; his children, Jack, Jonah, and Juliet of the home; his parents, Jim and Judy Counce of Saltillo; his brother, Rod Counce (Regina) of Saltillo; his nephews, Jace and Jude Counce of Saltillo; his parents-in-law, Muse and Linda Davis of Starkville; his brothers-in-law, Dr. Muse Davis and Will (Kacy) Davis, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clovis and Vera McCutchen, and Rodney and Pauline Counce, all of Booneville.
A Celebration of Doug’s Life will be on Saturday, January 18, at 2:00 PM at Wesley United Methodist Church in Tupelo, MS. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be given to Wesley UMC Food Pantry (PO Box 2434, Tupelo, MS 38803); Tupelo-Lee Humane Society (2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801) or your favorite charity.
Joan Cobb Carson
UNION COUNTY – Joan Cobb Carson, 58, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 4 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3 PM until service time at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Joan Miller
TIPPAH COUNTY – Joan Miller, 94, passed away on January 15, 2020, at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Peggy Thomas
VAN VLEET – Peggy Marion Thomas, age 81, passed away peacefully at St. Thomas Hospital West, Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, January 10, 2020. She struggled with multiple health problems including cardiac disease. Her death was caused from complications from a recent fall.
She was born April 5, 1938 in Van Vleet, MS where she lived for most of her life. She attended school first in Van Vleet then in Houston, MS where she graduated in 1956.
Peggy worked for many years at Chickasaw-Calhoun Grain Corp. and later at Byrne CPA firm, where she worked until her retirement.
She loved her family and friends, baking, working in her yard, bible study and devoting her time to her church, Van Vleet United Methodist Church.
In 2016 Peggy moved to Nashville, TN. She enjoyed her life with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and making new bible study friends.
She is survived by her three children, Keith/Tyke (Lorrie) Thomas of Montpelier, MS, Beverly (Robert) Guisinger of Brentwood, TN, and Mark (Retha) Thomas of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren, Justan (Emily) Vance of Gallatin, TN, Kelli (Chris) Burns of Nashville, TN, Corey (Monica) Guisinger of Chattanooga, TN, and Lauren Guisinger of Nashville, TN; and three great grandchildren, Cayden Guisinger, Alana Guisinger and Collin Vance. She is also survived by her sister, Rebecca (John) Swilley of Como, MS and many nieces and nephews.
Peggy is predeceased by her parents Davis and Winifred Marion, her sister, Barbara (Bill) Baker and her grandson, Justin Thomas.
Services will be held at Van Vleet United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 18th. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family between 9:00-10:00 a.m. and remain for the funeral services at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Rusty Keen and Rev. Dewayne Warren.
Interment will be held at Friendship Cemetery in Van Vleet, MS.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Van Vleet Methodist Church, c/o Earl Carter, 152 Cr 312, Okolona, MS 38860 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 or donatenow.heart.org.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Lois Melton
MESA, ARIZONA – Lois H. Melton, age 95, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at her residence in Mesa, AZ. She was born August 25, 1924 to William and Donie Younger Hellums. She was a member of Troy First Baptist Church and a retired seamstress. Lois enjoyed sewing and growing roses.
