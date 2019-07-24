Jeffery Lynn Dilworth
RIENZI – Jeffery Lynn Dilworth, 57, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Pickwick Dam in Pickwick, Tennessee. Memorial Services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 1:00 pm at Synagogue Baptist Church with Rev. Steve W. Roberson officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, 1 hour prior to service at the Church.
Elizabeth Clingan
DENNIS – Elizabeth Clingan, 64, passed away July 24, 2019, at her residence in Dennis, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Jo Nell Riley Conn
NETTLETON – Jo Nell Riley Conn, 86, died on Wednesday July 24, 2019, at DiversiCare in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
David Gaines
TUPELO – Robert David Gaines, 60, died on Wednesday July 24, 2019, at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX after a brief illness. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Jessie Dean Milam, Sr.
DENNIS – Jessie Dean “Crazy Gorilla” Milam, Sr. (66) passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home in Dennis. He was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to flea markets, selling produce, watching Alabama football and NASCAR, spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren) and he loved to carry on a conversation with anyone willing to talk.
Services are 2 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Golden Central Baptist Church in Golden with Bro. O’Neal Butler and Bro. Robert Wood officiating. Burial with a graveside service will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday and will resume Friday from 12-2 at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Milam of Dennis; his sons, Doug Matney of Dennis and Scott Gifford (Angela) of Muscle Shoals; his daughters, Kim Lindsey (Gary) of Golden, Michelle Wooten (Ellis) of Red Bay and Heather Edgmon (Jeremy) of Red Bay; his brother, Chester Milam (Norma) of Knoxville, TN; his sister, Hilda Moore of Baldwyn; his step-daughters, Angie Massey (Tony) of Red Bay and Kim Wilson (Kevin) of Belgreen, AL; 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alpha and Orlander Milam; his son, Jessie Dean Milam, Jr. and his granddaughter, Haleigh Edgmon. His grandsons will serve as his pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Aaron Milam, Tim Milam and Greg Lane. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Clyde Stone Metcalfe
PALMETTO – Clyde Stone Metcalfe, 75, died Thursday, July 24, 2019 at his daughter’s residence in the Palmetto Community. He was a native and lifelong resident of the Palmetto Community, where he was born, raised, and worked on Metcalfe family farm. He enjoyed boating, spending time with his family, and was an avid Nascar fan. Earlier in his life he loved drag racing and working on hot rods.
He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Billingsley and her husband, Bobby of Palmetto; Melinda McKnight of Palmetto, the mother of his children, Patti Jo; three grandchildren Hannah McKnight, Katie Linley, and Megan Linley; two great grandchildren, Maggi McKnight and Grayson Welch; and one brother, John Metcalfe of Palmetto.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time, Friday, July 26, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Tommy Pennington and Larry Goddard serving as celebrants.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
James P. Holowach
MADISON – Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant James.
James (Jim) Paul Holowach was given life by his creator and was born October 7, 1937, the child of Simon and Lucille Holowach. He was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism, and in 1980 took his place in the Communion of Saints at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Tupelo, MS, where he received the precious gift of the Lord’s life-giving body and blood.
On November 22, 1958, Jim received the gift of a beloved companion in his spouse Mary Greenlee, and was blessed with the gift of one child, James (Susan) of Madison, MS.
The Lord had good use of Jim throughout his life in his vocations to his family, church, community, and country. After serving many years as an engineer and administrator with Lockheed in CA, he took a position with TVA in MS, eventually retiring to operate a Christmas Tree Farm near Tupelo. Finally, on July 21, 2019, God blessed him with a holy death and gathered him to the unending feast of the Lamb in His kingdom which has no end.
The funeral will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 4423 I-55 N, Jackson, MS, with visitation at 10:00 am. Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1305 Lawhon Dr, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Tim Shaw
WATERFORD – Tim Shaw, 63, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 12 noon at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursda
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.