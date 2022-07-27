TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jeremiah Q. Flakes, Plantersville
Dorothy Hughes, Coffeeville
Annie Lee Pulliam, Verona
Jeremiah Q. Flakes
PLANTERSVILLE - Jeremiah Q. Flakes, 21, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 2:00P.M. at H. L. Coleman Convention Center. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 28, 2022 3-5P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral 337 College Street Verona.
Dorothy Hughes
COFFEEVILLE - Dorothy Mae Savely Hughes, age 85, of Coffeeville, MS passed peacefully, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Sunshine Healthcare Facility in Pontotoc, MS. She was born December 21, 1936, in Union County, MS to John Abbott and Libby Mae (Russell) Savely. She graduated Ingomar high school and immediately went to work managing a grocery store in Memphis. In 1973 she and Boyd moved to Coffeeville where Dorothy was a co-owner of "The Other Place" stores in Coffeeville and Water Valley for many years. Until her health began to fail, she was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. In her spare time, she loved to read.
Visitation is planned for Friday, July 29, 2022, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks with Bro. Raymond Aven officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery with her nephews serving as pallbearers.
Dorothy is survived by one brother, Jack (Sandra) Savely of Pontotoc; one sister, Nancy (Paul B.) Floyd of New Albany; and many nephews and nieces.
Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Boyd Hughes; one daughter, Linda Cannon; three brothers, John David Savely, Paul Savely, Richard Savely; and four sisters, Doris Caldwell, Marie Jones, Martha Ann Mayo, and Elizabeth Berryhill.
Annie Lee Pulliam
VERONA - Annie Lee Pulliam, 86, mostly known as "Red", passed on Saturday, July 23, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.
Services honoring Annie's life will be Saturday, July 30 with visitation at 11:00 a.m. until noon. Services will start at 12:00 noon with the Rev. Larry Stone, Pastor officiating. Both services will be held at Second Baptist Church, 188 Martin Luther King Ave., Verona, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery, Hwy 41 S., Pontotoc, MS (Troy Community).
Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements.