Services will be at 11 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Troy First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Herndon and Rev. Brock McWhirter officiating; burial will follow in the Eddington Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her four daughters, Mary Melton, Pinellas Park, FL, Patricia D’Amato (Thomas) Mesa, AZ, Linda Melton (Linda Van Hoesen) Dunedin, FL and Billie Stein of Chandler, AZ; one half- sister, Mary Nell Denham of Pontotoc, MS and two half- brothers, John Newell of NY and Donnie Hellums of Pontotoc, MS; four grandchildren, Kimberly Cochrane, Michael Piche, Cheri Warren and Ian Swankie; nine great-grandchildren, Mia Cochrane, Matthew Piche, Michael Piche, Matt Wagner, Heather Wagner, Jake Manzke, Julie Manzke, Matthew Swankie and Kyle Swankie and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James William Melton, and one sister, one half-sister, one brother and two half-brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to East Valley Hospice, 1311 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85224.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Ri
cky Mallory
NETTLETON – Ricky Mallory, 60, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Chapel, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Temple Church Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Sue Wallace
FULTON – Nelda Sue Wallace, age 80, passed on peacefully in the arms of her family on January 13, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. She was born April 14, 1939 to Noon and Oneal Hurd, of Mantachie. She then married Jerry Wallace in 1959 and later had 3 children, David(Sandra) Wallace, Rickey Wallace, and Christy(Ronnie) Johnson. 6 grandchildren Carson Wallace, Jordan Johnson, Bailey Johnson (Foster Barrow), Elizabeth Collum, Brandi Mann, Keith (Marcia) Hargett. 9 great grands Grace Baker (Cody Hawkins), Zack Baker, Avery Collum, Hannah Ellis, Brayden Hargett, Wyatt Ellis, Dixie Collum, Saylor Wallace , and Sawyer Wallace. 1 great great grand Brinley Grace Baker. She is survived by her sister Willa Dean Dill and sister-in-law Juanita Hurd of Mantachie, MS, several nieces and nephews, many Special childhood friends and everyone that knew her as Maw. She was a longtime member of New Home Baptist Church in Fulton, MS. Besides spending time with her family Sue had a passion for gardening, Sunday lunch with her family, solving puzzles, church, bragging about her grandkids, and her many years at IAC and IAHS where she was more formally know as, “maw”. She retired from Charm Step after 38 years and Itawamba County Schools after 10 years.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Jerry Wallace, her parents, her brother Nelson Hurd , brother-in-law Troy Dill, her nephew’s Steve Hurd, Tom Cody and Joe Cody.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Casey Crum and Bro. Mike Warren officiating. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Carson Wallace, Keith Hargett, Jordan Johnson, Zack Baker, Foster Barrow, Cody Hawkins.
Dennis Faggert
OKOLONA – Dennis Faggert, 66, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 PM at Faith Outreach Church in Okolona. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 AM to service time at Faith Outreach Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Columbus. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
John Collins
TUPELO – John Collins, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 at 1 pm at Second Baptist Church Verona MS . Visitation will be on Saturday prior to services at 12 pm at Second Baptist Church in Verona with Community Funeral Directors handling the arrangements. Burial will follow at Verona Cemetery.
Jerry Hall
RIPLEY – Jerry Wayne Hall, 56, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home. He was born March 31, 1963, to Omega and Faye Hall. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at First Apostolic Church in Ripley with Rev. Tim Hall and Rev. Jeff Jones officiating. Burial will be in Blue Mountain Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillian Funeral Home.
He is survived by his father, Omega Hall; three sons, Justin (Candace) Hall, Josh (Lauren) Hall and Tony (Lindsay) Hall; one brother, Ronnie Hall; one sister, Lynn (Jimmy) Brooks; and nine grandchildren, Elijah, Caydence, Eathan, Jackson, Bryden, Dustin, Aurora, Addy and Jonah.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hall; his mother, Faye Hall; and one brother Tony Hall.
Pallbearers are Cody Smith, Walt Bishop, Andy Stanley, Randy Wilkerson, Les Flake and Tyler Sharp.
Honorary pallbearer is Chris Hensley.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Joel Thomas Duncan
AMORY – Joel Thomas Duncan, 73, passed away on January 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Melvin Tennison
BOONEVILLE – Melvin Tennison, 92, passed away on January 15, 2020, at Sanctuary House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Jewel Cook
NEW ALBANY – Jewel Cook, 94, passed away at her residence, Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born in Grenada County on March 4, 1925 to the late Luther and Janie Bloodworth. She was a member of First Baptist Church, New Albany.
She was a factory worker for over thirty years at Futorian Furniture in New Albany. She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers.
Service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at united Funeral Service with Dr. Tim Prather officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in Smith Cemetery in the Rosebloom community in Tallahatchie County.
She was survived by one son, Davis L. Cook (Martha); one daughter in law, Sue Cook; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Vernon Cook; two daughters, Sadie Hall, Katherine Potts; one son, Warren “Buddy” Cook; one grandson, Mark Hall; two sisters; five brothers.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 am till 11:00 am at the Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be David Cook, Shane Cook, Craig Cook, James Cook, Kenneth McNeal and Matt Hall.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
John Garling Jr.
