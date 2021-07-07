Eddie Shackelford
SALTILLO – Eddie “Big Ed” Shackelford, 60, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home. He lived life to the fullest, enjoyed having fun in life and had farmed cattle in the past. He had worked at Action and he was a Baptist.
Graveside services will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 9:00 a. m. at Beech Springs Cemetery with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his father, George Edward Shackelford of Saltillo; sister, Dana Luther (Dennis) of Pontotoc; brothers, Phillip Shackelford (Janna) of Tremont and Jeff Shackelford of Pontotoc; lifelong friends, Mike “Rosalee” Mask of Saltillo; nieces and nephews, Tim and Michelle Ellis of Starkville, Sandy and Arron Baxter of Baldwyn and Brandi and Tyler Webb of Bonnie Lake, WA; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Burns Shackelford.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
James Nichols
BALDWYN – James Nichols, 55, passed away on July 5, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Shemir Ja’Kolten Lewis
WATER VALLEY – Shemir Ja’Kolten Lewis, 2 years old, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Graveside services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Pine Grove East Church, 113 CR 94, Water Valley. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 8, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Serenity Daniels is in charge of arrangements.
Dottie Mae Harris
NEW ALBANY – Dottie Mae Harris, 67, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her son’s home in Blue Springs. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 2:00 p.m. at New Birth Community Church, 614 Clark St., New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, July 9, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery, Myrtle, MS.
Virginia Knight
SMITHVILLE – Virginia Knight, 73, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. Helen’s Catholic Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, July 12,2021, from 10:00 am until 10:30 am at St. Helen’s Catholic Church, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Terry Haynes
BOONEVILLE – Terry Winford Haynes, 69, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 1, 1952, to David and Clara Haynes. He was a mechanic, and enjoyed watching westerns, fishing and spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by one son, Matthew (Savannah) Haynes; his daughter, Megan (Adam) Sisk; five brothers, Jerry Haynes, Steve (Carol) Haynes, Tim (Frances) Haynes, Kenney (Angie) Haynes and Keith (Tina) Haynes; the mothers of his children, Othel Flannagan and Deborah Haynes; three grandchildren, Chase Sisk, Cooper Haynes and Jameson Haynes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Clint Haynes; his parents; and two brothers, Stanley Haynes and Gary Haynes.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Billy Wayne Elliott
JUMPERTOWN – Billy Wayne Elliott, 55, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 11-1 at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Merlene Johnson
FULTON – Merlene Wilson Johnson, 93, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 10, 1928 to the late Ellie Wilson and the late Beulah Wood Wilson in Itawamba County. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, going to church and spending time with her family.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday July 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Ministers Chris Johnson, and Mark Neaves officiating.
Burial will be in Saucer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday July 8 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughters; Brenda Gail (Johnny) Jamerson of Golden, and Glenda Johnson of Fulton, son; Ricky Joe (Kim) Johnson of Dorsey, daughter in law; Janet Johnson of Fulton, grandchildren; Melinda (Ken) Lentz, Tracy (Jonathan) George, Kayla Jamerson, Dana (John) Schmidt, Chris (Anna) Johnson, Ashley Johnson, Lee Ann (Andy) Houpt, Brian (Serenia) Johnson, Kevin Johnson, and Brandon (Leslie) Sheffield, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Donnis Johnson, parents; Ellie and Beulah Wilson, son; Danny Johnson, 2 brothers; Everett Wilson, and Alvin Wilson, 2 sisters, Bea Ryan, and Bernice Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Chris Johnson, Bryan Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Brandon Sheffield, Jonathan George, Ken Lentz, and John David Schmidt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Crane, Philip Crane, Ricky Thomas, Andrew Bush, and Johnny Wilson.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Ron Allen
TUPELO – Ronald Anthony “Ron” Allen , 57, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at his home. Ron was born June 9, 1964 in Blytheville, Arkansas to Pat and Jane Starnes Allen. He was raised in Greenville, Mississippi and graduated from Greenville Christian School, where he won the AA State Championship in football. After graduating from high school, he attended Mississippi College on a football scholarship and then transferred to Mississippi State University where he also played football and track. Ron proudly served his community as a fire fighter for the Tupelo Fire Department for over 20 years before he became disabled. He also thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, water sports, and playing basketball and tennis with his daughter.
Ron leaves behind his daughter, Tiana Jade Allen of Madrid, Spain/Tupelo and his parents, Pat and Jane Allen of Tupelo. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Sonia Allen and nephew, Cody Anthony Allen of California.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Scott Allen. In addition, he was preceded by his grandparents Von K. Starnes and Vestile Taylor Starnes of Blytheville, Arkansas along with Vester Allen and Lucille Allen of Noxapater, Mississippi.
Services honoring Ron’s life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Larry Walker officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Simmons, Bob Portwood, Charles Simpson , and the members of the Tupelo Fire Department
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Linda Rone
JUMPERTOWN – Linda Rone, 73, passed away on July 7, 2021, at her home in Jumpertown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Willie G. Bush
CORINTH – Willie G. Bush, 85, passed away on July 6, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Brian N. Lewis
UNION/LEE – Brian N. Lewis, 53, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. A Service of Remembrance will be announced. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Thomas Hill
GREENWOOD SPRINGS – Thomas Hill, 60, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Easter Cemetery.
Larry Joe Vuncannon
BOONEVILLE – Larry Joe Vuncannon, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at home in Iuka. Services will be on July 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2021, 12:00 PM until service time at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cain’s Chapel Cemetery.
Elinor (Elna) Gertrude Pierce-Robinson
WEST POINT – Elinor (Elna) Gertrude Pierce-Robinson, 82, passed away on July 6, 2021, at her residence in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Virgie Stacker
WEST POINT – Virgie Stacker, 84, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove McCondy. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Milton Howard
TUPELO – Milton Howard, 90, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at home surrounded by his family in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1:00 at Inspirational Community Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park.
Jim Tucker
BOONEVILLE – Jim Tucker, 64, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home in Cairo Community. Services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home.
Dian Miller
COLUMBUS/FORMERLY OF OXFORD – Dian Miller, 65, passed away on July 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Garry Maxwell
GOLDEN – Garry Maxwell, 75, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, July 11, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 11, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Dennis Memory Gardens.
Jacorian Patterson
NEW ALBANY – Jacorian Patterson, 17, passed away on July 7, 2021, at his home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Doyle Harris
NEW ALBANY – Doyle Harris, 92, passed away on July 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Randy Lee DeVaughn
SALTILLO – Randy Lee DeVaughn, 40, passed away on July 5, 2021, at University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO.
Sheila Stewart
DORSEY – Sheila Stewart, 61, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2 pm at Friendship CME Church in Fulton. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 pm – 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Nettleton. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery.
Lula M. Johnson
RIPLEY – Lula M. Johnson, 90, passed away on July 6, 2021, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Kathy Knopp
MOOREVILLE – Kathy Knopp, 58, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be announced later. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
