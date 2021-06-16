Lee Ellis Armstrong
CALHOUN CITY – Lee Ellis Armstrong, 63, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at home in Calhoun City. No services are scheduled. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1 to 2 at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS.
Elizabeth Ann Gray Campbell
TIPPAH COUNTY – Elizabeth Ann Gray Campbell, 79, passed away on June 15, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Doris Ann Brewer
GREENWOOD SPRINGS – Doris Ann Brewer, 59, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her residence in Greenwood Springs, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Lann Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, Mississippi. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
J.W. “Buddy” Hooper
GLEN – J.W. “Buddy” Hooper, 78, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home. He was born September 2, 1942, to Grady and Lois Hooper. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He like to aggravate and be a jokester, and enjoyed fishing, gardening.
A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 18, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Hooper officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois Hooper; one daughter, Beverly Jo Hooper; one son, Jason Hooper; five sisters, Silvia Trofinchuck, Betty Stacy, Brenda (James) Shouse, Glenda King and Edith Davis; and three grandchildren, Jaycob Hooper, JaMal Hooper and Rebecca Hooper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Billy Hooper, Charles Hooper, Hilton Hooper, Joe Hooper and Jimmy Hooper; one sister, Linda Holley; and one brother-in-law, Donnie Holley.
Pallbearers are Timmy Hooper, Gary King, Jeff King, David Estes, Eddie Shouse, Fred Tyler and Scott Holley.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Bill Thomas
OZARK COMMUNITY – Billy Joe “Bill” Thomas, 82, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born May 30, 1939, to Lunsford M. and Mizie Cromeans Thomas. Bill was a retired truck driver for Corrugated Box Industries. He was a long-time member of Ozark Baptist Church where he was the Adult Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed mowing his family’s yards, trading cars, going to car shows, traveling all over, and riding his grandkids on the ATV. Bill was an avid story teller who loved his God and enjoyed reading his Bible every day.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Ozark Baptist Church with Bro. James Young, Bro. Dempsey Rowland, and Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Ozark Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Thomas; one son, Terry Bruff (Sandy), and one daughter, Debbie McMillen (Leon), all of the Ozark community; one sister, Sue Johnson of Fulton; four grandchildren, Brad Jones (Melissa), Drew Bruff (Leandra), B.J. Cox (Neeley), and Chris Bruff (Mallory); six great-grandchildren, Kendall, Cutler, Fletcher, Cohen, Jacob, and Sabrina; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Hollis, Buck, Guy, Jim, John, and Bob Thomas; sister, Alma Johnson; and three infant sisters.
Pallbearers will be Brad Jones, Drew Bruff, B.J. Cox, Chris Bruff, Rich Johnson, Joe Thomas, Danny Johnson, and Freddie Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be his Adult Sunday School Class members, Haskell Kitchens, Joe Wilburn, Charlie Bishop, Bernis Voyles, Wade Thomas, Ken Thomas, and Randy Guntharp.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Ozark Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared with the Thomas family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Thomas “Tommy” Jonathon McIntosh
OKOLONA – 56, passed away on Sat., June 12, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
“Tommy” was born to his late parents, Johnny Lee McIntosh and Annie Loyd on Sept. 7, 1964 in Chickasaw Co. He was also an employee of Alan White in Okolona.
Thomas “Tommy” Jonathon McIntosh is survived by his wife; Mary McIntosh of Okolona. Three daughters; Cotasha Randle, Tierra Randle, and Marlanda Gunn all of Wren. One son; Marcus Randle (Veta) of Wren. Three sisters; Marjorie Davis of Tupelo, Dorothy McIntosh of Wren, and Annie Wood (Elbert) of Tupelo. Two brothers; Rommie McIntosh (Sarah) and Calvin McIntosh both of Wren. There are also three grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., June 18, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Blackwood Grove MBC cemetery with Rev. Preston Everett officiating. Please wear your face mask and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Dennis Malcou
TUPELO – Dennis Malcou, 79, died on June 16, 2021, at Diversicare in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Franklin J.B. Gasaway
GOLDEN – Franklin J.B. Gasaway, 84, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Tishomingo County, MS and was retired as a business owner. He was a member of Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church.
