Rose A. Pullium
BRUCE – Rose A. Pullium, 105, passed away on July 17, 2018, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Willie C Vaughn
HOLLY SPRINGS – Willie C Vaughn, 86, passed away on July 17, 2019, at Holly Springs Health and Rehab in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Cary Palmertree
TUPELO – Cary Palmertree, 70, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Noon – service time only Saturday. at Tupelo Chapel.
Sherrill Ford Autry
ASHLAND – Sherrill Ford Autry, 69, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home in Marrero, LA. Services will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12 noon at Ashland Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held Saturday at the church 10 am until service.
Clark Collier Sturdivant
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Clark Collier Sturdivant, 61, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Friday July 19, 2019 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday July 19, 2019 7 AM until 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home. A full obit will appear in Fridays edition of the Daily Journal.
Donnie Lee Livingston
BOONEVILLE – Donnie Lee Livingston (65) passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home in Booneville. He was a veteran of the Marines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing dominoes and sitting by the fire and listening to the radio in his back yard. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 5 pm in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Wallace officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4 pm until service time at 5 pm at the funeral home. He is survived by his faithful companion weimaraner, Zeeva; his loving wife, Carol Livingston of Booneville; his brother, Doc Livingston (Anita) of Sieverville, TN; his sister, Shelia Huff (Billy) of Ellijay, GA and his nieces and nephews, McKenzie Duncan, Tracy Livingston, Bronson Livingston, T Garrett Livingston, Alishia Alvarabo, Jason Johnson, David Morgan, Stephen Morgan, Mary Morgan and Cody Johnson. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Kay Livingston and his nephew, Trey Huff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or ASPCA. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Arvis Ray Mills
RICHMOND COMMUNITY – Arvis Ray Mills, 78, died at NMMC Hospice on Sunday, July 14, 2018 after a year long battle with cancer. A good ole boy born in the Golden community of Itawamba County to the late Cly T Mills and Dessie Louise Young, Ray grew up there and moved to Zion, Illinois where he attended Zion-Benton High School in Zion. He was drafted in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War in Nov. 1963 and served most of his duty at Fort Benning, Ga. before being honorably discharged. He worked a full career for United States Steel. After he retired, he returned to Itawamba County. He worked at Shade Tree Lounge in Tupelo until 2005 when he went to Walmart. Ray retired and enjoyed life afterwards in the peaceful surroundings of his Richmond Community home. He loved shooting pool in early days, watching westerns especially John Wayne, everything Elvis, NASCAR, going to Tunica, Philadelphia and Biloxi where he loved the game of chance and eating lobster and crab legs in the casino restaurants. He enjoyed life to the fullest, enjoyed a good laugh and practical joke and never met a stranger.
A reception with his family and friends will be held between the hours of 4 PM-6 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. There will be no formal service per his request. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 1, Tupelo, MS. 38801.
Ray is survived by his wife, Nita Carol Mills of the Richmond Community; three sons, Terry Mills (Cindy) of Guntown, Billy Mills (Kathy) of Tupelo and Phillip Mills (Trish) of Portland, Oregon. 2 brothers, C. T. Mills and Dewrand Mills; 2 grandchildren, Braxton Presley (Caitlin) and Zoey Mills. 2 great grandchildren, Liam and Jett Presley. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Ellen Green and 2 brothers, James Wesley Mills and Rayburn Mills.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Frances “Delores” Galloway Rester
RANDOLPH/FORMERLY OF LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA – Frances “Delores” Galloway Rester, 67, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home in Randolph. Memorial services will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Pontotoc County Library.
Jeanette Linnan
LIBERTY, TENNESSEE – Jeanette Key Linnan, age 78, of Liberty and a native of Booneville, MS, passed away Monday morning, July 15, 2019 at St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital. She was born July 4, 1941 to her parents, the late Vernon and Aera Sweeney Key.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Linnan.
Ms. Jeanette was a member of the Church of Christ and an electrician.
She is survived by children, Douglas (Janine) Morgan of Liberty, Susan Voce of Huntsville, AL and Daniel Bryce Richie of Booneville, MS; 9 grandchildren, McKenzie Dunaway, Craig Wilusz, Anna Grantham, Abby Voce, Austin Hart, Savannah Packard, Chandler Packard, Landon Richie and Conner Richie; 3 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lilly Claire and Henry Dunaway; 2 sisters, Carolyn Duncan of Ripley, MS and Erma Ruth Buchanan of Pensacola, FL. The family of Ms. Jeanette have chosen a cremation and a Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS.
