Dorothy Fair
BALDWYN – Dorothy Fair, 74, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 18, 2021. She enjoyed outside work, taking care of her yard, flowers, and gardens. Dorothy also enjoyed dominoes, playing the piano and singing at church. She was a former supervisor at Lucky Star, Mfg. and member of Baldwyn Church of God.
A private visitation was held at Waters Funeral Home. Burial was in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband Fred Fair of Pratt; daughter, Rebecca Thomas (Keith) of Pratt; step-son, John Fair (Leah) of Kossuth; sisters, Nadine Johnson of Wheeler, Katherine Johnson of Baldwyn, Kathy Lindsey (Pete) of Booneville and Becky Lewellen of Thrasher; brothers, Carl Fair (Susan) of Wheeler, Ray Fair of Wheeler, David Fair of Memphis and Jack Fair of Memphis; grandchildren, Jeremy Thomas (Miranda) of Pratt and a great-grandchild, Kylie Brooke Thomas; step-grandchildren, C. J. Fair and Molly Fair; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertie Ricks Fair; 1st husband, Doyle Dawson; sister, Jessie Kelly; brother, Bud Fair and a great-grandchild, Dalen Thomas.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Archie Pearl Potts
NEW ALBANY – Archie Pearl Potts, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1:00 with viewing from 12:00 – 1:00 at Church of Christ, Hwy 178, New Albany. Burial will follow at New Albany City Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Herbert Carl Dixon
BRUCE – Herbert Carl Dixon, 64, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at home in Bruce. Services will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 -12 noon at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 12 Noon at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bruce. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Rosie Moore
WATER VALLEY – Rosie Moore, 68, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 12 Noon at Springhill North MBC, 600 Railroad St., Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 3:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Green MBC Cemetery, 2127 MS 315, Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Larry Donell Hope
BYHALIA – Larry Donell Hope, 60, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home in Byhalia. Graveside services will be on Sunday, July 25, 2021 11:30 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Marianna Road. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
Michael Keller
BOONEVILLE – Michael Edwin “Moose” Keller, 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 as the result of an auto accident. He was born in August 7, 1953 in Chattanooga, TN to Edwin Walter and Marie Inez Shook Keller. He loved to watch television, work crossword puzzles, and enjoyed drinking coffee with his mother. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and he was a Baptist.
Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Rickey Kelley officiating.
He is survived by his mother, Marie Inez Shook Keller; sister, Catherine Grace Keller Shelton (Gregory); brother, Kevin Guy Keller (Irene); two nieces and three nephews; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Walter Keller; brother Timothy Neal Keller.
Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Norma Jean Grice Alexander
LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA – Norma Jean Grice Alexander, 67, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, GA. Services will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Nebo CME Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Ricky Darnell Holmes
WEST POINT – 47, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at his residence in West Point.
Ricky Darnell Holmes was born on September 16, 1973 in West Point, and raised by his parents, Nathaniel and Macie Holmes.
Ricky D. Holmes is survived by his parents, Nathaniel Holmes and Macie Holmes of Houston. One sister; Nita Willis (Johnny) of Houston. Two brothers; Michael Holmes of West Point and Curtis Holmes (Elizabeth) of Robin, Ga.
The memorial service will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Williams Memorial with Pastor Curtis Holmes officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Joseph Jacobson
PONTOTOC – Joseph Jacobson, 61, passed away on July 15, 2021, at his residence in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO.
Joyce Ann Devauld
ABERDEEN – Joyce Ann Devauld, 66, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on 07/24/2021 at 2:00 PM at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery located on Whitfield St. in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on 07/23/2021 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Fields Funeral Home/Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary located next door to the funeral home. Services were entrusted to Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N. Olive St. Okolona, MS 38860. Contact Grief Therapist and Funeral Director CPT Oliver W. Johnson, III, J.D. at (662) 447-2252 with all matters concerning the Devauld family during their time of bereavement.
Jamie Smith Young
ABERDEEN – Jamie Smith Young, 27, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
James L. Wofford
PHEBA – James L. Wofford, 73, passed away on July 21, 2021, at home in Pheba. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Erma Jean Warren Irons
BOONEVILLE – Erma Jean Warren Irons, 66, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Booneville. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
Jennie Adams
BLUE SPRINGS – Jennie Adams, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at home in Blue Springs. Services will be on Friday, July, 23, 2021 at 10 am at Fairfield Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 9 am-10 am Friday at the church.
Lee Norris Barnett
BALDWYN – Lee Norris Barnett, 54, passed away on July 20, 2021, at Parchman in Sunflower County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors & Cremation Service.
Louvada Loyd
ABERDEEN – Louvada Loyd, 86, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2021, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Morgan chapel CME Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Beeks Cemetery.
Mary F. Easter
AMORY – Mary F. Easter, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, July 23, 2021; 11:00 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.