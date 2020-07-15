Anistean Hisaw
BOONEVILLE – Anistean Hisaw, 94, passed away on July 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Johnnie Allen
OKOLONA – Johnnie Allen, 60, passed away on July 14, 2020, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Billie Cox
ASHLAND – Billie Cox, 87, passed away on July 13, 2020, at home in Ashland, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Dorothy Marie Adams
LOWNDES COUNTY – Dorothy Marie Adams, 61, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on 7/17/2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Lee Memorial Park. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Fields Funeral Home of Okolona.
James “Jimmy” Coggin, Sr.
NETTLETON – James “Jimmy” Coggin, Sr., 78, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 4 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 PM to service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery.
Wayne Justice
PONTOTOC – Wayne Justice, 74, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, 1 PM – service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Belden Cemetery.
Becky Darlene Myhand
SMITHVILLE – Becky “Darlene” Myhand, age 55, of Smithville, MS died July 12, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center due to COVID-19-related complications.
She was born on September 30, 1964 to Sarah Elizabeth Byers and Alvin Gene Craig of Hamilton, AL. She was the youngest daughter of 9 siblings. She is survived by her husband, Timothy James Myhand, 56, whom she married on August 14, 1987. They raised 3 sons, T.J. of Becker; Dakota and Chandler of Smithville; a daughter, Katie Sellers (Morgan) of Johnson City, TN.
She attended nursing school with her niece Deanna Roberson at Bevill State Community College where she earned her degree in 2002 and was selected as the Florence Nightingale Award Recipient by her nursing peers. She found her calling as an LPN caring for elderly patients in long-term living communities her entire career. She was employed with River Place Nursing Center in Amory, MS for 14 years, and then with Care Center of Aberdeen until her death. She dedicated her life to caring for others and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed watching British dramas, reading and sewing; she sewed over 500 masks for community members during the last weeks of her life to help protect others during the pandemic.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Gene, Mickey, Tommy, and Shirley. She is survived by her stepmom, Exie Lee Craig, her siblings Betty (Perry), Susan, Carolyn, Ronny, Johnny (Peggy), her brother-in-law Tony, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A public graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Young Memorial Cemetery in Smithville, MS, directed by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. The family will receive friends at visitation from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Smithville First Free Will Baptist Church in Smithville prior to her service.
The family would like to recognize and thank the frontline healthcare workers for their effort and dedication during this pandemic.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Willard Roaton
NEW ALBANY – Willard Clifton Roaton, 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. He was born September 12, 1930 in the Keownville Community of Union County to William Coucil Roaton and Laura Hall Roaton. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired from Allied Furniture. He was a member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church.
He was a great “Papaw” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed working in his garden. In earlier years, he enjoyed coaching baseball teams that he had organized and coached to many wins.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Blue Springs with Bro. Dan Rupert officiating. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Witt Roaton; two sons, Clifton Roaton (Rayshell) and Terry Roaton (Tammy); two brothers, Robert Roaten and Gene Roaten; two sisters, Dorothy Metts and Velma Jarrett; five grandchildren: Eric Roaton, Erin McBrayer, Ethan Roaton, Madison Pannell, and Witt Roaton; and four great grandchildren: Gavin Roaton, Tucker Stubbs, Ida Kaire McBrayer and Annie Reese Pannell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Bessie Smithey and Lillie Bullock; four brothers, Leroy Roaten, Randle Roaten, Boyce Roaten and Milton Roaten; and, also, two siblings that died as infants.
Pallbearers will be Witt Roaton, Eric Roaton, Ethan Roaton, Gavin Roaton, Carl Sullivan and Russell McBrayer.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until service time at Fairfield Presbyterian Church.
In honor of Mr. Roaton’s service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and funeral service.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Gary Earl Poole
DENNIS – Gary Earl Poole, 67, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Tishomingo, MS, was a truck driver and a member of Dennis Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the American Legion and Commander of Belmont VFW Post #6112.
