TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Chief Petty Officer Walter C. Butler, Tippah County
Carl Martin, New Albany
Elizabeth Elaine Shuler Taylor, Water Valley
--------------------------------------------
MEMO
Carl Martin
NEW ALBANY - Carl Martin, 63, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at home in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on 11:00 a.m. until service time at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, NAVY ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Chief Petty Officer Walter C. Butler
TIPPAH COUNTY - Chief Petty Officer Walter Cleve Butler, 84, lifetime resident of Ripley, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Butler will be Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2PM in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home will Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until time of service.
Born January 12, 1938, in Tippah County he was the son of the late George and Doris LeBarreare Butler. Following graduation of Falkner High School, Mr. Butler served a combined 33 years with the National Guard and the United States Navy completing special assignments with Presidents Ford, Carter and Reagan administrations. He was an elite member of the Construction Battalion the SEABEES. The next 25 years he became owner/ operator of Walter Butler Trucking.
A man of few words, Mr. Butler was known as a very generous and giving man that had a hard time saying "no". Noble and distinguished are just a few words to describe him but will also be remembered for his big heart, especially for animals.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Vera Evans Butler, two daughters, Jonna Butler of Walnut, Lisa Butler Vick, (Randy) of the Mitchell Community, two sons, Chester Butler (Misti) and Kenneth Butler both of Ripley, one brother, George Wayne Butler, eleven grandchildren, thirteen grandchildren and three special canine companions, J. J., Toby and Tebow.
Preceding him in death include his parents and one sister, Rosemary Ward.
The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Butler and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Butler family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Elizabeth Elaine Shuler Taylor
WATER VALLEY - Elizabeth Elaine Shuler Taylor, 38, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Regional 1 Hospital, in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, July 9, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at Cedar Haven Baptist Church, 760 MS Highway 309, Byhalia, MS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.