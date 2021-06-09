Edgar Paul Gillmore
TIPPAH COUNTY – Edgar Paul Gillmore, 65, resident of Ripley and native of Memphis, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 following an extended illness.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 3 PM Friday, June 11 at Ripley First United Methodist Church with Bro. Jason Robbins officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Gillmore was born December 4, 1955 in Memphis, TN and is the son of Angela Jackson Gillmore of Hernando and the late Roy Gillmore. He was a graduate of Messick High School in Memphis and was employed in the construction industry for much of his life before retiring for health reasons.
A devoted member of Ripley First United Methodist Church, Mr. Gillmore loved his church family and felt a privilege to be able to use his talents for crafting many items for the church. He will be remembered for his enjoyment of the outdoors which included deer hunting and woodworking in his shop. An avid History buff, Mr. Gillmore found great pleasure in learning and reading everything about history and collecting Native American artifacts.
In addition to his mother, memories will be shared by his wife of 17 years, Ann Reynolds Gillmore of Ripley, two daughters, Amanda and family, Angie and family and one sister, Lorrie Bay (Jim) of Hernando.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Neal and Andy Gillmore.
The family request that memorials be directed to Ripley First Methodist Church, 302 S. Main St., Ripley, MS 38663.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Mack Arthur Pruett
UNION COUNTY – Mack Arthur Pruett, 50, passed away Tuesday, June 08, 2021, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, June 11 at 11 AM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremaion Care. Visitation will be on Friday, June 11 from 9 AM to 11 AM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Union County. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pruett family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Dawn Cantrell Enis
FULTON – Dawn Delight Cantrell Enis, 61, departed this life for her eternal reward on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Born in Waukegan, Ill. on October 28, 1959 to the late Billy Cantrell and Virginia Rae Dickson Cantrell, Dawn moved to Itawamba Co. in 1969 where she made her home until her death. She worked many years at Super Sagless Mfg. Company before becoming disabled. A lover of nature and all God’s creation, Dawn loved to visit her Mom’s country home where she would watch the deer, other animals, and celebrate the goodness of life. She enjoyed reading and playing card games, especially Yatzee.
The family will celebrate Dawn’s life in a private ceremony at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Dawn is survived by her mother, Virginia Cantrell of the Hopewell-Keyes area; her sister, Barbara Sisk and husband, Sam of Old Union; her brother, Larry Cantrell and wife, Donna of Crestview, Fla.; two grandchildren, Cassie Carter and Ashley Carter, and seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and their families. She was predeceased by her Dad, Billy; her daughter, Brenda Cantrell Carter; her sister, Carol Cantrell Timms; and a brother, Steve Cantrell.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Kathryn Poyner
PONTOTOC – Kathryn Poyner, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Pinnacle of Oxford Personal Care Home in Oxford, MS. She was born February 22, 1929 to Thomas Holland Johnson and Jessie Long Johnson. Kathryn was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, flowers, watching birds, shopping and cooking for her family.
Graveside services will be at 3:30 PM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Jernigan Cemetery, with Rev. David Barnett and Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Jan Robbins (Laine) of Hurricane, MS; her son, Ronald Leggett (Patsy) of Pontotoc, MS; a sister, Emma Lou Bailey of Clarksdale, MS; four grandchildren, Joy Murphy (David) of FL, Kim Daniels (Chris) of Pontotoc, MS, Greg Robbins (Whitney) of Pontotoc, MS and Scott Robbins (Misty) of FL; eight great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Louis Leggett and Cecil Poyner; four sisters and three brothers.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
William Dowdy
TIPPAH COUNTY – William Dowdy, 80, passed away on June 9, 2021, at his residence in Blue Mountain. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Tommy Prince
AMORY – There will be a memorial service held Saturday, June 12, 2021 for Tommy Prince of Amory, MS at Cockrell Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. in Macon, Mississippi. Interment will be held in Oddfellow Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you follow Tommy’s example and send a card to a friend that needs a kind word.
Larry K. Stephens
BOONEVILLE – Larry K. Stephens, 60, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2 pm at Little Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 5-9 pm at Little Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Marvin Neal
WATER VALLEY – Marvin Neal, 61, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home in Water Valley. Services will be on Saturday, June 15, 2021 12:00 Noon at Everdale M.B. Church Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday, June 14, 2021 5:00- 7:00 at Serenity Daniels Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of services.
