Theodora “Thelma” Ivy
PRAIRIE – Theodora “Thelma” Ivy, 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Theodora “Thelma” Ivy was born to her late parent, Willie B. Wilson on September 9, 1955.
Thelma Ivy is survived by her husband, Willie H. Ivy of Prairie. Two daughters; Latoncia Pafye Smith (James) of West Point and ShaRonda Pulphus (Joshua) of West Point. Three sons; Willie (Felicia) Ivy of Prairie, Christopher Ivy of Prairie, and Derek Ivy of Prairie. Five sisters; Mary Ivy of Prairie, Lelo Williams of Prairie, Jackie Bigbee (Larry) of Prairie, Jazie Rodgers of Chicago, and Sarah (William) Thompson. Four brothers; Rev. Price Watkins (Emma)of Prairie, Johnnie J. Patterson of Prairie, Willie Robert of Prairie, and Eddie Z. Wilson of Prairie.
The service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Unity Community Church Cemetery with mandatory safety policies in place with Rev. James Culpepper officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Phyllis W. Pate
RIPLEY – Phyllis W. Pate, 67, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS will assist the family.
Ethell Johnson
SHANNON – Ethell Johnson, 74, passed away on June 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Curtis Elzie
PONTOTOC – Curtis Elzie, 67, passed away on June 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Guy Lee
RED BANKS – Guy Lee, 56, passed away Tuesday, June 10, 2020, at his home in Red Banks. Private services will be on Saturday at Mt. Newell Cemetery, Red Banks. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 walk thru 3:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry funeral Home Holly Springs.
Ruth Berryhill Shelton
BIRMINGHAM RIDGE – Ruth Berryhill Shelton, 86, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Tupelo. There will be no public services. A full obituary will follow on Friday. Memorials may be made to East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake, Tupelo, MS 38801 and Spay, Inc. 669 Highland Park Dr., Tupelo, MS 38801.
Virginia Spight
TUPELO – Mrs. Virginia Toomer Spight, life-long resident of Tupelo, Mississippi, died June 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born September 2, 1914 at the family home in Tupelo to the late Dr. William A. Toomer, and Ruth Gaither Toomer.
She grew up in Tupelo, graduating from Tupelo High School in 1932. During her senior year in high school she represented THS in district and state level competitions in algebra and geometry, winning the district and placing high on the state level competition. Also during her senior year she was elected Miss Mississippi and represented the state at the Cotton Carnival in South Carolina.
She attended MSCW (now MUW) and graduated from the University of Mississippi with a double major in English and French. While a student at Ole Miss the devastating tornado of 1936 struck Tupelo. She took the train back home as soon as possible to check on loved ones and friends since the phones were inoperable. The home of her then fiance, Lindsey Spight took a direct hit, but the family was thankfully spared!
After her marriage to Mr. Spight, who owned and operated “Spight’s Store,” a ladies’ ready-to-wear shop, she was a dedicated homemaker. She was a lifelong member of Tupelo First United Methodist Church, where she was very active in, first, the Children’s Sunday School, and later in the Adult Sunday School. At the church she was also an active member of United Methodist Women, the Altar Guild, the Needlepoint Guild, and served on numerous church committees.
She was an avid bridge player, and the last surviving member of the “X Club,” a weekly bridge group that started as a single ladies’ club, but became a bridge group of happily married ladies in a club that lasted for over 60 years. She was a longstanding member of The Mutual Culture Club, a book club where she enjoyed the benefits of being a lifelong reader.
She and her husband greatly enjoyed playing golf. They often joined the Mississippi Seniors golf group on trips to play golf in England and Scotland as well as courses in the United States.
One of her keys to a long life was walking at least one mile every day, while she was able.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lindsey Spight, by her daughter, Carol Leake, and parents Dr. William A. Toomer and Mrs. Ruth Gaither Toomer, and sister Mrs. Corinne Toomer Bowles.
She is survived by her son, Bill Spight of Oakland, California; Son-in-Law Rob Leake; Grandsons Clark (Rachel) Leake of Lexington, Kentucky, and Lindsey (Tracy) Leake; Great grandchildren Joanna, Bob, Aubrey Virginia, and Sam Leake; Nieces Sandra Mansell of Madison, Mississippi, and Corinne (John) McCormick of Brandon, Mississippi; several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Spight’s memorial service will be a graveside service only on Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Tupelo, officiated by Rev. Dr. Embra Jackson.
Honorary Pallbearers are John McCormick, Creed Mansell, Mark Macdonald, Scotty Johns, Robert Hederman, Frank Riley, Jr., Heywood Washburn, Norris Caldwell, Bill Hill, and Ernie Joyner.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 854, Tupelo, Miss. 38802, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Magalene Taylor
NEW SITE – Magalene O’Neal Taylor, 76, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 07, 2020. She was a seamstress and loved to sew, grow flowers, read and cook. She was a member of the Roaring Hollow Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Scott officiating. Burial will be in Allen Line Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Troy Hardin and Richard Nunley both of New Site, Deborah Harris of Booneville and Jerry Lewis (Anna) of Altitude; (10) grandchildren; (9) great-grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy O’Neal (Pam) of New York and Larry O’Neal of Belmont; host of other friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olen and Inez Ivy 0’Neal; brothers, JD O’Neal, Emmit O’Neal, Tommy O’Neal and Harold Ivy and a sister, Mildred Bevers.
Visitation will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the table at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Alpha Mae Koonce Little
AMORY – Alpha Mae Koonce Little, 95, passed away on June 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Betty Parish Hunter
AMORY – Betty Parish Hunter, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Riverplace Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Meadowood Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm at Meadowood Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amroy, MS. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Jake Burt
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jake Burt, 63, passed away on June 10, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Heath Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.]
