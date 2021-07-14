Andy M. Hodgers
TISHOMINGO – Andy M. Hodgers, 64, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at home in Iuka. Services will be on Thursday, July 15 at 12:00 noon at Word OutReach Ministries. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 15 from 11:00 am until service at Word OutReach Ministries. Burial will follow at Mabry family Cemetery.
Heath Williams
NETTLETON – Ronald Heath Williams, 46, passed away on July 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born on January 25, 1975 in Lee County to parents Ronnie C. Williams and Betty J. (Patterson) Williams . He lived most of his life in Nettleton. He was a graduate of Nettleton High School and a graduate of MS State University. He was a landscaper and farmer. He was of the Church of Christ faith. He enjoyed cooking outside and fishing with his boys.
A private family only service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his parents, two sons, Charles L. Williams, Brady Williams, one brother, Jonathan Williams (Brooke), one nephew, Jon Robert Williams, one niece, Memory Ruth Smithey, his paternal grandmother, Grace (Smith) Williams, and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Charles S. Williams, maternal grandparents Bodeen and Nell Green and Willie Patterson.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Williams, Charles Williams, Brady Williams, Mike Patterson, Mem Riley, Emmanuel Lowe, and David Causey.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
Hazel Wigginton
MANTACHIE – Hazel Reynolds Wigginton, 96, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home. She was a member of the Shiloh Community Church. Visitors were always welcome in her home. She enjoyed talking to everyone and she never met a stranger. She was outspoken and had a spit-fire personality, but she could love deeply. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was well known for her tasty cornbread, fried chicken, and coconut cake. She enjoyed watching Yankees baseball games.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bill Adams and Bro. Ronnie Hill officiating, Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Junior Wigginton and Rickey Wigginton; two grandchildren, Jerry Wigginton and Renae Hughes (Nathan C. Hughes II); two great grandchildren, Trey Hughes and Brooklynn Hughes; special friends, Tommy and Eva Joyce Franks; and the kids she baby sit, Justin, Peyton, Wesley, Sidney Mize.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil “Poss” Lee Wigginton.
Pallbearers will be Trey Hughes, Nathan C. Hughes II, Gayle “Mule” Reynolds, Barry “Boo Boo” Reynolds, Larry “Skip” Johnson, Jimmy Dale Franks, Dave Sheffield, Derreck Franks, and John Wigginton.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Itawamba County Sheriff Department.
Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Gayla Davis Green
BALDWYN – Gayla Davis Green, 64, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was fun loving and free spirited, she loved rock hunting, and she loved to write poetry and she was full of love.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Hooper. Interment will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter Kayla King of Baldwyn; son Nathan George of Baldwyn; one brother Gary Davis; her mother Vivian Miller of Tupelo, MS; one grandson Lee Wren; three nephews, Jonathan Davis, Brandan and Blain Davis, niece Nicole Worthey and a host of other friends and relatives, as well as special friend Scott Killian.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Davis; a brother Craig Mink; sister Cristy Davis; and niece Magen Davis.
Pallbearers will be Blain Davis, Bob Pullen, Thomas Linley, John Jonson, Jeff Mink & Mike Mink. Honorary Pallbearers will be Scott Killian and Brandan Davis.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until service time.
Charles Wilson
TUPELO – Charles Wilson, 85, passed away on July 14, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Susan Robinson
AMORY – Mother Susan Irene Robinson, 67, was born on November 20, 1953 in Amory, MS at Gilmore Memorial Hospital and passed away on July 9, 2021.
She was born to Wade and Ruby Dixon. She was loved by her parents and siblings. She started her young adult life as a homemaker with her former Husband, Pastor Willis Joe Robinson. To this union, six children were born.
Visitation will be on today from 3 pm – 5 pm at Community Funeral Directors in Okolona with funeral services on Friday at Carter’s Chapel Church of the Living God at 11 am. Burial will follow at Burns Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Community Funeral Directors of Okolona.
Those left to cherish sweet memories of her are a loving, devoted life companion of over thirty years, Mr. Danny Nichols her loving caretaker. Her children: Tracy Lechelle (Preston) Hadley of Amory, MS, Erica Shellynease Jackson of Amory, MS, Kiesha Eiyon (Jamie) Dobbs of Toney, AL, Joe Jr. III (Malinda) Robinson, Amory, MS, Jannie Nicole (Marcus) Marsh of Amory, MS, Carla Danielle (Russell) Robinson-Sims of Amory, MS, and Willis Andra (Ykesha) Robinson of Amory, MS. Grandchildren Marty, Divante Sr., Armonte, Quinlan, Nasheryca, Angel, Jakobe, Braylon, Brooklyn, Jakevion, Jakeylin, Jamari, Brandon, Jabrean, Amiya, Janiya, Marcus Jr, Jabrielle, Kenyion, Kaliyah, Jabari, Nautica, Keshun, Carmen, Desiree, Khloe, Natetron, and Ashton. Great Grandchildren: Divante Jr, Azalyn, Aidon, Isah, Yona, Superior, Iyonna, Selena and JB. One Brother, Charles (Anita) Dixon, Nettleton, MS. Four Sisters: Evangelist Mary L. Morgan ( Elder Willie D.), Lois T. (William) Blunt, Edna R. Dixon, and Linda (Steve) Leatherwood.