Services will be Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Robert Wood officiating. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 49-1/2 years – Helen Fennel Gasaway; three daughters – Linda Moore (Alan) McCalla, AL, Joan Morrow (Tommy) and Brenda Mann (Mark) all of Red Bay, AL; one son- Jason Gasaway, Atlanta, GA; one brother – J.E. Gasaway (Marilyn) Red Bay, AL; two sisters – Mary Rawson, Red Bay, AL and Kathryn Hammock (Oneal) Fairview, MS; six granddaughters – Haley Taylor (Trevor) Bella Vista, AR, Mollie Moore, Phenix City, AL, Allison Morrow, Mobile, AL, Megan Rogers (Jonathon) Hot Springs, AR, Kloie Keeton (Casey), Red Bay, AL and Magan Mann, Nashville, TN; three grandsons – Jay Michael Woods (Tiffany) Slidell, LA, Jeremy Woods, Birmingham, AL and Briley Mills, Red Bay, AL; three great-grandsons – Mason Taylor, Aiden Woods and Gabriel Woods; two great-granddaughters – Aubrey Petree and Kaylie Laine; a host of nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Vera Mae Gasaway.
Pallbearers will be Briley Mills, Jeremy Woods, Jay Michael Woods, Jason Gasaway and Casey Keeton. Honorary pallbearer will be Jonathon Rogers.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 19, 12-2 p.m.at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Charles Coltharp
NEW ALBANY – Charles Bradley “Hammer” Coltharp, 55, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 in New Albany. He was born January 25, 1966 in Union County to Paul Whitten Coltharp and Shirley Ruth Shaw Coltharp. He was a fan of Ole Miss sports and was a member of Martin Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Andy Russell and Bro. Caleb Willard officiating. Burial will be at Beulah Cemetery.
He is survived by a sister, Teresia Little of Blue Mountain; and two brothers, Mike Coltharp of Ecru and James Coltharp of New Albany.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shelia Gray.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Robert Joe Guyton, Jr.
SHANNON – Robert Joe Guyton, Jr., 56, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home in Shannon. Graveside services will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 3 pm at St. Johns Cemetery, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 1-2pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Dana Ataolahy
HOUSTON, TEXAS – Dana Ataolahy, 41, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Houston, TX.
He was born June 27, 1979 in Houston. He attended SICM World Harvest Media Center and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Services will be 11 AM Friday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Kimbrell officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Patti Tristan of Mobile, AL; three children, Michael, Parissa and Asa; his grandmother, Earline Bean of Houston, TX; his uncle Steve Wallace and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, M. (Atta) Ataolahy; his grandparents Gale and Christeen Bean; his great-grandparents, Ervin and Lucille Jaggers and Holder and Mae Bean.
Pallbearers will be Logan Sheppard, James Jaggers, Asa Sheppard, Ryan Sheppard and Morris Perry.
The family would like to give special thanks to Rachel Johnson Sheppard and Judi Johnson.
Visitation will be 10 – 11 Friday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Earl Market
OXFORD – Earl Market, 85, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Ponola County Medical Center in Batesville. Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 12:00 noon at Hopewell M.B. Church Cemetery, 3949 Old Memphis Oxford Rd., Coldwater, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Serenity Oxford Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Carolyn Morris Bigelow
DANVILLE, KENTUCKY – Carolyn Morris Bigelow, 89, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Willows Nursing Home in Harrodsburg, KY. Services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Old Blackland Church. Visitation will be on 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Old Blackland Church. Burial will follow at Blackland Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Louise Shewbart
VINA, ALABAMA – Louise Shewbart, 84, passed away on June 16, 2021, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Robbie Nell Bowen
AMORY – Robbie Nell Bowen, 83, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11:00 am at Haughton Memorial Park, Inc. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.