Graveside services will be Sunday, July 19, 4 p.m. at Itawamba Memorial Gardens, Fulton, MS with Bro. Nathan Hodum officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by one son – Donny Poole (Ginger) Golden, MS; one daughter- Missy Williams (Myrl) Dennis, MS; five grandchildren – Dustin Poole (Morgan), Brett Williams (Chloe), Madison Poole (Harrison Fancher), Trey Williams and Colin Williams; one great-grandson – Maddix Poole; one brother – Mark Poole (Holly Nichols) special brother – Bill Durward; mother of his children – Nancy Poole and a host of cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Ray and Gearldene Gray Poole.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Poole, Brett Williams, Trey Williams, Colin Williams and Harrison Fancher. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Belmont VFW Post #6112.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, 12-3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Raymond Paul Harless
WHEELER – Raymond Paul Harless, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Due to Covid-19 there will be a private family graveside service on Friday at 3:00 at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Johnny Allen Braylock
OKOLONA – Johnny Allen Braylock passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence in Okolona.
Johnny Allen Braylock was born to his late parents, Mallie Braylock and Judy Bell Box on May 8, 1960 in Chickasaw County.
Johnny Braylock is survived by one brother, Norris Braylock of Okolona; Three sisters, Judy Braylock of Okolona, Annie Braylock of Okolona, and Nancy Robert (James) of Chicago.
The visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. J.D. King officiating. The mandatory safety guidelines will be followed.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Victor L. Elliott, Jr.
AMORY – Victor L. Elliott, Jr., 61, passed away on July 15, 2020, in Marshall County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
April Hester
PONTOTOC – April Lynn Hester, 49, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. Born on May 11, 1971 in Honolulu, Hawaii, April grew up as an Air Force “brat”. She lived in Hawaii, Arkansas, and North Dakota with her family, moving to Pontotoc in 1986. She graduated from South Pontotoc High School in 1990. She attended Itawamba Community College, where she received an associate degree in 2006. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo until 2012. April loved the Lord, and spending time with her family. She shared her love of cosmetics with her three nieces, whom she adored. She was a long-time member of Green Valley Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her brother Jay (2015), and her mother Diana (2018). She is survived by her father Jessie (J.W.) Hester of Pontotoc; her brother Steven and his wife Kathy of Lambertville, Michigan; her nieces Lauren, Stephanie, and Leah; and her cousin and best friend Tracy Westmoreland Barradas of Pontotoc.
Funeral Service will be 12 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. L.D. Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 18, 11 AM until service time.
James Carl “Jake” Pearson
UNION/LAFAYETTE COUNTIES – James Carl “Jake” Pearson, 73, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. A Service of Remembrance will be Saturday, July 18 at 2 PM at Poco Pollo Community Center near Pontotoc. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Roy Lee Rowe
OKOLONA – Roy Lee Rowe, 38, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Sherer Richardson Nursing Facility in Okolona, MS. Services will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:30 am, Graveside at Oddfellows Cemetery, Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Jerry Lynn Bryant
RANDOLPH – Jerry Lynn Bryant, 64, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home in Randolph. Services will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 AM at Macedonia Cemetery.
Christopher Usher
TUPELO – Christopher Usher, 38, passed away on July 12, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Thomas Sartin
BRANDON – Thomas Ellis “Tom” Sanders, age 89, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at The Blake Assisted Living in Flowood. Tom was born December 23, 1930, in Monroe County, Mississippi, the youngest son of Coyt and Christine Sanders. He graduated from Becker High School in 1948 and went on to earn a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering at Mississippi State. He later received an MBA from Mississippi College.
Tom served as an officer in the US Air Force during the Korean War era. After honorable discharge, he was employed in manufacturing management at Westinghouse, American Bosch, and Sunbeam-Oster Corporations. In 1966 Tom and family moved to Jackson, where he was employed at the Mississippi Department of Economic Development until retirement in 1993. Tom then moved to Tupelo and served for five years with the Community Development Foundation.
Tom enjoyed bridge, golf, playing the piano, and spending time with family. He could often be seen at the piano entertaining staff and residents at The Blake. Tom was baptized at Becker Baptist Church and was a member at Broadmoor Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Jackson. Singing traditional hymns was his favorite part of worship.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Coyt and Christine Sanders, brother Coyt Sanders, Jr., sister Sarah Sanders Manasco, and son Clark Sanders. He is survived by his son Stuart Sanders (wife Diana), four grandchildren Rebecca Butler (Jason), Steven Sanders (Margaret Sloan), Lisa Wallace (Brandon) and Matt Sanders (Christa), and four great-grandchildren Logan Butler, Evan Wallace, Levi Butler and Madeline Sanders.
A family graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Amory Historical Cemetery in Amory, Mississippi.
Memorials may be made to The MIND Center at UMMC, a national leader in Alzheimer’s research and clinical care, either online at mindcenter@umc.edu or by mail to 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
