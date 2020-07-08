Michael Gloyd
DALLAS, GEORGIA – Michael Gloyd, 66, passed away on July 7, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Jeff Eberhart Funeral Home.
Joseph E. Steria
AMORY/NETTLETON – Joseph E. Steria, 50, passed away on July 7, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Doris Ann Poplar-Barksdale
HOLLY SPRINGS – Doris Ann Poplar-Barksdale, 56, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Holly Springs Health & Rehab in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Samuel Chapel M.B. Church Cemetery Ashland, MS with Rev. Rickey Ball officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Samuel Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Autry Of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Sandra Fay Cockrell
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA/FORMERLY OF FULTON – Sandra Fay Cockrell, 73, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence in Philadelphia. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Senter Funeral Home in Fulton. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 10:00 – 11:00 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Fulton. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Vida Kaye Ferguson
UNION COUNTY – Vida Kaye Ferguson, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Desoto County. A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Ferguson family.
Thomas Prather
TUPELO – Thomas Albert Prather, 96, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born June 7, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to Nell McConnell Prather and Harry Logan Prather. He grew up in Chicago and Hammond, Indiana. They later moved to Washington DC and he graduated from Western High School in 1942. He attended the University of Kentucky and then served with the 72nd Battalion of the United States Navy Seabees in the Pacific during World War II and in Japan after the war ended. They were proud to have been part of the liberation of Guam from the Japanese Occupation in 1944. After his discharge he returned to the University of Kentucky where he earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of the Sigma Kappa Social Fraternity and a member of the Pershing Rifle R.O.T.C. drill teams and an assistant editor of the Kentucky Engineer Magazine.
After college, Tom worked in Chicago with International Harvester, Taylor Forge, Clayton Mark Corporation which later became FMC. Tom was on the planning team that made the move to
Tupelo in 1974, retiring from FMC after 29 years of service in manufacturing engineering in 1989.
He met the love of his life, Lois Glos at a youth hostel canoe trip in Michigan in 1952. The canoed together that summer and on Valentine’s Day, 1953, they were married in John Timothy Stone Chapel in Chicago, the same church where his mother and father were married. Tom and Lois then made their home in Elmhurst and Glen Ellyn, Illinois. They stayed active with AYH, planning and skiing with the groups. Together they enjoyed traveling extensively to Europe, Mexico, Hawaii, Japan, as well as many other destinations. Tom was an avid amateur photographer and enjoyed reading, gardening, and gourmet cooking
Tom was vice president of the Chicago Dragway Ski Patrol. He was a ski instructor and was appointed a national ski patrol chairman for the Midwest region and served for almost 20 years. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church.
He is survived by two children, Anne Prather Boone (Mal) of Swannanoa, North Carolina and Tom Alexander Prather of Houston, Texas.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lois, in 2010; and by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Hickman, Kentucky. W.E. Pegues is in charge of the arrangements.
Roger Ladale Butler
ETTA – Roger Ladale Butler, 56, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his hotel room in Chattanooga, TN. Services will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Bethlehem Church of the Lord Jesus Christ with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Thursday 5-9 PM.
Vincent Jackson
TUPELO – Vincent Jackson, 54, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Walter Fields
SHANNON – Walter Fields, 82, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Stovall Clark Road, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior (10-11 am), Walk-Thru at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Virginia Eldridge Tittle Stevens
BOONEVILLE – Virginia Eldridge Tittle Stevens was born on April 30, 1925 to Bethel and Katie Burney Eldridge. She passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville after a brief illness. She will always be remembered for her strong faith, and her love for her family and church family. She was a long-time employee of The Landmark Community and long-time member of Canaan Assembly of God.
Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Peebles officiating. Travis Childers will deliver the eulogy. Visitation for Ms. Stevens will be from 12:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery.
She is survived by three grandsons, Josh Tittle (Jennifer) and Derek Tittle of Milton, FL, and Greg Tittle (Heather) of Booneville; one granddaughter, Gaye Tittle of Corinth; two great-grandchildren, Grant and Marley; two daughter-in-laws, Cindy and Gwyn. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sons; Tommy (Krystal), Jimmy, Ron, and Don (Debbie) Tittle; a granddaughter, Shonica Tittle; sisters, Ruby Eldridge, Audrey (Leonard) Bates, Vera (Arthur) Butler, Cora (Feb) King, Ruth (William) Bearden, Polly (Roy) Morgan; brothers, Frank (Faye) Eldridge, Buck (May) Eldridge, and Stanley (Daphine) Eldridge.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, Billy Bearden, Harold Morgan, Randal Eldridge, Sonny King, Carmen King, Art Butler, David Butler, David Bates, Donnie Bates, Laramie Eldridge, and Daryl Hatfield.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the men of Canaan Assembly of God.