Roxie Sanders Grady
OXFORD – Roxie Sanders Grady, 77, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Private services will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Philadelphia M B Church Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Private visitation will be on Friday.
Bettye C. Whitenton
TUPELO – Bettye Jo Clayton Whitenton, 85, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Dorsey, October 26, 1934, the only child to Judson Turnage and Ruth Sheffield Clayton. On June 16, 1950, she married Roy Reese Whitenton. Early in life, she worked at Whit’s Music Store and later worked as a bookkeeper for her husband and sons. Bettye was a huge supporter of the arts and held season tickets for Tupelo Community Theater and The Gertrude C. Ford Center for Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi. She enjoyed traveling, visiting the beach, meeting with her Bridge Club, watching NASCAR and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
Survivors include her three sons, Troy Whitenton (Becky), RJ Whitenton (Molly) and Thomas Whitenton (Michelle) all of Tupelo; and seven grandchildren, Tucker, Bristy, Joseph, Will, Henry, Nicholas and Lola Whitenton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 58 years, Roy Reese Whitenton.
Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, there will be no visitation and the Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church will not be open for public attendance, but will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Burial will be in Dorsey Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Doug, Jason, Tucker, Joseph, Henry and Nicholas Whitenton.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.’
Edsel Ray Carpenter
SMITHVILLE – Edsel Carpenter, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore, Amory. Born on November 4, 1950, in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late Relder and Annie Knight Carpenter.
Edsel grew up in Smithville and graduated with the Smithville High School Class of 1968. He furthered his education by attending University of Mississippi where he was planning on being a teacher. After a while, some research on salaries, and consultation with his father, he figured that working for the railroad would be more profitable than staying in school. So began his career with BNSF where he was an Engineer and he loved driving the train. He loved his job, was a hard-working man who was devoted to his job. He worked tirelessly for 47 years and finally decided to retire on July 27, 2019.
He never did anything halfway, it was always all or nothing, from work to living life to the fullest, he always had a large time. Edsel was a man of few words and when he did speak, it was usually dry-witted. His family said Edsel was living proof that Jesus came to save everyone. He was a member of Smithville Baptist Church and he enjoyed fellowshipping with church family. Edsel once said that if anyone thought they were beyond redemption, they should listen to his testimony. He married Judy Lovern Carpenter on July 21 2000 and together they made many memories over the years. He loved his family, friends, nieces and nephews, step-children and grandchildren. Many have said that he was so giving that Edsel would give his shirt off his back to just about anyone.
A true fan of all things Smithville, he was a Seminole to the core. He also loved Ole Miss of which he was member of the Ole Miss Quarterback Club. He loved kids and was a great encourager for children of both family and friends, regardless of their school affiliation. He was real proud to become a member of the Masonic Lodge which encompassed the Smithville, Tremont and Richmond area. Edsel’s dad, Relder, helped establish that chapter and Edsel enjoyed the brotherhood and lasting friendships he made with the other members. He was proud of the heritage of his grandfather’s service to the country and he enjoyed researching history. A tender hearted man, he believed in supporting The Shriners Hospital, St Judes, and Lebonheur Hospital.
A true outdoor man, he loved to fish and camp on the riverbank. He once caught a “132 pound” catfish which was truly his prize catch. He made many memories doing outdoor activities with the friends he held close to his heart. He loved golfing and won many golf tournaments through his life time. Edsel also liked cooking, gardening, playing cards and betting on sports (most of the time he won). Country music made him smile and he really enjoyed listening to Hank, Merle, and Willie.
Edsel was a true friend to many in the community and his smile will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. His family is thankful for the many wonderful years they were blessed with and the fun memories they made with them.
Edsel is survived by his wife, Judy, Smithville; brother, Sam Carpenter (Becky), Smithville; sister-in-law, Sandra Carpenter, Hatley; step-children, Valerie Kimbrough (Andy), Smithville, Mitch Lucas (Lori), Southaven, MS; step grandchildren, Ethan and Dylan Kimbrough; Amelia and James Lucas;
Nieces and nephews, Eric Carpenter (Rachel); Matt Carpenter (Leah); Emily Alford (Jeremy); Tracy Hester (Randall); Laura Summerford (Jordan); great-nieces and nephews, Emma Kate, Ty and Jaxon Hester; Collin and Isabelle Summerford; Elijah, Zane, and Marlee Jane Carpenter; Curry Carpenter; Henry and Ainsley Alford
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elbert and Sally Knight; Carol and Dora Carpenter; and his brother, E.C. Carpenter.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Wes White officiating. A graveside service, with Masonic Rights, will be held at Smithville Cemetery immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be members of the Masonic Lodge and honorary pallbearers will be BNSF Railroad Employees.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 1:00 pm until 1:50 pm at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, with occupancy limited to 50 total people at all times. Due to Covid 19, it is requested that you please bring a mask if you plan to attend visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Shriner’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or to Smithville Baptist Church, 63388 MS 25, Smithville, MS 38870.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Walter Frank Cook
NEW ALBANY – Walter Frank Cook, 65, passed away on June 10, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Willie L. Carter
ABERDEEN – Willie L. Carter, 91, passed away on June 10, 2020, at Diversity Care Nursing Home in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Clara J. Pannell
PONTOTOC – Clara J. Pannell, 84, passed away on June 10, 2020, at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Martin Grief
NEW ALBANY – Martin Grief, 69, passed away on June 10, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Ellis Horton Johnson
WHEELER – Ellis Horton Johnson, 85, passed away on June 10, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Zelda Mae Brownlee
PHEBA – Zelda Mae Brownlee, 66, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Cedar Grove M.B. Church in Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m.to 1:00 p.m. with safety policies implemented at Cedar Grove M.B. Church in Aberdeen, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS.
