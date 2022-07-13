TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Benny "Ben" Edward Compton, Sr., Ripley
Jettie "Mae" Beaty Martinez, Tippah County
----------------------------------------------------
MEMO, PHOTO, FLOWER ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Jettie "Mae" Beaty Martinez
TIPPAH COUNTY - On July 11, 2022, Jettie Mae Beaty Martinez, 63, of Ripley, passed away at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Corinth, MS. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mae will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 4PM in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating and visitation will be from 2PM until time of service.
Born in New Albany, MS, May 24, 1959, she was the daughter of Dorothy Mae Williams Barnett of Baldwyn and the late Marshall Daniel Beaty.
An independent woman, Mae enjoyed her cats, cooking, gardening, dancing, and watching her favorite TV show "The Walking Dead".
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, the love of her life since January 11, 2003, Candido Martinez, one daughter, Elizabeth Alvarado (Carlos) of Ripley, four sons, Daniel Beaty (Kerrie) of Dumas, Elvis Bentura of Ripley, Jose Candido Martinez and Reymundo Martinez both of Rio Bravo, Mexico. one sister Lori Mims (Lacy) of Dumas, five brothers, Brad Beaty (Brandy) and Terry Hopkins (Lisa) both of Dumas, Marty Hopkins (Melissa) of Iuka, Ronnie Beaty of Odessa, TX and Donnie Barnett (Vanjie), of Baldwyn, two grandsons, Eli Evins and Kylin Beaty, one brother in law, Leonardo Martinez of Veracruz, Mexico, five nieces, C.J. Beaty (Brandon), Kristian Mullins (Christopher), Montana Brown (Brock), Eden Sonwineski (Lee), Janice Ginn (Jason), nine nephews Brayden and Beau Mims, Tyler and Jaxon Beaty, Thomas Beaty, Matthew and Cody Hopkins and Cole Barnett, and twelve great nieces and nephews. Mae was preceded in death by one special Aunt and Uncle Dora and Kyle Beaty, and one honorary daughter Anna Marie Griffiths.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Martinez family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO
Benny "Ben" Edward Compton, Sr.
RIPLEY - Benny "Ben" Edward Compton, Sr., 87, of Ripley, MS passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Sugar Land TX, he is survived by his wife Sandra Reddick Compton. Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home Chapel, 6011 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS, 39209, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior.
Ben was born on November 20, 1934 in Grundy, VA. to the late Wallace Compton and Corra Kiser Compton. He graduated from Dublin High School in 1954. He retired from the United States Air Force with 23 years of service. He married his first wife, Shirley Dodson Compton, they had 3 children.
Ben's passion for aviation lead him to continue his love of aircraft while teaching Aircraft Mechanics at the Technical College in Ripley, MS. This lead to settling down in Ripley, MS, where he and his wife Sandra worked with the City of Ripley to create "The Compton Center". This is a place where Seniors can go to do any type of crafts that their heart desires, from crocheting, knitting, sewing, flower arranging, ceramics and wood working, under the direction of Kim Hellums.
Besides his family he loved golf, traveling in their RV and wood working.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Theodore "Ted" Compton, Jackie "Jack" Lee Compton, sister Frieda Compton Howell and 3 infant siblings. Former wife Shirley Dodson Compton, Mother-In-Law Evelyn Thomas, brother-in-law William Dalton "Bubba" Thomas and sister-in-law Bobbie Patterson.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Reddick Compton, children: Lynn Adair Compton, Cyde Compton Gregersen (Martin), Benny E. Compton, Jr., Beau Reddick (Donna), Jon Reddick (Nora Lee). Grandchildren: Mischel Faltysek, Erik Gregersen (Krista), Angela Gregersen Sneed (Jackson), Hunter Reddick, Chase Reddick, Sandra Reddick Allen, Jon David Reddick. Great Grandchildren: Lane Gregersen, Kooper Faltysek, Lexie Faltysek and Elle Gregersen. Special friend Gene Pell.
A Memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church Ripley, MS, at 1:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.