Josephine Stevenson
ABERDEEN – Josephine Stevenson, 56, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Message in Me. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows.
Dorothy Faye Clark
IUKA – Dorothy Faye Clark, 58, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home in Iuka. Services will be on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11-1 at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Jacinto Community Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Vera Vicknair Moss
PONTOTOC – Vera Vicknair Moss, of Pontotoc, 54, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 with viewing at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Tupelo. Our family at Associated are very honored to have served the Moss family. (associatedfuneral.com). Cremation to follow.
Cliff A. Dixon, Sr.
SHANNON – 84, passed away on Fri., July 23, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Cliff A. Dixon, Sr. was born to his late parents, Elbert Dixon and Jessie Rogers on May 13, 1937 in Lee Co.
Cliff A. Dixon, Sr. is survived by his wife, Essie Bell Dixon, of nearly 50 years. One son; Cliff A. Dixon, Jr. of Arlington, Va. Three sisters; Beatrice McDonald of Detroit, MI., Donna Taylor (Fred) of Tupelo, MS and Pauline Trice of Chicago, Ill. Three brothers; Andrew Dixon (Barbara) of Shannon, MS, Bennie Dixon (Wanda) of Westland, MI, and Jimmy Dixon (Jewel) of Mt. Clemons, Ill. A special niece/caregiver; Tomika Fells of Tupelo.
Cliff A. Dixon, Sr. was preceded in death by four brothers; Elbert Dixon, Jr., John Dixon, Robert Anderson, and Curtis Dixon . Three sisters; Earline Gray, Plummie Standifer, and Emma Dixon.
The visitation will be Thurs., July 29, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Please wear your face masks. The service will be Fri., July 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at White Hill MBC with Pastor Jeffery Daniel officiating. The burial will follow at Corinth National Veteran’s Cemetery in Corinth. By request of the family, in lieu of flowers, a monetary gift to White Hill MBC Education Ministry would greatly be appreciated.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Beverly Riley
AMORY – Beverly Ann Riley, 73, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on October 8, 1947 in Amory to Thomas Roberts, Jr. and Carolyn Haney Roberts. She married Roger Riley on August 17, 1973 and for many years, Beverly was a teachers’ assistant at Hatley School where she was totally dedicated to her students and she was loved by all. She greeted everyone with her sweet smile, especially when she was at the restaurant, BoRiley’s. Beverly was a member of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church; but above all she was a loving, devoted grandmother and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She supported them in every way as GanGan was their number one fan in all they did.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Carl Burks and Mr. Drew Riley officiating. Burial will follow in the Hatley Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roger Riley of Hatley; her daughter, Kelsey White of Amory, her son, Scott Riley of Saltillo; her grandchildren, Eli White, Drew Riley, Caden Riley, and Colby Riley; special niece’s, Tiffany Ashcraft (Charlie) and Melanie Stark (Matt); nephews, Tommy Roberts (Shannon), and Trey Roberts (Kayla); and her little dog, Stella.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her brother, Tommy Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Drew Riley, Caden Riley, Colby Riley, Eli White, Tommy Roberts, Trey Roberts, Ben Riley and Charlie Ashcraft. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Burnett, Bryce Burnett, Russell Bunch, Annabelle Bunch, Brody Roberts, Sadie and Mazie Roberts, Kaden Roberts, Jude Roberts, Luke Riley and Jentzen Roberts.
Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until time for the service.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Callie Blakey
TUPELO – Carolyn Grunewald Blakey passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 10, 1939, to Aime’ and Madeline Grunewald as the youngest of four girls. In 1957 as class valedictorian, Callie graduated from Holy Name of Jesus School. As the first in her family to graduate from college, she obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Medical Technology from Loyola University. After college, she worked at the Public Health Hospital where she met and later married Dr. John Blakey before relocating in 1967 to Tupelo. Inspired by her love for traveling and cooking, she became co-owner of Chez Cuisine in 1978 which was one of the first gourmet specialty shops in the area that sold Cuisinart kitchen equipment and cookware as well as offered cooking classes. During that time she also co-authored a cookbook that was sold in area gift shops. Callie was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church for over fifty years.
She is survived by her son, Peter Blakey and his wife, Suzanne of Tupelo; and one granddaughter, Margaret Claire Blakey of Tupelo. She is also survived by son, John Blakey of Nashville, Tennessee; and one sister, Madeline Grunewald of Metarie, Louisiana.
