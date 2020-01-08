TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jimmy Patton (Jimbo) Alexander, Jr., Union/Pontotoc Counties
Annie Nell Beckley, Belden
T. J. Bowker, Mooreville
Linda Cooper, Nettleton
Romer R. Cox, Hickory Flat
Bonnie Sue McCain Dalton, Okolona
Lorene Earwood, Tupelo
Geraldine Good, Mantachie
Bobby Joe Griffin, Tupelo
David Hyde, Sr., Fulton
Thelma Hopkins McVey, Baldwyn
Valsie Lorene Heavener Muse, Tippah County
Jerry Ray, Myrtle
Fonzo Riley, Tupelo
Mrs. Ina Marie Tutt-Shumpert, Abilene, Texas
Edward Standifer, Verona
---------------------------
Holland Funeral Directors
Thursday, January 9, 2020
Ms. Jacqueline Smith
Plantersville
2 PM today
First Baptist Church – Plantersville
Plantersville Cemetery
Visit: 1 PM-service time today - church
Mrs. Betty O’Neal
Plantersville
6 PM today
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 4 PM – service time today
Ms. Hazel “Jeanette” Smith
Tupelo
6 PM Friday (Jan. 10, 2020)
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 4PM -6 PM Friday Only
Ms. Bonnie Sue McCain Dalton
Houston, TX / Okolona
4 PM Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020)
Graveside Service
Oddfellows Cemetery – Okolona
Visit: 3 – 3:45 PM Saturday only at Holland - Okolona Chapel
Mrs. Willie “Coot” Shook
Tupelo / Okolona
All services private
Andrews Chapel Cemetery
---------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Thursday
January 9, 2020
MRS. LORENE EARWOOD
Tupelo
Private Family Service
W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Glenwood Cemetery
Public Visitation: 12 until 1 p.m.
Friday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. T. J. BOWKER
Mooreville
Memorial Service
11 a.m. Saturday
NorthStar Church, Saltillo
Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time
Saturday at the Church
MR. J. L. COLBURN, JR.
Atlanta, Georgia
Formerly of Tupelo
1 :30 p.m. Sunday
Welsey United Methodist Church
Rose Hill Cemetery
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Sunday at the Church
---------------------------
MEMO
Fonzo Riley
TUPELO - Fonzo Riley, 65, passed away on January 7, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO
Edward Standifer
VERONA - Edward Standifer, 95, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.
Jimmy Patton (Jimbo) Alexander, Jr.
Jimmy Patton (Jimbo) Alexander, Jr.
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Jimmy Patton (Jimbo) Alexander, Jr., 52, resident of Pontotoc, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his residence.
Services will be at 3 PM Thursday, January 9 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection on Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Thursday, January 9 and private family burial is planned.
Jimbo was born April 27, 1967 in Pontotoc, the son of Ann McBroom Grant (Noel) and the late Jimmy Alexander( Jean).
Before his retirement due to health reasons, Jimbo worked in several capacities as an auctioneer, carpenter, property manager and sheet metal. His pleasures included fishing, watching football, NASCAR, wrestling and was a dedicated Ole Miss sports fan.
A Christian and blessed with a large family with relatives in areas that include Union, Pontotoc and Lee Counties, he is survived by the love of his life, Joann McGloflin, his children, Jessica McKissack (Amanda), James Alexander (Courtney), Lena Alexander (Travis), Milton Pope (Heather), Jamie McGloflin (Shauna), John McGloflin (Jess) and Michael McGloflin, all of Pontotoc, five sisters, his grandmothers, 22 grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He is also preceded in death by one sister and his grandfathers.
Following the service, food and fellowship for family and friends will be from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM in the Refreshment Lounge at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Jimbo's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Geraldine Good
Geraldine Good
MANTACHIE - Geraldine Good, 80, departed from this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center following a short illness. She was born June 7, 1939, in Cullman, Alabama, to Samuel Otis and Beulah Makemson Walker. Geraldine moved to Mantachie in 1989, and later retired from the Furniture industry. She enjoyed playing cards, watching Wheel of Fortune, growing a variety of greenery and flowers, and collecting antiques.
Services will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years Jerry Good, her children, Reba Hughes of Houston, MS, Wynona Mell (John) of Camden, NC Patricia Hubbard of Mantachie, MS, Debbie Yarber of Mantachie MS, Darrell Derreberry (Angela) of Tupelo, Jacqueline Derreberry of Mantachie, and Felecia Hewitt of Valley Grande,AL;, 25 grandchildren; and an abundance of great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Walker and Joe Walker;one sister, Dorothy Smith; her parents in law, Jerry and Luella Good; a sister in law, Carla Hamm; a brother in law, Steve Good;a son in law, Andy Hewitt; two grandsons, Jeremy Joseph Veal and Austin Reynolds; and her parents.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests any monetary donations be made to Inpatient Hospice Care of NMMC at 830 S. Gloster St., Tupelo, MS 38801, or to the The Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation (CREATE Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802; designate Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation as beneficiary).
Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie Sue McCain Dalton
Bonnie Sue McCain Dalton
OKOLONA - Bonnie Sue McCain Dalton died December 15, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born March 20, 1926 in Mathiston, MS and at 5 years old, moved with her parents to Okolona, MS when her father took a job with the Bank of Okolona, which is still in operation.
Sue was a wonderful and loving Christian, and extremely devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many who epitomized the charm and grace of a "True Southern Lady." She was never starved for conversation or one to miss out on family and social gatherings. Sue attended MSCW and graduated from Ole Miss. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William E. Dalton, she leaves behind three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: William Jr. (Lisa) and their children, Clay, Blake and Ty; Steve (Laura) and their children, James (Rubecca) with their child River, and Carey (Kyle) with their children, Dalton and June; and Everett (Rebecca) and their children, Price and Jed. The nickname "Bunny" was given to her by her mother and caught on with the entire family after the birth of her first grandchild.
Bunny will be returned to her hometown for a graveside service and interment in the McCain family plot at 4 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona, MS. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 3:45 PM that day at Holland Funeral Directors - Okolona Chapel (300 W. Main St., Okolona, MS). Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends.
Those wishing to make contributions may do so to the Make-A-Wish Foundation 1702 E. Highland Ave. Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016), the American Cancer Society (607 Main St C, Tupelo, MS 38804) or to a charity of their choice.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Sugar Land, TX; and a very special thank you to Debra Wilson and Wanda Loveless who were by Bunny's side in her final years.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Valsie Lorene Heavener Muse
TIPPAH COUNTY - Valsie Lorene Heavener Muse, 92, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday, January 11 at The Pentecostal Church at Blue Mountain. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home and continue Saturday, January 11 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at the Pentecostal Church Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Muse family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Thelma Hopkins McVey
Thelma Hopkins McVey
BALDWYN - Thelma Hopkins McVey, 99, passed away on Wednesday, January 08, 2020, at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She enjoyed sewing, watching television, talking on the phone but mostly spending time with and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church in Baldwyn.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Joe Caraway officiating. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery.
She is survived by three children, Lana Kesler, GG Wiltz and Charlie McVey and his wife, Carolyn all of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Kellie Conwill (Robin), Debbie Moore (Rodney), Jeremy Wiltz (Aarin), Wendy Thompson (Ryan), Corey McVey (Jennifer) and Lesley Addison (Brian); host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; niece, Freida Roberts; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil McVey; her parents, O.R. and Bonnie Harris Hopkins; son-in-law, Edward Kesler; four sisters and two brothers.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Wiltz, Corey McVey, Ryan Thompson, Will Moore and Jed Duke.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, PHOTO
Mrs. Ina Marie Tutt-Shumpert
ABILENE, TEXAS - Mrs. Ina Marie Tutt-Shumpert was born July 4, 1967 in Abilene, Texas. She was the daughter of Thomas & Callie Mae Tutt. She spent her childhood in Abilene. She enjoyed working as a CNA and a factory worker. Ina married Floyd Shumpert of Tupelo, Mississippi and built a life together there for over 25 years.
Ina was called home on January 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband; her loving mother, Callie Mae Tutt; sisters, Loretta Early and Cassandra Tutt of Abilene; brothers, Otis Dean, Thomas Wayne (Austin), Bobby Joe (Merkel) and Mark Tutt (Dallas). Also by a host of other loving relatives, nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father and four sisters.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Church on the Rock, Abilene, Texas. Arrangements provided by Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.
Jerry Ray
Jerry Ray
MYRTLE - Jerry Frank Ray, 63, was born on June 15, 1956, in New Albany, the son of Von M. and Hilda Mavis Ray. He died on January 7, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Jerry was retired from Southern Motion.
Survivors include two sons, Stevie Ray of Austin, Arkansas, and Jay Ray (Katie) of Russellville, Alabama; three daughters, Shonna Dennis (Brian) of New Albany, Charlcy Hollingsworth (Bart) of Saltillo, and Brittney Mardis of New Albany; three brothers, Larry V. Ray (Kim) of Saltillo, Harry Ray (Beth) and Larry D. Ray (Sherry) all of West Union; three sisters, Linda Chism (Larry) of Keownville, Patricia Jeter and Barbara Gates (Terry) all of New Albany; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn Ray; and his brother, Steve Ray.
