Jimmy Bennett
FULTON - Jimmy F. Bennett, 70, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born January 18, 1952 to the late R.J. Bennett and the late Ella Jean Kerr Fortner. He worked at PCA for 17 years and then Itawamba County School System for 26 years of maintenance service. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He loved to go fishing, hunting, gardening, and tending to his chickens and turkeys.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Thursday July 21, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Fowler, Bro. James Peoples, and Bro.Terry Paul Graham officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 till service time at 1:00 pm on Thursday July 21, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Hilda Jane Bennett of Fulton; son, Steven (Pam) Bennett of Fulton; granddaughters: Halie (Shawn) McAllister and Taylor Bennett, brother, Wayne (Sandy) Bennett, sister-in-law, Joyce Bennett, a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tom Bennett.
Pallbearers will be Harold Wilson, Ken Lentz, Tommy Poole, Stevie Jones, Michael Lentz.
Honorary pallbearers are Dan Farrar, Pete McMurry, Larry Underwood.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Gladys Johnson
TUPELO - Gladys Laverne Johnson at the age of 84 years old died Monday, July 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Itawamba County on September 1, 1937. She is the only child of William "Grady" Farris and Pearlie Pruitt Farris. On July 17, 1959, she married Teddy Hoyt Johnson; they shared 46 years together before his death on December 30, 2005. Gladys was the longtime Supervisor for the Lee County Health Department, prior she taught nursing at Northeast Junior College from 1966 until 1971. After her retirement, she enjoyed doing crafts. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing. Gladys' true joy was reading and studying the Holy Bible. She was a past member of Verona First Baptist Church and a current member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Gladys is survived by her three children, Anthony Johnson and his wife, Suzanne, of Franklin, Tennessee, Vanessa Davis and her husband, John, of St. Louis, Missouri, and William Johnson of Tupelo; four grandsons, Sean Davis and his wife, Jennifer, of High Ridge, Missouri, Eric Johnson of Springhill, Tennessee, Scott Davis and his wife, Kasey, of Garden City, Missouri, and Nick Johnson and his wife, Laura Jean, of Springhill; and nine great-grandchildren, Owen, Mason, Emylia, Avery, Aiden, Aubrey, Zoe, Camryn, and Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, July 21, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A service honoring Gladys' life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Matt Powell officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Walter Griffin
HOLLY SPRINGS - Walter Griffin, 59, passed away on July 19, 2022, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