Callie was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rita Vaccaro and Roberta Pareti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Church. Inurnment will follow at St. James Columbarium at a later date. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, The Shepherd Center of Tupelo, or St. James Building Fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Sylvester Byers
HOLLY SPRINGS – Sylvester Byers, 60, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 1:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, July 30, 2021 3:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Belle Grove Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Ruth Ann Nash
CHARLESTON – Ruth Ann Nash, 48, passed away on July 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Shirley Robertson
AMORY – Shirley Robertson, 63, passed away on July 27, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors – Okolona.
John M. Lovorn
TUPELO – John M. Lovorn, 72, passed away on July 28, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Full obituary to follow. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jo Ann Barrett
IUKA – Jo Ann Barrett of Iuka, 61, passed away on July 27, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Andrew Lee Balius
BOONEVILLE – Andrew Lee Balius, 50, passed away on July 26, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Paula Novarese
HOLLY SPRINGS – Paula Novarese, 71, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Sunday 1:00 PM until service.
Wilburn Kitchens
TUPELO – Wilburn Kitchens, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Amory. Services will be on Saturday at 1 PM at Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 – 1 at the church. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Kyler Roberson
SMITHVILLE – Christopher Michael Roberson, II, Kyler for short (his inside Joke), 18 passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Smithville. Kyler graced the world on May 15, 2003 in Amory, the proud baby boy of Deana Mask Roberson and Christopher Michael Roberson, I. Kyler had an enormously positive outlook on life, always saying “he was living his best life” Kyler was all about people and a crowd. Never meeting a stranger, Kyler loved everyone, no matter an individual’s background or their walk of life, making a positive impact on everyone he met. In a crowd, it was undeniable that he was the life of the party, loved to make others smile and had friends everywhere. More than anything he loved his family. Kyler made it his life’s mission to aggravate his sisters and to be the best uncle to Aubrey Karoline and Jon Reece. Next to his mom, AK was his biggest fan. Kyler also loved all types of farm animals and being on the farm and horse riding with his dad. He loved clothes, boots and shoes, playing basketball and talking smack on and off the court. Music was his go to therapy, especially older country and Elvis. However, Kyler was known to bump Young Boy and Tupac and tease his mom about not knowing anything about rap. Kyler was a hard worker, putting up fences, helping with home remodels and recently tried his hand in auto mechanics.
Even larger than his personality, was his heart. He was a loyal friend to so many and would share anything he had with his friends. He frequently helped his elderly neighbors, and one told his mom that he never knew what kind of animal Kyler come home him, whether it be a duck, chicken, goose, goat, or mule. Saturday morning, he was seen by a neighbor picking flowers for his friend’s grandmother’s birthday. A respectful man, he was always looking out for the needs of his family, especially his mom and sisters. His sisters frequently joked Kyler that he was the favorite child, he never disagreed with that.
Kyler left this world way too soon, but instilled greatness in all who knew him. Everyone will have a special memory that will never be forgotten, but more importantly, Kyler would want us all to keep on “living your best life.”
Kyler is survived by his mother, Deana Roberson, Smithville; father, Chris Roberson (Cherylann), Aberdeen; sisters, Kelsea Roberson (Dru), Becker and Karlea Roberson, Smithville; grandmothers, Susan Mask, Smithville and Yolanda Boland, Nettleton; niece and nephew, Aubrey Karoline and Jon Reese; special aunt, Carolyn Mask, Smithville; aunts, Lynn Hyde (Nathaniel), Corinth and Bridgett Betts, Amory; stepbrothers, Joey and Marlon Densmore.
He is preceded in death by grandfathers, James Mask and Terry Roberson; special uncle, Billy Mask.
Funeral Services will be held at 4 PM on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Smithville Seminole Dome with Bro. Chad O’Brian, Bro. Chris Moody officiating and a special guest speaker, Andrew Moody. Pallbearers will be Dalton McDonald, Taylor Williams, Blake Williams, Bo Harlow, Noah Edwards, Seth Young, Dayton Hipps, Fabian Sproulls, Hunter Armstrong, Pearson Duke, and Noah Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be the Smithville High School Class of 2022 and the Seminole Basketball Team.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home from 5-8 PM.
Kyler will lie in state at the Smithville Seminole Dome on Thursday from 2 pm until service time at 4.
Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Gerald Lovvorn
AMORY – Gerald Lovvorn, 81, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:30 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS.
James L. Shelly
TUPELO – James L. Shelly, 81, passed away on July 24, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Latasha Brownlee
TUPELO – Latasha Brownlee, 44, passed away on July 28, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Patsy Holliday
TIPPAH COUNTY – Patsy Holliday, 71, passed away on July 28, 2021, at Region One Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