Funeral services will be at 2 P. M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Lou Zemek and Brother Jason Brassfield officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from Noon until service time. Active pallbearers are Jacob Pena, Jason Gates, Joey Gates, Jake Ray, Jeff Chism, Brad Ray, Corey Jeter, and Patrick Jeter. Honorary pallbearers are David Lovern and Junior Kizer. Condolences may be left online at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
David Hyde, Sr.
David Hyde, Sr.
FULTON - David Roy Hyde, Sr., 52, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1967, in Zion, Illinois, to Billy Roy and Millie Tene Ledlow Hyde. He was a used car salesman, and a security guard at Best Western Hitchin Post in Libertyville, Illinois, before becoming disabled. He loved to buy, sell, and trade, and detail cars. His true passion was dealing with cars.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Dorsey Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Hyde; one son, David Roy Hyde, Jr., both of Fulton; three daughters, Tiffany Hyde of Provo, UT, Brittany Morales of Russellville, AL, and Shawnah Campbell of Wausau, Wisconsin; one brother, Donald Hyde of Dennis; one sister, Wanda Dunn of Fulton; a special nephew, Heath Dunn of Tremont; several other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Roy Hyde, Jr; one sister, Rosemary Ison; his grandmother, Edna McMillen; and his parents.
Visitation will be from noon until service time on Thursday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Bobby Joe Griffin
TUPELO - Bobby Joe Griffin, 43, passed away on January 8, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO
Romer R. Cox
HICKORY FLAT - Romer R. Cox, 65, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 5-8 PM.
MEMO
Annie Nell Beckley
BELDEN - Annie Nell Beckley, 66, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Faith Tabernacle Full Gospel Church in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 one hour before service at the church. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Linda Cooper
NETTLETON - Linda Cooper, 71, passed away on January 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home - Nettleton.
Lorene Earwood
Lorene Earwood
TUPELO - Lorene Strain Earwood, 87, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A native of Tupelo, she was born May 13, 1932 to John Clark and Lorene Basham Strain. She later moved to Memphis, Tennessee where she graduated from Memphis Tech High School. It was there she met William "Bill" Earwood and they were married on January 11, 1950 and relocated back to Tupelo to raise their family. Lorene enjoyed needlework, reading, gardening and studying her Bible. She was a long-time member of Harrisburg Baptist Church where she joyfully taught an adult women's Sunday School class.
Survivors include her three sons, Michael Earwood (Peggy) of Memphis, David Earwood (Diane) of West Point and Philip Earwood (Gina) of Tupelo; six grandsons, Jay Earwood (Ashley), Brian Earwood (Kayla), Brad Earwood (Sally), Kevin Earwood (Ashley), Will Earwood and Matt Earwood (Anne Overton); four granddaughters, Sarah Miller (Stephan), Leanne Tucker (Andrew) and Abby and Emma Earwood; and great-grandchildren, Justin and Shannon Earwood, Anne Lowry and Eliza Earwood, Anna and Haley Studdard, Jake and Ben Newman, James Miller and Alston and Aden Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, William "Bill" Earwood; and daughter, Marianne Earwood.
Visitation will be from 12 until 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo followed by a private family service. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorials may be made to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Tupelo, MS 38801 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
T. J. Bowker
T. J. Bowker
MOOREVILLE - Thomas Edward Bowker, Jr., died Sunday, January 5, 2019 in Blue Springs. A native of Wisconsin, he was born January 26, 1979 to Thomas Edward Bowker, Sr. and Laura Miller Barker. On September 30, 2000, he married his high school best friend, Melissa Ciha. For most of his life, he worked in residential construction and had currently been furthering his education in drafting at Northeast Community College and only lacked one class before he would have graduated. T.J. was an avid Chicago Blackhawks hockey and Chicago Bears fan. He was known for his playful sarcasm, witty sense of humor, and the love he shared with his children. Together with his family, he attended NorthStar Church.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Bowker of Mooreville; two daughters, Genevieve and Gaviona Bowker both of the home; son, Gavin Reinhard of Wisconsin; mother, Laura Barker (Ron) Delavan, Wisconsin; father, Thomas Edward Bowker, Sr. (Jane) of St. Petersburg, Florida; three sisters, Tiffany Berry (Ron) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Alyssa and Madeline Bowker both of Green Bay, Wisconsin; brothers, Randy Bowker (Melanie) and Elliott Bowker all of Green Bay; and grandmothers, Julia Miller of Delavan, Wisconsin and Florence Arlene Bowker of Mount Morris, Illinois; in-laws, Barry and Carla Ciha of Tupelo; like a son, Tyrone McKenzie and his wife, Shannon and their two children, Kaleigh and T. J. of Ripley.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Miller and John Bowker, Sr.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday, January 11, 2020 at NorthStar Church in Saltillo.
A memorial service honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at NorthStar Church with Rev. Terry Ledbetter officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Doss, Kevin Rackley, Anthony Jones, and Skeeter Courtney.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