Ross Epting
TUPELO – Ross Epting, 91, passed away May 19, 2021 at the Avonlea assisted living. Arvin was born January 12, 1930 in the Jericho Community of Union County to Samuel Ross Epting and Trudy White Epting. After high school and proudly serving in the U.S. Army Air Force in Japan during the Korean War, he earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting. He then used his higher education as an accountant for many federal government agencies. Ross and his wife, Libby, lived their lives in the service of others. Together they were faithful members of Tupelo’s First United Methodist Church where they were active as volunteers for the Shepherd’s Center. They also participated in Meals on Wheels and Ross often drove elderly residents to their various appointments. Arvin was generous with his time as well as offering financial support to many charities.
Ross leaves behind his son, Alan Epting and his wife Margie of Belden; three grandsons, Blake Ellison and his wife Audrey of Pheba, Adam Epting and his wife Amy of Manhattan, Kansas, and Nic Epting of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his sister, Betty Jo Gullett and her husband Eugene of Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Libby Epting; a son, Rodney Epting; and a brother, Mike Epting.
Visitation for Ross and Libby will be 2 p.m. until service time Saturday, June 12, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorial Services honoring both Ross and Libby will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Clark officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Douglas Richardson
AMORY – Douglas Bryant Richardson, 73, passed away in Amory on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born in Nettleton on October 10, 1947 to the late Dick Bryant Richardson and Myrtle Corrine Estes Richardson. Doug held a long-time career in the area furniture industry that would include research and development, sales, in which he traveled across the country regularly and he was also the plant manager of several plants in Northeast Mississippi. After he retired, he found out that retirement was not for him, so he bought Carters Upholstery in Amory. Doug was known near and far for his perfection in every stitch while in business. A master craftsman, he could build, design or engineer almost anything. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, gardening and family get togethers. Doug will be remembered by his family for the kindness and gentleness he shown.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Sloan Richardson; daughters, Melissa Tate, Rienzi, Karen Harris (Brent), Hatley and Lanie Richardson, Amory; son, Jeff Richardson, Amory; grandchildren, April Stegall, Bigbee, Drew Plunkett, Amory, Blake Oswalt, Aubrey Ella Williams, Alexis, Taylor, Madison and Carli Moffett; 5 great grandchildren ; sister, Glenda Hendrix (Bobby), Nettleton; brother, Jackie Richardson (Judy), Nettleton; brother in law, Marvin Easter; stepsons, Chuck Moffett (Heather) and Jake Moffett (Erica) and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Easter and a brother, Larry Joe Richardson, stepmother, Georgia Randolph Richardson. Honorary pallbearer will be Alva Beard.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, June 12, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Rob Sargent and Bro. Wesley Stephens officiating. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Drew Plunkett, Darren Hendrix, Charles Harris, Joseph Richardson, Allen Richardson and Dewayne Burroughs.
Visitation will be Thursday evening at the funeral home from 5-7 PM.
Jimmy Lee Reese
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jimmy Lee Reese, 63, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 12 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 12 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Reese family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Guy Waymon Bigham
ECRU – Guy Waymon Bigham, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on September 18, 1929 to Thomas Edison and Ruth Dowdy Bigham. Waymon was a member of Ecru Baptist Church. He was a Korean War Veteran, where he served in the Navy, and a lifelong member of the VFW. Waymon was a maintenance supervisor and had worked at Irwin B. Schwabe, Brookwood and Barclay. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. Services will be at 1:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc with Rev. Jerry Caples and Rev. Greg Lassett officiating; burial in Ecru Cemetery, with military honors. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the funeral arrangements. Survivors include his son, Larry W. Bigham (Janice) of Ecru; two grandchildren, Shawn Bigham (Crystal) and Stephanie Austin (Brent); three great-grandchildren, Landon, Chase and Emmie; three sisters, Peggy Chappell, Alice Roehr, Tommie Yelvington and a sister-in-law, Lil Motchman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty Doom Bigham, his step-mother, Alcye Bigham; a sister, Becky Boyd and a brother, Baby Boy Bigham. Pallbearers will be Jason Horton, Chad Stubblefield, Charlie Stubblefield, Bush Hamilton, Justin McMillan and Johnny Mounce. Honorary pallbearers will be the Inactive Deacons of Ecru Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to Veterans of Foreign Wars, 259 Arrington Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Condolences may be offered at browningpontotoc.com.
Ellanor Little
ETTA – Ellanor Little, 68, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence in the Pinedale Community in Etta. Services will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, condolences at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until 1:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home.
Hezzy C. Williams
MOOREVILLE – Hezzy C. Williams, 74, died on June 9, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Kevin Vanderford
BOONEVILLE – Kevin Vanderford, 46, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 pm at Snowdown Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 5-9 pm at Snowdown Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Wiliese Goodwin Cain
OLIVE BRANCH – Wiliese Goodwin Cain, 83, passed away on June 9, 2021, at her residence in Olive Branch, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