Vance Eugene Lawson
ALTITUDE – Vance Eugene Lawson (76) passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his home in Altitude. He was a member of the American Legion Post #130 in Baldwyn. He was an avid pool shark and dominos player. He enjoyed going to yard sales and collecting antiques and knives. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 am Saturday, July 17, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, July 16, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Dodds Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Ann Lawson of Altitude; his sons, Terry Bressler of Savannah, TN, Timmy Bressler (Faye) of Savannah, TN and Sheldon Burrow (Margarete) of Booneville; his daughter, Ann Simpson (Steve) of Booneville; his sisters, Shelia Burcham of Booneville, Margarete Hayes (Muncy) of Tupelo and Nancy Lawson of Booneville; his special granddaughter, whom he raised like a daughter, Paula Lollar and her son, Vance Keegan of Arkansas and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Pearl Lawson; his daughter, Donna Harris; his son, Michael Burrow; his brothers, Billy Parks, LP, Joe William, Jackie Jerome and Glen Lawson and his sisters, Evelyn Prentiss, Bobbie Faye Thomas, Peggy Cole and Jeanette Bishop.
Pallbearers are; Steve Simpson, Shane Burcham, Josh Lawson, Zachary Parrish, Ben Shamburger and Krew Thorne.
Katrina Cowley
FULTON – Katrina Cowley, 29, passed away on July 13, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Monica ‘Bitty’ Smithey
PLANTERSVILLE – Monica Baughman Smithey, 68, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center from complications of Covid-19. A longtime resident of the Unity Community east of Plantersville, Monica spent over 28 years working for Walmart, primarily in the Electronics Department. She enjoyed gardening, keeping her yard and growing beautiful flowers. She raised most of her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She married Rice “Junior” Smithey, Jr. in 1970 and he survives.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Friday, July 16, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Chris Holder officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery east of Plantersville. Visitation will begin at 11 AM at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1 PM on Friday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be archived. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
She is survived by her husband, Junior Smithey; children, Gina Gray and Jerry Wayne (Abigail) Smithey both of Plantersville; grandchildren, Gage Smithey, Alexia Smithey, Emma Gray, and Hayze Smithey; brothers and sisters, Jimmy Alvis Baughman of Plantersville, MS, Jerry (Susan) Baughman of Chesterville, MS, Stanley (Chris) Baughman of Plantersville, MS, Patricia Buse of Plantersville, MS, Lisa Keith of Tupelo, MS, and Buddy (Rannie) Baughman of Shannon, MS; and loved by so many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, co-workers, and friends from every stage of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy Alvis Baughman, Sr. and Josephine Shettles Baughman; and her nephew, Michael Baughman, and niece Melinda Patterson.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Marjolaine Marie Trunec Lewis
HOUSTON – Marjolaine Marie Trunec Lewis, 90, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Floy Dyer Manor Nursing Home in Houston. Mrs. Lewis was born May 29, 1931 in Papillion, Nebraska to the late Joseph John Trunec and Ema Nebola Trunec.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years of marriage, Jack Webb Lewis of Houston; one daughter, Kitty J. Lewis of Gulf Breeze, Florida; three sons, Paul J. “P.J.” Lewis (Suzy) of Ijamsville, Maryland, Lance R. Lewis of Hereford, Arizona and Mike Lewis (Holly) of Sierra Vista, Arizona; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother, Elwain Trunec of Oceanside, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph John Trunec and Ema Nebola Trunec.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Nadine Garth-Randle
OKOLONA – Nadine Garth-Randle, 62, passed away on July 9, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Barbara Jean McNamee
ASHLAND – Barbara Jean McNamee, 75, passed away on July 13, 2021, at her home in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
George Deon Williams
ABERDEEN – George Deon Williams, 37, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12 noon at Daniel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Christian Relay Cemetery.
Willie Earl Davis
HOLLY SPRINGS – Willie Earl Davis, 52, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Byhalia Church of Christ, 70 Algee St., Byhalia. Visitation will be on Friday, July 16, 2021 3:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Chulahoma MB Church Cemetery, 5176 MS HWY 4, Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Jacorion Tyree Patterson
NEW ALBANY – Jacorion Tyree Patterson, 17, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Victory Life Center Church of The Lord Jesus Christ, 116 N. Denton Road, New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, July 16, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Gardens, 101 N. Denton Road. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Ralph Elwood Jones
SHANNON – Ralph Elwood Jones, 92, passed away on July 14, 2021, at his personal residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO.
Vara Stone Sheffield
OLIVE BRANCH/TUPELO – Vara Elizabeth Stone Sheffield, 73,departed this life after a valiant battle with cancer on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Baptist Hospital-DeSoto County. Born on March 3, 1948 to the late Joe Cleon and Annie Boyce Polk Stone, she grew up in the Union Community and graduated from Nettleton High School in 1966. She was a longtime bank employee with People’s Bank and Trust (Renasant) in Tupelo before moving to Olive Branch, Ms. to be near her only daughter, Hope, about fifteen years ago. A service celebrating her life will be held at 4PM Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Union Community Church (formerly, Union United Methodist Church) south of Plantersville with Bro. Carrol Pettigrew officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. A full obituary will be forthcoming.
Tommy J. Hoard, Sr.
BOONEVILLE – Tommy J. Hoard, Sr., 81, passed away on July 13, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
