Gary Morrison
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Gary Morrison, 69, passed away on July 21, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Phillip Wesley Williams
NEW ALBANY – Phillip Wesley Williams, 64, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Graveside services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Enterprise Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 3:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery. Serenity Simmons in charge of services.
Nancy Adeline Coggins Mask
PONTOTOC – Nancy Adeline Coggins Mask, 97, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. Ms. Mask was from the Valley Grove Community and a charter member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She as a graduate of Pontotoc High School and an employee of Reed Manufacturing and Action Industries. She loved people, carport sales, arts and crafts, gospel music, and taking care of her family. She was a hard worker and a giver. Rarely could one leave her home without something in hand whether it be food or something she had made. She had a sweet spirit and a beautiful smile that she shared with everyone she encountered. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Ms. Mask is survived by her daughter, Shirley Dillard (Billy) of Pontotoc; two grandchildren, Tim Dillard (Tammy) of Pontotoc and Angela Harris (Tony) of Pontotoc; five great grandchildren, C.J. Dillard, Dillon Harris, Will Dillard, Tucker Harris, and Emma Harris all of Pontotoc; three great-great grandchildren, KyLinn Dillard, Colton Dillard, and Willow Grace Dillard, all of Pontotoc; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and loved ones.
Ms. Mask is preceded in death by her parents, Doc and Bessie Coggins; her son, David Mask; and her siblings, Deck Coggins, Mauveleen Coggins Fleming, Robbie Coggins, and Lucille Coggins Mask.
Private family services will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gary Pettit officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Her grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Virgie Pulliam
MANTEE – Virgie Pulliam, 62, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1 PM at Lower Prairie Creek. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5-6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.’
Millie Jeanette Stanfield
HOULKA – Millie Jeanette Stanfield, 49, passed away on July 21, 2020, at her residence in Houlka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Kenneth Ray Voyles
UNION COUNTY – Kenneth Ray Voyles, 63, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private family graveside services will be at 11 AM Friday at Glenfield Memorial Park Cemetery. Private family visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Cephus Noble, Jr.
VINA, ALABAMA – Cephus Noble, Jr., 78, passed away on July 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Johnnie Smith
NETTLETON – Johnnie Smith, 72, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 PM to 6 PM, and Friday from 1 PM – service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel.
Bobby F. Gory
PLANTERSVILLE – Bobby Franklin Gory, 76, died, unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Sherman, February 12, 1944 to Norbin and Dollie Clayton Gory and was a graduate of Shannon High School. On September 19, 1964, he married Helen Ruff and they shared life for 38 years before her death on November 30, 2003. He spent the majority of his adult life working as a paint contractor, which allowed him to meet many of the people who know and love him. Bobby enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending church services at First Baptist Church in Tupelo, where he was a faithful member.
Survivors include two sons, Glen Gory and his wife, Sissye of Brandon and Bryan Gory of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Bryanna Gibson, Hunter Gory and Kendall Gory; great-granddaughter, Hazey Hoover; brother, Johnny Gory and his wife, Betty of Tupelo; and brother-in-law, Greg Ruff and his wife, Jessica of Vicksburg.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Helen Gory; parents, Norbin and Dollie Gory; four sisters; and four brothers.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday, July 24, 2020 in Unity Cemetery in Plantersville. For those who would prefer not exiting their vehicle, the family will be accepting friends from their vehicles.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 in Unity Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Young officiating.
Pallbearers will be Greg Ruff, Hunter Gory, Joe Hillhouse, Bill Collins, Jim Fowler, John T. Gory and Zach Gory.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