Pennie Ruth Floyd Martin
BALDWYN – Pennie Ruth Floyd Martin, 58, passed away on July 16, 2019 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. She loved fishing, flowers and her dogs, Tiny, Baby Girl and Gizmo. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. David Boyd officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, James Martin Jr. of Baldwyn; daughter, Tracy Bullock (Henry Hamblin) of Baldwyn; son, Mark Curry (Rebekah) of Baldwyn; sisters, Winnie Carter (Tim) and Kristy; brothers, Richard Floyd (Alice) of Baldwyn, Joe Floyd (Brenda) of Guntown, Jim Floyd (Mary) of Baldwyn, Ricky Floyd (Anita) of Guntown, Scotty Floyd (Nancy) of Guntown, Danny Floyd of Guntown, Doug Floyd (Amanda) of Guntown and Mitch Floyd of Guntown; (9) grandchildren; (11) great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mark Curry, Tyler Bullock, Bobby Martin and Jason Floyd.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth Pettigo Floyd; daughter, Julie Marie Curry; sister, Angie McDonald and Bro. Terry Floyd.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Ruby Johnson
PALMETTO COMMUNITY – Ruby (Scribner) Johnson ,81, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at N. Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo . She was born on August 9, 1937 in Lee County to Delphi (Hill) and John Hollis Scribner. She was a life long resident of Lee County, and was a retired nurse. She was a member of Old Union Baptist Church in Shannon. She enjoyed gardening and being with her family.
Services will be 11 A.M. Thursday. at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Bro. Bob O’Neal officiating. Burial will be at Old Union Cemetery in Shannon.
Survivors include one daughter, Wanda Horton (Gary) of Shannon; one son, Mike Kimble (Reba) of Tremont; six grandchildren, Tawana Johnson, Dustin Stanford, Kathleen Christopher, Amanda Young, Allison Mitchell, and John Major Kimble; thirteen great grandchildren; three sisters, Frances Burt, Dottie Blackburn, and Betty Quigley; several nieces and nephews; and one special friend, Shirley Fredrick.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Ellis, Matt Ellis, Kyle Simmons, Earl Kellum, Terry Caples, and Dick Williams.
Visitation will be 9 am. – until service time Thursday.
An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
Ann Richardson
BECKER – Ann Walden Richardson, 81, passed away July 13, 2019 at the NMMC- Gilmore in Amory. She was born on August 8, 1937 in Monroe County, MS to the late Clayton and Marguriete Dryden Walden. She attended Becker School and at an early age she learned how to work by picking and hoeing cotton, hauling and stacking hay, milking cows and various other farm chores. It was this work that birthed a strong work ethic in Ann whiched was evident from her tireless work at Amory Garment where she retired with over 40 years of service. Ann married Arnold Richardson on Christmas Day of 1962. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, reading and cooking. In their younger years she loved to travel with Arnold to the Great Smoky Mountains. More than anything she enjoyed her family, especially her great nephew Bradley Richardson. Ann was also a determined lady who defeated breast cancer 3 times in her life. She was a member of Riverbend Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Arnold Richardson, Becker; sister, Louise Adams, Ethelsville, AL and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Martha Nash, Helen Sims, Evelyn Walden and Ellen Hester; brothers, Pete, Lawrence and Herbert Walden.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with Bro. Bryan Richardson and Bro. Roy McHenry officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery prior to the service at 9:45 AM. Services are in the care of Cleveland Moffett Funeral in Amory.
Donations may be given in lieu of flowers to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc PO Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267-8572.
Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Bro. Wallace Pannell
BALDWYN – Bro. Wallace Pannell, 94, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019. He was married to Celia Stroud in 1945. They were married for almost 70 years until her passing on May 15, 2015. Bro. Pannell’s ministry spanned from 1949 to his death. He earned his Bachelors of Arts degree from Blue Mountain College in 1960, and pastored churches in Pontotoc, Union, Tippah, and Prentiss counties. He built churches, and organized congregations, and served on the Mississippi Baptist Executive Committee. He also assisted in writing the first by-laws for the Prentiss County Baptist Organization. Bro. Pannell always said, “An informed Baptist is a better Baptist,” and he taught classes on faith and doctrine in the many churches he served.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 19th at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Baldwyn with Bro. Mitch Grissett and Bro. Kara Blackard officiating. Burial will be in the Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Waters Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Bro. Pannell leaves behind one daughter, Patsy Bishop (Danny), of Baldwyn; grandchildren, David (Amy) Bishop and Lorie (Jason) Mattox; great-grandchildren, Madison and Bauer Bishop, Rob and Lee-Anna Richey, Abby, Rachel, and Rebekah Mattox, and Kate (Ethan) Easterling.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Celia Pannell; parents, Earl and Pearl Pannell; and host of brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mancil Pruitt, Rod Burns, Jessie Chism, James Rinehart, Billy Hancock, Johnny Davis, and Ken Bishop.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 18th from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Baldwyn building fund, P.O. Box 337, Baldwyn, MS 38824.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice. com.
