John Bradley
TUPELO – John Bradley, 78, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1 pm, Graveside at Porter’s Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4-6 pm, walk-thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Colt Hartfield
NEW ALBANY – Nicholas Colt Hartfield, 29, was born January 12, 1991, in New Albany, the son of Kevin Hartfield and Beth Hill Allen. He passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence in New Albany. Colt, a Baptist, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed by UPS as a freight driver. His hobbies were playing video games, playing his guitar, and spending time with his son, Connor Blake Hartfield. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School.
He is survived by his father, Kevin Hartfield and wife, Loretta, of New Albany, and his mother, Beth Allen, and husband Michael, of Myrtle; his son, Connor Blake Hartfield, of Myrtle; grandparents, Sandy and Aubrey Cassidy of Crestview, FL, Homer and Hazel Rodgers, of Randolph, and grandmother, Mary Hartfield of Hattiesburg; brothers, Michael Hartfield of New Bedford, MA, Landon Hill of Enterprise; Steven Allen of Fulton, Codey and Cayson Ferguson, both of Pontotoc; sisters, Tessa Hartfield of New Albany and Kelsey Ferguson of Columbus; uncle, Bo Hill (Michele) of New Albany; and aunts, Lisa Hartfield Walker of Texas, and Jenifer (David) Pulliam of Hattiesburg, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Wilford Hartfield, grandparents, Bonnie and Gladys Hill, Thomas and Patsy Hill, Geneva and Theron Dorrough, and grandfather, John Douglas Gault.
Colt’s funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 3, 2020, at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Mitchell Hall, officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Michael Hartfield, Landon Hill, Codey Ferguson, Clayton Hartfield, Steven Allen, and Cayson Ferguson. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 A. M. until service time at the funeral home.
Elnora Long
TUPELO – Elnora Long, 90, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 3 pm, graveside at Jesus New Testament Church Cemetery, Blue Springs, MS. Visitation will be on one hour (2-3 pm) prior to service, private at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Annie Oneda Crabb
BALDWYN – Annie Oneda Crabb, 90, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing Facility. She was born on October 7, 1943 in Kossuth, MS and she graduated from Marietta High School. Annie was a longtime resident of Baldwyn, MS. She had been a Godly woman all of her life and she loved reading her bible, listening to gospel music and knitting blankets and etc. Annie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and friend and she was always nice to everyone she met.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, July 03, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Scott Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery.
She leaves behind her son Adren Ray Crabb Sr. (Cynthia) of New Albany; her daughter, Kathy Rinicker (Rick) of Booneville; (11) grandchildren; (11) great-grandchildren; host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Eric Caldwell, Chad Caldwell, Erik Wilson, son-in-law, Rick Rinicker; family friends, Tommy Kesler and Tommy Harp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Teldon and Florie Lancaster and her husband, Adren Ray Crabb, Sr.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Rev. Glyn Wiygul
FULTON – Glyn Owen Wiygul, age 91, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born June 7, 1929, in Nettleton, to Dorsey and Gladys Black Wiygul. He was a graduate of I.A.H.S., I.J.C., Millsaps College, and the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. He was a United Methodist Minister from 1954 to 1996, although he really never quit serving. He served at Tupelo, Amory, Clarksdale, Corinth, Batesville, Columbus and Fulton. He also served as the District Superintendent of the New Albany/Tupelo District from 1992-1996. He preached over 300 revivals and received the Denmam Evangelism Award in 1998. He was the Itawamba Community College alumnus of the year in 1987. He enjoyed quail hunting and crappie fishing in his earlier years.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Rev. Phillip Box, Rev. Bob Whiteside, and Rev. Rod Borders officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Martha Green Wiygul; two sons, Timothy “Tim” Lee Wiygul (Sally) of Tupelo, and James Dorsey “Jay” Wiygul (Mary) of Columbus; one brother, Bud Wiygul (Wanda) of the Carolina Community; ten grandchildren, Lauren Meredith, Dillon Moore, Jordon Moore, Chris Wiygul, Katie Huey (Dustin), Wesley Wiygul, Carson Taylor, Sam Taylor, Foster Wiygul, and Alden Wiygul; three great grandchildren, Harper and Hudson Wiygul, and Sadie Huey.
He was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Wiygul; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Barry Green, Bro. Roy Rhyan, Chris Wiygul, Wesley Wiygul, Dustin Huey, Lent Thomas, James Neaves, Bobby Cooley, Tommy Wells, Bill Waters.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ministers of the United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glyn and Martha Wiygul Scholarship Fund at Itawamba Community College.
William Kenneth Duncan
FULTON – William Kenneth Duncan, 82, passed away on July 1, 2020, at his home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Dorman “Doc” Turner
ECRU – Dorman “Doc” Lewis Turner, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was well known for playing and singing music. He could quote lyrics to almost every song he had ever heard. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Vietnam. He was a proud member of the Wolfhounds 2nd and 27th. He was an active member of the Ecru Methodist Church. He was known as “Daddy D” to his grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Ecru Cemetery. Bro. William Montgomery will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-wife-Jean Turner; daughter-Brandi Glasson; son-Richie Turner; grandson-Tristan Glasson; Granddaughter-Amelie Turner; sisters-Cheryl Rogers (Mike) and Kay Brasher (Donny).
Preceded in death by-father-Richard D. Turner and mother Rebecca King.
Pallbearers-David Miller, Donald Miller, Tim Russell, Chris Rogers, Derek Bowman and Tristan Glasson; honorary-Wolfhounds 2nd and 27th.
Eddie J. Blunt
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Eddie J. Blunt, 61, passed away on July 1, 2020, at his residence in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Robert “Bob” Press
FULTON – Robert “Bob” Press, 77, passed away on July 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Shirley Petree
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Shirley Petree, 76, passed away on July 1, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Belmont, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Joe William Howard
ABERDEEN – Joe William Howard, 76, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Verlon “Chick” Gentry
FULTON – Verlon “Chick” Gentry, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sandy Springs Cemetery.
Jakobe Thomas
CALHOUN CITY – Jakobe Thomas, 21, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Grace Southern Baptist Church in Calhoun City. Visitation will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Mary Johnson Bean
ABERDEEN – Mary Johnson Bean, 58, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at University Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, 200 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Anne Moss Dorman Sanford
RIPLEY – Anne Moss Dorman Sanford, 99, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at at her home in Starkville, MS. Private services will be on July 4, 2020 at Tippah Memorial Garden. A full obituary will appear in the Friday, July 3, 2020 edition of the Daily Journal. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Donald Babbitt
TUPELO – Donald Babbitt, 63, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Porter’s Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5-7 pm, walk-thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
