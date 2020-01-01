Fra
nk Cooley
TUPELO – James Frankie “Frank” Cooley, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his home. He was born August 8, 1944, to James Clayborn and Velora Beene Cooley. He graduated from Mantachie High School, in 1962, received his B.S. degree in music education from Mississippi State University, and completed graduate studies in music education at both Delta State and Blue Mountain College. He was a patriotic Army veteran serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star, but he turned down the Purple Heart believing his injuries were less severe than others. Frank worked at Tecumseh, Daybrite and Mid South Packers, during his early years, as well as working in tax preparation for 12 years. He also was a school teacher, serving as band director at Mantachie High School, and as choir director, at Guntown Middle School. He further utilized his musical talents by serving as minister of music at several churches, namely, First Baptist Priceville, First Baptist Sherman, First Baptist Nettleton, First Baptist Rolling Fork, First Baptist Ripley, First Baptist Nettleton, First United Methodist Nettleton, and First Baptist Plantersville. He loved horses, training walking horses and oil painting; but his true passion was music.
Services with military honors will be 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie, with Bro. Gerald Gann and Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of almost 56 years, Doris Cooley, whom he married March 5, 1964; one son, Nathan Cooley (Stacie) of Mantachie; one daughter, Daphne Deaton of Tupelo; one grandson, James Knox Cooley of Mantachie; a sister-in-law, Sandra Cooley, and a brother-in-law, Bro. Grady Davidson, both of Mantachie; and a host of other dear family members.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Cooley and Darrell Cooley; three sisters, Ruth Cooley Perry, Doris Donald Davidson and Laura McFerrin; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Dare Cooley, Knox Cooley, Rod McFerrin, Brad McFerrin, John Boy McFerrin, Bill Donald, Kevin Riley and Mark Jones.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Cooley family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Lillian Cunningham
ABERDEEN – Lillian Cunningham, 74, passed away, Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12 p.m., at Johnson Chapel Holiness Church. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m., at Belle Memorial in Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery.
Ulas E. Adams
BOONEVILLE – Ulas E. Adams, 81, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his home in Booneville. He was born in New Site, August 7, 1938, to Charlie D. Adams and Verlon Cochran Adams. He was a military policeman in Germany, during his service in the U.S. Army. Right out of boot camp he married the love of his life, Jean. He enjoyed fishing and traveling with her, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Funeral services with military honors will be Friday, January 3, 2020, 1 p.m., at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday night, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Little Brown Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his son, John D. Adams of Natchitoches, Louisiana; two daughters, Regina Mears of Safety Harbor, Florida, and Doris “Dee” Dye (Kevin Robinson) of Biggersville; a sister, Yvonne Adams of Kenosha, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Caleb Mears and Mayana Mears, both of Safety Harbor, Florida; and a nephew, Dwight Adams (Kathy) of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Swader Adams, July 10, 2018; his parents; a brother, Charles Adams; and a son-in-law, Terry Dye.
Pallbearers will be Frank Swader, Dwight Adams, Caleb Mears, Anthony Hoard, David Adams, and Kevin Robinson.
Condolences may be extended to the family at www.boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Betty B. Ballard
ABERDEEN – Betty B. Ballard, 80, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Clay County, in West Point. Services will be Friday, January 3, 2020, 11 a.m., at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020, from 10 until service time, at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.
Charlene Floyd
TUPELO – Charlene Petillo Floyd, 69, passed away December 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, after a brief illness. She was born April 9, 1950, to Samuel A. and Catherine M. Petillo in Portland, Maine and raised in New Britian, Connecticut. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School, in New Britian, Connecticut, in 1968. She worked in retail sales in management and a woman of Christian faith. On January 6, 1978, she married David Floyd and became an Air Force wife. After David retired from the Air Force, they made their home in Tupelo. She loved her dogs, crocheting, scrapbooking and painting classes with her daughter. She and David loved to travel and camp.
Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, in Houston, with Bro. Jacob Samuel officiating. Visitation will be, from noon until 2 p.m., service time on Saturday. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, David Floyd of Tupelo; her daughter, Charlotte Domanski Alexander (Kenny) of Sherman; her sister, Carmen Muszynski (Michael) of Wethersfield, Connecticut; two brothers, Pete Petillo (Kathleen) of Lady Lake, Florida, and Antonio Petillo of Bulington, Connecticut; two sister-in-laws, Norma Floyd Kilgore and Susan Floyd Barnett (Grady) of Houston; her Aunt Shirley Petillo of Portland, Maine; a very special friend, Sharon Bogard; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her in laws, Hubert and Grace Floyd.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Kilgore, Trent Barnett, Hayden Barnett, David Dempsey, Logan Dempsey and Juistin Sciple.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
James Kwasinski
TUPELO – James Philip Kwasinski, 58, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 26, 1961, in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, to Robert Sr. and Gail Swanenberg Kwasinski. He was a member of The Orchard, in Tupelo. He was an employee of Mississippi University for Women, at Columbus. Prior to that he was the Tupelo Country Club Golf Course Superintendent. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Turf/Green Management.
Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Bryan Collier officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Tyer Kwasinski; a daughter, Megan Kwasinski of Tupelo; a son, Nathan Kwasinski of Tupelo; a sister, Debbie Sue Kwasinski; and two brothers, Robert Kwasinski Jr., (Lisha) and Paul Kwasinski (Tammye).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Reeder, Jason Christopher, Carl Johnson, Alan Sullivan, Dr. Mike Goatley, Nathan Kwasinski, Titus Tyer and Jason Tyer.
Visitation will be, from 11 until 1 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at United Funeral Service.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
McKissa Hollis
TUPELO – McKissa Hollis, 40, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12 p.m., at Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Ecru. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Ecru. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Dorsey.
Mark David Cook
TUPELO – Mark David Cook, 62, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A native and life-long resident of Tupelo, he was born April 24, 1957, to Bobby Joe and Rebecca Marlin Cook. As a young man, he attended at First Baptist Church in Tupelo, with his family and remained Baptist by faith. He worked a number of years as a surveyor at Cook Coggin Engineers Inc. and Mississippi Department of Transportation, a lab technician at Envirolab, a Class C Wastewater Treatment Operator, at the Tupelo Municipal Wastewater Plant and a designer in the sample display room at Gibson Container. Mark was a regionally renowned collector of Native American artifacts and a self-taught archaeologist. He was a talented artist across various media including pen and ink, watercolor, pastel, and charcoal. He enjoyed spending time outdoors.
Survivors include daughter, Cayla Cook of Seattle, Washington; two sisters, Jennifer Smothers and her husband, David and Ellen Cook Gore and her husband, Joseph, all of Tupelo; two nephews, Dr. Brian Smothers and his wife, Dr. Melissa Smothers of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and Joseph Smothers of Tupelo; niece, Dana Gore of Guntown; and the mother of his daughter, Stacie Cook of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Thomas B. and Verlie Christian Cook and Homer T. and Mamie Sims Marlin.
Visitation will be 1 until service time Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Auburn Baptist Church.
Services honoring his life will be 3 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Auburn Baptist Church with the Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Graveside services will follow in Auburn Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Brian Smothers, Joseph Smothers, Joe Gore, Gil Monaghan, Robert McVay and Brandon Hearn.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ray Miller
VERONA – Ray Miller, 62, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was a lifelong Lee Countian, born to T.J. and Margaret House Miller. He was a member of Oak Valley Christian Church. He has been the owner of Ray Miller Plumbing, for the past 35 years. He was an avid collector and loved to trade. He and his wife Judy were married for 37 years and lived in Verona during that time. He was a family man with a true heart of gold and helped many through out his life. He loved spending time with his family.
Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Danny Horton officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Oliver Miller of Verona; two children, Ashley Reed (Brandon) and Joey Horton (Tanya) all of Baldwyn; six grandchildren, Greyson Miller, Addison Miller, Ella Reed, Eliza Reed, Jamie Horton and Allie Belew.
He was preceded in death by his father, T.J. Miller; his mother and step-father, Mike and Elaine Taylor; two brothers, Andy Miller and Gary Miller.
Pallbearers will be Mike Fager, Josh Utley, Eddie Gray, Brandon Moss, Chris Oliver and Dennis Parmer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roy Armstrong, Jimmy Farnham and Larry Campbell.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m.Friday and 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday.
For condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Elizabeth Crum
TIPLERSVILLE – Elizabeth Crum, 90, was born May 24, 1929, to the late Andy Clinton Prather and Junie Edgeston Prather. She departed her earthly life December 27, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her five children; Sandra Crum Braddock of Canton, Michigan, Barry (Ida Victoria) Crum of Detroit, Michigan, Shelia Crum of Corinth, Artis Craig (Cassandra) Crum of Douglasville, Georgia and Terry (Pat) Crum of Tiplersville; twenty-one grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, from noon until 8 p.m., at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, with the family present from 6 until 8 p.m. Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, 1 p.m. at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ball Hill Cemetery in Tiplersville. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Justice
AMORY – Barbara Elizabeth Lowery Justice, 76, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at her home, in the Parham Community, in Monroe County. Born in Magnolia, Alabama, June 12, 1943, she was a daughter to Elihu Jackson and Mary Blanche Evans Lowery. She was a 1961, graduate of Amory High School, and prior to her retirement; she worked in the office for the area furniture plants and could make things run very efficiently. She married the late Richard Justice, June 8, 2002, and she was a faithful member of the Christian Chapel Church of Christ, where she was active in the ladies’ teddy bear ministry. A champion bridge player, she was involved in various bridge clubs around town and could often be found outdoors in her yard tending to her flowers. Barbara was a collector of McCarty Pottery, Fenton Glass and Santa Claus figurines; and she was an avid reader. She had big heart and would feed any animal that came to her house. The joy of her life was her family and could often be found at any event, program or ballgame that involved her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Always there for her family, Barbara invested in her children helping them to become who they are today.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home, in Amory with Minister Bobby Cleveland officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Tommy Cadden (Gina) of Amory; two daughters, Melinda Calmes (Fred) of Tupelo and Terri Hughes (Russell) of Tupelo; one brother, Elihu Lowery Jr.; grandchildren, Janet Cadden (Alexis), Mikki White (Ryan), Kathie Ochoa (Jimmy), Jessica Bowling (Raymond), Bryan Smith (Michelle) and Cooper Hughes; great-grandchildren, Alejandro, Kaleb, Julian, Lowery, Townes, Isaac and Cadden; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her friends in the bridge clubs and her church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elihu and Mary Lowery; husband, Richard Justice and her sister, Joyce Nell Tribble.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Smith, Ryan White, Lee Myatt, Curry Justice, Raymond Bowling and Jimmy Rhoden. Cooper Hughes will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be Thursday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Lebonheur Children’s Hospital.
Condolences and special memories may be shared with her family at www.clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
James Hershel Lucas
ABERDEEN – James Hershel Lucas, 89, passed away December 31, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Betty Ann Reese
TUPELO – Mrs. Betty Ann Reese, 81, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House following a short illness.
A memorial service celebrating Betty’s life will be 2 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with the Rev. Will Rambo officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, from noon to service time.
Betty was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas. She graduated from Little Rock Central High School, and after high school she attended and graduated from Arkansas Tech. Betty married Ben Adrian Reese in 1958. They moved to Tupelo in 1971, where they raised their children. Betty then returned to school and received her BA in Nursing from Itawamba Community College. She spent her nursing career at North Mississippi Medical Center, and retired after 24 years of service, as a surgical RN, 14 years at the main campus, and the last 10 years at the Women’s Hospital.
Betty loved to travel and after retiring she spent a lot of time visiting her children and grandchildren. She loved to play bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs, she also enjoyed playing solitaire. Betty cared deeply for people and animals, and over the years volunteered with numerous organizations, including the early years of the Tupelo Aquatic Club, Empty Bowls and the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, just to name a few.
She is survived by her husband, Ben Adrian Reese of Tupelo; her six children, Caran Reese Brown (Jim) of Tupelo, Sherri Reese Ciminelli of Tupelo, Jim Reese (Kim) of Denver, Colorado, Lizbeth Reese Gafford (Jeff) of Tupelo, Laney Reese Bush (Stephen) of Guntown, and Jennifer Reese of Atlanta, Georgia; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandaughter, who was born on Christmas Eve 2019; a brother, Butch Barnard (Mary) of Dewitt, Arkansas; and many nieces, nephews and many others to whom she was a second mother. She is also survived by her constant and faithful companion, her dog, Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William B. Barnard (Jack) and Valerie Fern (Millholland) Barnard; one brother, William B. Barnard (Bill) and her mother-in-law, Emily Harper Dove, and her father-in-law, James Dove.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2013, Tupelo, MS 38803, or to the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary, 527 Carnation Street, Tupelo, MS 38802, or to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Condolences may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