Braxton Dent
NETTLETON – Charles Braxton Dent ,12, died Sunday July 14, 2019 at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tn. He was born March 10, 2007 in Lee County. He attended Riverbend Baptist Church in Aberdeen. He attended Nettleton Jr. High School. He enjoyed cooking, playing his PlayStation, swimming,animals, and being with his family.
Services will be 2 P.M. Friday at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann in Nettleton with Bro. Roy McHenry and Bro. Chris McCord. Burial will be at Kimble Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents , Brittney (Kimble) Dent and Trey Dent; two brothers, Kullen Dent and John Easton Dent; Maternal Grandparents, Amanda Kimble, John Sandford, Kevin Coker, and Alisha Coker; Paternal Grandparents, Pam Britt, Charles Dent, and Jean Dent; Great Grandparents, Deborah and Jimmy Ridling (Memaw & Pepaw), Eddie and Jomae Kimble, Melvin Coker, Charles and Joan Dent, and Sue Mauldin; Aunts and Uncles; Kerri and Garret Westbrook, Whitney and Brian Samuell, Trey and Daniela Weaver, Brittany and Zack Goolsby Robin and Barry Martinez and Audi and Jeremy Wilson; A host of great aunts, uncles, and cousins. Two best friends, Khloe Baggett and Eli Baldwyn; and many other friends.
He was preceded in death by many great grandparents and great great grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery Kent, William Henson, Jared Harmon, Tony Carroll, Timmy Brown, and Josey Mason.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannemorial.com
Louie N. Wages
BLUE SPRINGS – Louie N. Wages (85) went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He passed away at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. He was born February 20, 1934 to the late John W. Wages and Jewel McCary Wages. He was a retired farmer and won several farming awards. He graduated from Sherman High School, Itawamba Community College in Fulton and attended Mississippi State University until he had to stop attending to take care of his father and his farm. He was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. Louie enjoyed mowing other peoples yards, playing dominoes and being around friends.
Services will be 11 am Friday, July 19, 2019 at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be in the Fairfield Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the church. He is survived by his wife, Annie Hearn Wages; his children, Melinda Wages Hill (Douglas), Michael Wages (Lynda), Glen Howe (Terri), Alan Howe (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Sprouse Wages; his brother, Clifton Wages and his wife, Elizabeth Wages. His grandson and grandsons-in-law will serve as his pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Springs Baptist Church Building Fund (1470 CR 278 Blue Springs, MS) or to a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
David Naugles
PEARL – David Naugles, 55, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home in Pearl. Services will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2 pm at Friendship M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bruce.
Larry Ernest Hill
UNION COUNTY – Larry Ernest Hill, 59 resident of Enterprise Community, passed away on July 17, 2019, at Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care (662)539-7000.
Curt Huffstatler
OXFORD – Samuel Curtis “Curt” Huffstatler, 31, of Oxford, MS, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2019 at his home in Oxford.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm- 2:45 pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at United Funeral Service in New Albany, MS.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at United Funeral Service in New Albany with Bro. Tommy Peters and Dr. Phil Baquie officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany. Arrangements are by United Funeral Service.
Curt was born in Tupelo, MS on November 30, 1987. He was adopted as an infant by loving parents Samuel “Sammy” and Rosemary Huffstatler. He graduated from Myrtle Attendance Center in 2006. He attended Blue Mountain College for 2 years before joining the Army in 2009. Curt served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and was awarded the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Accommodation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, and Combat Infantry Badge. Following his active duty service, he reenlisted in the Mississippi Army National Guard. In 2015, Curt completed his term of service and received an honorable discharge. He returned to Blue Mountain College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Biology with a minor in Chemistry in 2014.
Curt worked as a Biologist for Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality from 2015 until the present. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors – boating, fishing, riding four-wheelers, playing pool and playing the piano.
Curt married Lauren Hollingsworth on December 29, 2018 in Oxford, MS.
Curt is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his parents, Sammy and Rosemary Huffstatler; his aunt Nancy Gatlin; and his uncle Mike Huffstatler.
Curt is survived by his loving wife, Lauren Huffstatler of Oxford; his godson, Cason Fitts of New Albany; uncles, Bill Huffstatler of Ingomar and Charlie (Carolyn) Huffstatler of Ingomar; aunts, Kelly Johnson of Olive Branch and Betty Jo (Jackie) Hill of Ingomar; numerous relatives; and numerous life-long friends.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Cain, Will Denton, Adam Fitts, Mikey Huffstatler, Bruce Peters, and Alex Rowland. Honorary pallbearers will be Preston Boatwright, Kyle Mabry, Josh Newsum, and Aaron White.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mission 22.
In honor of service to our Country, United will fly the U.S. Army flag during visitation and services.
For online condolences please visit, www.Unitedfuneralservice.com
Eula Leonard
IUKA – Eula Leonard, 101, passed away on July 16, 2019, at her home in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
