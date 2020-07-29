George Davis Simpson
TUPELO – George Davis Simpson, 90, died Monday, July 27, 2020. A native of Okolona, he was a prominent merchant, religious and civic leader.
The son of John Walter Simpson and Virginia Davis Simpson, he was a graduate of Mississippi State University, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, a principal musician Maroon and R.O.T.C Bands and was also an active member of the University Alumni Association.
As a member of Okolona First Baptist Church, he was Sunday School Director and teacher; and served on numerous committees. An active member of Tupelo First United Methodist Church, he was a Sunday School Officer, an usher and greeter, member of Methodist Men and worked with Habitat for Humanity. His woodworking talents were used for projects requested by both churches. Numerous friends were recipients of gifts that he designed and handcrafted from native woods.
The founding proprietor of Simpson’s Department Store, he retired after more than fifty years of management. He was past president and longtime board member of the Okolona Chamber of Commerce, past president of Okolona Lions Club, and organizing member of Okolona Country Club and a member of Tupelo Rotary Club. He was a sixty year Master Mason and member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served on the Board of Directors of Bank of Okolona, a board member of the Tupelo Concert Association, and as volunteer worker for the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and numerous service organizations.
A Commissioned United States Air Force Officer, Active Duty was in the Far East during the Korean Conflict followed by Reserve Services. He was a select member of Air Force tennis and golf competition teams.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Smith Simpson; and cousins, Jerry Wayne Jernigan, Janice J. Harrelson, Betty H. Milling and Shirley S. Fortenberry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and cousin, Sue Ann S. Williams.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Thursday, July 30, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A stateroom service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors with Rev. Smith Lilly and Rev. Andrew Ray officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Benson, Bobby Carnathan, Jack Goodman, Ken Harrelson, Benny Huffman, Curtis Hays, Joseph Jernigan, Judson Jernigan, Ben Harrelson, Bradley Harrelson, Tom Swindle, Harold A. Turner, Earl Waddle, Chris Wilburn, Brad Crofton, Blake Williamson, Parker N. West, Claud B. Conger and Dave West.
Memorials may be made to organizations of the donor’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ms. Irish Shuntell Jones
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Ms. Irish Shuntell Jones, 50, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Methodist South Hospital in Memphis. Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. at McCraven Cemetery 80 Buchanan Rd Victoria, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McCraven Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Jessie Blake Grisham
BELLS, TENNESSEE – Jessie Blake Grisham, 34, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home in Bells, TN. Services will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Yarber Wallace
TIPPAH COUNTY – Barbara Yarber Wallace, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her son’s residence in Ripley. Services will be on Friday, July 31 at 2 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 31 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wallace family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Horace Wayne O’Bannon
PONTOTOC – Horace Wayne O’Bannon age 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence. Wayne was born on May 5, 1942 in Blytheville, AR to William Horace and Margaret Evelyn McGregor O’Bannon.
Wayne joined the United States Army at the age of 19 and served for 24 years, until his health caused him to retire as (CW4) Chief Warrant Officer Four, U.S. Army. He served three tours in Vietnam, Panama Canal, Korea and various other places. He loved the United States Army and served our Country well, as his wife would say, “he was a top #1 Soldier”. While in Korea, he met and married OK Sun O’Bannon, after his retirement, they made their home in Pontotoc.
A private graveside service will be held at 10 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Ogie, one brother, Michael (Cathy) O’Bannon, of Vardaman; one sister, Candy (Charlie) Robinson, of Pontotoc, MS; many nieces and nephews; and two brothers-in-law, Jimmy Matkins and Ronnie Miller.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; four brothers, Bill, Jim, Mike and Tony O’Bannon and two sisters, Barbara Matkins and Melinda Miller.
Pallbearers will be Rob Ferguson, Buddy Ferguson, Tim Ferguson, Rhett Robinson, Glenn Gillen, Michael O’Bannon and Casey Ray Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, C/O Building Fund, 31 Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Lonnie B. Vance
ABERDEEN – Lonnie B. Vance, 63, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Odddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Dolores Munn
PONTOTOC – Dolores Weatherall Munn, 88, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Magnolia Manor of Tupelo. Due to COVID precautions, only immediate family will gather for a private service. Please remember her and share condolences with the family by visiting the on-line register at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Munn, and survived by their four daughters-Brenda Holloway (David) of Clinton; Melissa Campbell (Preston) of Pontotoc; Vicki Cothen (Nathan) of Beaumont, Texas; and Lori Parker (Dale) of Clinton. She leaves seven grandchildren-Lan Holloway (Jennifer), Brandon Holloway, Georgia Claire Campbell, Emory Cothen (Macie), Ethan Cothen (Brooke), Reed Parker, and Jake Parker, as well as two great-grandchildren, Brooks and Caroline Holloway. She is also survived by her younger sister, Dorothy Jane Weatherall Chaudoin (Ray).
A lifelong resident of Pontotoc, Dolores was born on May 30, 1932 to George and Gladys Weatherall. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1950, and in 1951 was married to Jimmy Munn, also of Pontotoc. They were to invest their nearly 59 years together in raising their daughters, serving their Lord at First Baptist Church, and in building Jimmy’s business with Tom’s Foods.
Dolores cannot be remembered without honoring and thanking First Baptist Church of Pontotoc. Carried to church there as a baby, Dolores later surrendered her life to Christ and was baptized there. She and Jimmy were married in the parsonage of the church, and during the late 1950’s, Dolores served as the first church secretary. She would remain a faithful servant of Christ at First Baptist throughout her life, welcoming new babies through Cradle Roll, teaching children’s Sunday School, serving on numerous committees, and supporting missions through Women’s Missionary Union.
Dolores will also be remembered for her many creative interests, especially for her sewing, reproduction dolls, gardening, quilts, paintings, and caramel cakes. Above all, her faithfulness to Christ, family, and friends will live on in the lives she touched.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Pontotoc, 31 Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Patricia Daniel Lester
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Patricia Daniel Lester, 59, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Signature Health Care in Memphis. Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 2:30 at Oak Ridge Cemetery Water Valley. Walk through visitation will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 1:00 – 2:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Serenity Daniels is in charge of services.
Russell Polk
WATER VALLEY – Russell Polk, 62, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his store in Water Valley. Services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Bayson Chapel Church Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 6:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Bayson Chapel Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Itaveish McMillan
ABERDEEN – Itaveish McMillan, 28, passed away on July 14, 2020, in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Nettleton.
Lugene Walker
WATER VALLEY – Lugene Walker, 58, passed away on July 27, 2020, at his home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Roger Barnett
BRUCE – Roger Barnett, 67, passed away on July 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Barbara Pritchard
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Barbara Pritchard, 57, passed away on July 29, 2020, at Sanctuary At Passages Hospice in New Orleans. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Nettleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.