William Grant Owens
MONROE/LEE COUNTIES – William Grant Owens, age 86, a pillar of the community passed away on the June 7, 2020 at his home, in Amory, MS. Mr. Owens was born May 16, 1933 to the late General Grant Owens and Mattie Dilworth Owens. After graduating from Monroe County Training School, Mr. Owens attended Mississippi Industrial College, Holly Springs, MS, on an athletic scholarship, before serving in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning to the community, Mr. Owens served the church, the hospital, the police, and his community.
Mr. Owens worked for the Amory hospital as the first African American male scrub nurse and worked as one of the first African American policemen for the city of Amory. For over 50 years, Mr. Owens and his wife Joyce owned and operated a community grocery store and was instrumental in the development of the Saint James United Methodist Church, Amory. Mr. Owens was a Boy Scouts leader, a league baseball sponsor and coach, and co-founded a 501 © (3) charity.
Mr. Owens will be inducted into the Monroe County Training School, West Amory High School Hall of Fame, Class of 2020 this July by virtual reunion.
Mr. Owens was preceded in death by his parents and one son. He leaves his loving memory with his wife Joyce Owens, six children, fifteen grandchildren, countless relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020. Lee Memorial is in charge of interment, and services are entrusted to Darden Funeral Home.
Earl Ervin Paden
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Earl Ervin Paden, 97, passed away on July 8, 2020, at his residence in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Jamye Stegall Moshier
PONTOTOC – Jamye Stegall Moshier, 83, passed away July 7, 2020 at her home. She retired after 30 years of service from Bellsouth. She was a member of Tupelo South Camp of Gideons International Auxiliary.
Services will be at 11:00 am Friday, July 10, 2020, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-husband of 50 years-Ronald Moshier; sister-Nettie Marie Favara (Johnny); 3 nieces; 2 nephews; 9 great nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by-father-Columbus Ware Stegall; mother-Blanche Roye Stegall; sister-Wilma Jean Jolly.
Visitation: 10:00 am until service time Friday, July 10, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideons International.
Melissa “Missy” Gail Tackett
SMITHVILLE – Melissa “Missy” Gail Tackett, 52, passed away on July 8, 2020, in Smithville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Michael Dyer
LONGVIEW – Michael Allen Dyer, age 58, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Cancer Treatment Center of GA, in Newnan, GA. He was born August 15, 1961 to Ray C. and Annie Russell Dyer. Michael was a member of Longview Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, farming, car racing, volunteering with Eight Days of Hope, and loved to spend time out walking around.
The service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Longview Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Russell, Rev. Andy Russell, Rev. Matt Russell and Rev. Drew Richardson officiating; burial will follow in the Longview Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Due to COVID 19, social distancing and mask are encouraged.
Survivors include his mother, Annie Russell Dyer of Longview, MS; his sister, Lisa Dyer of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Mitchell Dyer (Vickie) and Russell Dyer, both of Longview, MS.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray C. Dyer, his wife, Debbie Holloway Dyer and a sister, Becky Terry.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday at Longview Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eight Days of Hope, P.O. Box 3208, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Rickie Cheney
THAXTON – Rickie Earl Cheney, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 18, 1951 to Otho and Violet McGregor Bevill. Rickie was a member of Thaxton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren.
Services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Thaxton United Methodist Church with Rev. William Montgomery officiating; a private burial will follow in the Thaxton Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Due to COVID 19, social distancing and mask are encouraged.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim Parker (Steve); a son, Chad Cheney (Vickie); a brother, Jimmy Bevill; and four grandchildren, John and Gracie Cheney and Olivia and Case Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tommy Edward Cheney, a sister, Hilda Wilder and three brothers, Terrell Lee Bevill, Randy Bevill and Mickey Bevill.
Pallbearers will be Nick Bevill, Leslie Wilder, Wayne Tutor, Allen Tutor, Jimmy Bevill and Zane Moody.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Amy Ales
BALDWYN – Amy Alice Cranford Ales, 78, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel.
David “Butch” Crayton
PONTOTOC – David “Butch” Crayton, 73, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at The Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 1-5 PM at Payton Mortuary. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
