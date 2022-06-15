TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Freddie L. Copeland Jr., Madison, Alabama
John Ellett, Charleston
Martha Jane Goolsby Parks, Union/Pulaski County
Roy Allen Weeks, Union County
John Ellett
CHARLESTON - John Ellett, 49, passed away on June 2, 2022, in Tunica. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Roy Allen Weeks
UNION COUNTY - Roy Allen Weeks, 45, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2022, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on 1PM Friday, June 17, 2022 in The Memory Chapel at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be 11AM till 1PM Friday, June 17, 2022 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Weeks family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Freddie L. Copeland Jr.
MADISON, ALABAMA - In the early morning hours Friday June 10, 2022, Freddie Louis Copeland Jr was involved in a single car accident resulting in a fatal crash near Harvest, Al. He resided in Madison, Al for the past several years.
Freddie joined St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Florence, AL at an early age. He graduated from Muscle Shoals High School in Muscle Shoals, AL in 2001. Freddie attended colleges at Wallace State Community College (2002 and 2003 in Hanceville, AL on a basketball scholarship. After completing his education requirements he enrolled at the University of North Alabama in Florence, AL. also playing on the UNA Lions basketball team(2004 and 2005) obtaining a degree in Business Administration in 2006.
Freddie was employed for the past several years at Toray Composite Materials America, Inc in Decatur, AL as a Quality Assurance Technician.
Freddie hobby was purchasing real estate properties and rehabilitating the properties.
Freddie was a "good natural" person with a pleasant personality and smile who really loved life. We thanked God for lending Freddie to us for 38 wonderful years.
To cherish Freddie Jr memories he leaves a 7 year old son Mason Cameron Copeland , Harvest, AL. Freddie loving parents Freddie Louis Copeland Sr and Jane Russell Groves Copeland , Muscle Shoals, Al. Brother-Adrian Russell(Russ) Copeland, Decatur, GA , 3 sisters, Catara Shanae Copeland, Huntsville, AL, Kylia Morrison Carter(Wendell Carter Sr.), Atlanta, GA and Melissa Yvette Miller, Gary, IN. 2 nephews-Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magics basketball team, Orlando, FL and Terrance Warren, United States Navy McGuire AFB Fort Dix, New Jersey. I niece, Telisa Warren Gary, IN.
A very special friend Rachel Brittany Mason of Harvest, AL. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends etc.
Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 2022 at Agnew & Sons funeral chapel 101 Lafayette Street in Booneville, MS from 4:30pm-6:30pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 18 at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Martin Luther King Jr Street in Booneville, MS at 1;00pm. Repast to be held in the Springhill Family Life Center. Burial will be at the Oakhill Cemetery Booneville, Ms. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Martha Jane Goolsby Parks
UNION/PULASKI COUNTY - Martha Jane Goolsby Parks, 92, resident of Little Rock, AR and former resident of Memphis, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Andover Place Assisted Living.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Parks will be at 10AM June 16, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in New Albany City Cemetery.
Mrs. Parks was born on February 18, 1930 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Bertha and Carl Goolsby. She was a graduate of the New Albany Public School System and worked as a procurement specialist for the US Army Corps of Engineers in Memphis for 25 years until retiring in 1995.
She was a member of Friendship Methodist Church that was built by her grandfather Rush Robertson. Mrs. Parks was known by many characteristics: reliable, dependable, hard working, fun and had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be remembered as a devoted wife for 58 years to her late husband Kirl Parks, as well as a wonderful mother and loving grandmother.
Mrs. Parks will be missed dearly by all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
Those left to cherish memories include a daughter, Kaye Parks Cummings (Chuck) of Dallas, TX and 5 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband and sister, Ann Goolsby Taylor, Mrs. Parks is also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Parks.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Parks family.
