Jake Barr
OXFORD – Jake Barr, 94, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford, MS.
Laverne Trimble Nipper
BOONEVILLE/JACINTO – Laverne Trimble Nipper, 74, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at residence in Booneville – Jacinto. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3 pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church at Jacinto. Visitation will be on 2 pm until service time at at the church. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Associated Family Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Willie Townsend
PRAIRIE – Willie Townsend, 77, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at home in West Point. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10 AM at Pleasant Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Christina Carpenter Adams
BENTON COUNTY – Christina Carpenter Adams, 40, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, June 20 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Canaan Cemetery in Benton County. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Christina’s family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Katalyn Christian Kiddy
NEW ALBANY – Katalyn Christian Kiddy, 45, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Hwy 30 in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Doris Ann Shorter Popernik
OXFORD – After a hard-fought battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, Doris found final peace and rest on Sunday evening, June 14th. She was the first child and only daughter born to Sarah Beard Shorter and the late C.D. Shorter. Doris was born on Father’s Day, June 19th, 1955.
Except for a few years as a military wife which carried her to Dothan, AL, the Panama Canal Zone, and Bethesda, MD, Doris spent the majority of her life in Oxford, MS. She grew up in the College Hill community, attending Oxford City Schools. Doris graduated in the OHS Class of 1973. She maintained close friendships and a sense of community and support from her classmates and their families and friends over the years. Many of these friends were supportive and remained close through her illness. She worked at Rebel Press and Jennie’s Hallmark Shop, the North Mississippi Regional Center as a Cottage Parent, and in the Shoe Department at Neilson’s. She was best known for her hard work and devotion for more than two decades of service to the University of Mississippi in the Registrar’s Office. Serving the students, faculty and alumni of Ole Miss was her calling. Over the years she was dedicated to her work. Her coworkers were like family to her, and she was a huge Rebel fan.
Doris was preceded in death by her brother, Tim, her father C.D., and her grandparents Lyonell and Ruby Doris Shorter, and Lloyd and Annie Beard. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Hugh McClendon) of Oxford; mother, Sarah Shorter of Oxford; two brothers, Joey Shorter of Atlanta, GA and Jimmy Shorter of Madison, AL; her Aunts Leasa Shorter of Madison, MS and Marjorie Rose of Knoxville, TN; sisters-in-law Jan, Beth, and Elizabeth, four nieces, six nephews, two great-nieces, and one great-nephew – she was an “Amazing” Aunt!
Doris grew up in the Church and was an active member, attending several Baptist Churches in Oxford in her lifetime. Doris was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Waller Funeral Home will host the visitation from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22nd. The funeral service will be in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23rd, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Joey Shorter and Rev. Brad Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. A livestream video on the Waller Funeral Home Facebook page will begin at 11:00 A.M. for those who are unable to attend.
Memorials can be made to the Live Like Lou Foundation, 2 South Campus Avenue, Oxford, OH 45056 or to the Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Florence L. Campbell Shaw Barr
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – Florence L. Campbell Shaw Barr, 83, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home in St. Louis. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Greater Sanders Chapel M.B. Church Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 3:00- 6:00 at Serenity Daniel Funeral Home, Water Valley. Burial will follow at Pine Grove East M.B. Church. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Christopher O’Neil Brown
NEW ALBANY – Christopher O’Neil Brown, 24, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Waterway in Fulton. Services will be on Saturday June 20, 2020 at The Living Word & Faith Center. Visitation will be on Friday June 19, 2020 3:00-7:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jamison Grove Cemetery, Keownville. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany in charge of arrangements.
Calvin Spencer Griffin
OKOLONA – Calvin Spencer Griffin, 60, passed away on June 12, 2020, in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Frank Sisco
PONTOTOC – Frank Foster Sisco, 74, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born to Jessie and Lucille Hayes Sisco on July 5, 1945 in Lafayette County, MS. He was a jack of all trades and a master of none. A hard worker, who believed in helping other people, whether you knew them or not. He was a one of a kind person and enjoyed spending time with his family, which he loved dearly.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Donna Sisco-Tutor of Pontotoc; stepdaughter, Debbie Peak (Earl) of Laurel; 2 grandchildren, Chasity Cossey (Justin) and Chance Tutor all of Pontotoc; 4 great-grandchildren, Caden, Marley, Remington “Bubba” and Ally; brother, Eddie Sisco (Renae) of Thaxton; 3 sisters, Willie Mae Lewinsk (Tony) of Deerborn, MI, Linda Mullis of Cassatt, SC, and Ann Franks of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, John Henry, William “Bill”, Jesse “Buddy”, and Roy Sisco; 3 sisters, Mollie “Sis” Framak, Francis Whiteside, and Brenda Sisco; 2 brothers-in-law, Cazz Framak and Leroy Mullis; 1 sister-in-law, Gillie “Tincy” Sisco; son, Frankie Sisco; nephews, Buster Framak, Bubba Sisco, Randy Sisco, Roy Sisco, and Billy Chilcut; and a niece, Brenda Walton.
Graveside Service will be at 11 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Guinn Cemetery with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Billy Sisco, Jessie Sisco, Billy Dobbs, Matthew Sisco, Justin Cossey, and Chance Tutor.
Honorary Pallbearers: his great-grandsons and all his coffee shop friends.
“Glad you got to see me!” – Frank
Wayne Wright
MYRTLE – Wayne Wright, 78, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his daughter’s house in Leslie, Arkansas. He was born August 22, 1941, in Hickory Flat, Mississippi, the son of Louis and Willie Mae Holland Wright. Mr. Wright was a long time resident of Myrtle, Mississippi, and had been a furniture factory employee most of his working career.
Survivors include five daughters, Debbie Myrick and husband, George, of Leslie, Arkansas, Shelia Fowler and husband, Matt, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Sandy Chance, and husband, Allen, of Mount Vernon, Arkansas, Shannon Wright and Linda (Renee’) Wright both of Fort Worth, Texas; a brother, Charles Wright and wife, Carolyn, of Myrtle; two sisters, Helen Ellis and husband, Robert, of Visalia, California, and Pauline Strauss of New Orleans, Louisiana; thirteen grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Billy Gene Wright; four sisters, Hattie Byerly, Jewel Keaton, Louise Paskell, and Mildred Coltharp; and a granddaughter, Heather Baker.
Visitation will be 11:00 A. M. until 1:00 P. M. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Glenfield Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 1:00 P. M. Brother Mark Bishop will officiate. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Vernelle Winter
HOLLY SPRINGS – Vernelle Winter, 81, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Saturday 10:00 am until service.
Robert Henry Cobb
VERONA – Robert Henry Cobb, 50, passed away on June 15, 2020, in Verona, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.