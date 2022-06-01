TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Leroy Buford Jr, New Albany
Laverne Smith Butler, Mantachie
Booker T. Cooperwood, Pontotoc
Elsie Gean Elkins, Baldwyn
Wanda L. Rainey Payne, Union/Pontotoc
Billie Mae Pickens, Ripley
Brian Thrasher, Tupelo
-------------------------------------
MEMO
Leroy Buford Jr
NEW ALBANY - Leroy Buford Jr, 77, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday June 4, 2022 11:00 a.m. with viewing starting at 9:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church New Albany. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery.
MEMO
Wanda L. Rainey Payne
UNION/PONTOTOC - Wanda L. Rainey Payne, 68, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at her residence in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 12 Noon at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be 10AM until 12PM. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Cedar Grove, TN.
MEMO
Booker T. Cooperwood
PONTOTOC - Booker T. Cooperwood, 83, passed away on May 31, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Billie Mae Pickens
RIPLEY - Billie Mae Pickens passed away on May 30, 2022 at the age of 95 at the Magnolia Place in New Albany, MS. She was born October 10, 1926 to Lonnie Jackson Pickens, Sr. and Nannie Bell Hamilton in Ripley, MS. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and Blue Mountain College. She was a member (since 1939) of Ripley Presbyterian Church where she served at various times as Secretary, Sunday School Teacher, Circle Bible Study Leader and President of the Women of the Church (WOC). She taught Business Education for 34 years (9 in Tippah County School system, 25 years at Ripley High School).
Visitation will be Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the funeral starts at 1:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Committal in the Chapel.
She is survived by nephews: Gerald Brown (Betty), Tommy Brown (Teresa), Rachel Brown; special friend: Sandra Wilkins (Bert), Bill Thompson (Jane); great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister: Loretta Pickens Brown; her brother-in-law: Lonnie Brown; her brother: Lon Pickens, Jr.; sister-in-law: Margaret Summerall Pickens; niece: Celesta Brown Yancey (Fagin); nephew: Eugene Brown.
Officiating will be Rev. Jody Hill and Rev. Brad Crump. Pallbearers will be: Ben Reaves, Chris Reaves, Mike Long, Bert Wilkins, Tommy Benson, Adam Bryant. Honorary Pallbearers are: Cherrie Sartor Humphrey, Dimple Graves, Sandra Ford.
Memorials can be made to Ripley Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS
MEMO
Elsie Gean Elkins
BALDWYN - Elsie Gean Elkins, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, June 3, 2022 @ 2:30 P.M. at Sandhill M. B. Church. Visitation will be 3-5p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 111 Water Street Baldwyn, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Laverne Smith Butler
MANTACHIE - Elsie Laverne Smith Butler, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born February 6, 1928, to Jasper and Ozie Whitaker Palmer. She was a seamstress for many years, having worked at Rex Brown's and retiring from Mantachie Manufacturing. She also worked for Purnell's Pride for ten years. She was a member of the Shiloh Community Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, gardening, and mowing her yard, which she did until age 92.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Jerry Grammer officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Cooper of Mooreville and Patty Petigo (Dewey) of Columbus; three step-children, Jeff Butler (Jan), Judy Reynolds (Gayle "Mule"), and Brenda Wiygul (Al); two brothers, Robert Palmer (Margie) of the Auburn community and Kenneth Palmer of Mantachie; two sisters, Bonita Palmer and Dorothy Page, both of Texas; nine grandchildren, Rhonda Grammer, Rodney Guin, Karen Ritenour, Jan Starling, Misty Blair, Renee Herrera, Tina Burcham, Sherry Hunt, and Marty O'Rear; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Monroe Smith and Junior Butler; one daughter, Louise O'Rear; two sisters, Prebaline Ratliff and Lola Fielder; four brothers, Leroy Palmer, Bill Palmer, Corbett Palmer, and Troy Hermon Palmer; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Butler, Gayle "Mule" Reynolds, Al Wiygul, Dewey Petigo, and Rodney Guin.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Brian Thrasher
TUPELO - Brian Thrasher, 45, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday June 4th, 2022 at 1pm at Associated's Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Saturday at 11 am until service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 109 Rankin Extd, Midtown Tupelo, Ms. You may log on to associatefuneral.com to leave your condolences by clicking on the tributes link. Our family at Associated are honored to have been chosen to serve this family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.