NEW ALBANY – John William Garling Jr., 78, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born in New Albany,MS, March 31,1941 to the late John William Sr. and Lenora Owen Garling.
He was a member of Calvary Methodist Church in New Albany. He enjoyed wood working and was a very active board member of the American Red Cross. He was a musician which he played the bass guitar. He was a ham radio operator. He was an electronic repairman in his own business, Central Electronics in New Albany.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 18,2020 at 1:00 pm at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Brownie Towhill officiating, with Cole Childs presenting a eulogy. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in the New Albany City Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Gay Garling; one daughter, Julianne Briscoe (Harry) of New Albany; one step daughter, Alicia Phillips (Dick) of Chattanooga, TN; one step son, Gregory Roberts of New Albany; one sister, Joann Vance of New Albany; seven grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his daughter, Blondell Smith Garling.
Pallbearers will be the members of Ham Radio Operators Club, which he was a member.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 18,2020 from 10 am till 1 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask to make donations to the Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo.
Ruby Mae Hamilton
HOUSTON – Ruby Mae Hamilton, 92, passed away on January 14, 2020, at home in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Westbrooks Funeral Home.
Christine Greening
CORINTH – Christine Greening, 91, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her residence in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at McPeters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. at McPeters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Henry Cemetery.
Fanny J. “Cuqui” Hopson
TUPELO – Fanny Josefia “Cuqui” Hopson, 86, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Puerto Rico April 27, 1933 to Raphael Julio and Epifannia Irizarry. For many years, she worked as a translator at the main unit of NMMC and later at The Women’s Center where she enjoyed working with new babies and their families. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church where she had served as President of the Lady’s Club.
Survivors include her two sons, Les Hopson and his wife, Diane of Saltillo and LTC Ralph Hopson and his wife, Lisa of Bartlett, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years; (T/SGT, USAF, Ret.) William “Red” Hopson; grandson Eric Hopson; one brother; and one sister.
A Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo with Father Henry Shelton, Father Joseph Le and Father Tim Murphy officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneral.com.
Mary Thurby
RIENZI – Mary Thurby, 78, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at home in Rienzi. Services will be on Thursday at 2:00 at Dogwood Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn is charge of the arrangements.
Ruth Duggar
BLUE SPRINGS – Mamie Ruth Duggar, 90, passed away at her residence Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born in Myrtle, MS on July 22,1929 to the late O.W. and Idalia Coltharp Kerr.
She was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church, where she played the organ.
She took music courses at Blue Mountain College and taught music for years.
Services will be Friday, January 17,2020 at 2:30 pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of seventy-two years, J.W. Duggar; one daughter, Susan Coker; one son, Larry Duggar (Rhonda); ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Steve Duggar, Andy Duggar; one son in law Bill Coker; one sister, Mary Emma Kerr; one brother, J.D. Kerr.
Visitation will be Friday, January 17,2020 from 1:00 pm till 2:30 pm at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice.
William Manley “Bill” Hughes
TUPELO – William Manley “Bill” Hughes, 58, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 1 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 AM – service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel.
Jackie McBrayer
UNION COUNTY – Jackie McBrayer, 70, passed away on January 15, 2020, at The North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Erma Demetria Warren
TUPELO – Erma Demetria Warren, 47, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 18 at 12:00 noon at Wolf Creek MB Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 pm until 7 pm at Springhill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Springhill MB Church cemetery.
Donnie L. Wall
AMORY/NEW CHAPEL – Donnie L. Wall, 79, passed away on January 14, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Letha Ray Orff
BOONEVILLE – Letha Ray “Little Sis” Orff, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 3, 1931, to Claude and Lillie Mae Michael. She was a waitress for Valley Supper Club and then worked as a secretary for St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She was a member of Carolina United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, working crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Rev. M.J. Pope officiating. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery.
She is survived by one son, Robert Orff; one daughter, Nancy Orff; one sister-in-law, Betty Michael; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Gene Orff in 1977; her parents; three brothers, Bill Michael, Jim Michael and Dick Michael; and five sisters, Elsie Surratt, Claudine Eaton, Speed Adams, Julia “Big Sis” Nichols her twin, and Betty Sue White.
Pallbearers are her nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
