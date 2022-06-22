COLUMBUS - Hubert Mason Parker, 70, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, 6/20/2022 at 10am at Living Faith Tabernacle 218 Shelton St, Columbus. Visitation will be on 9:30 until service time at Church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS SERVICE is in charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are very grateful to have been chosen to serve the Parker family. Memorials may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America (hdsa.org). You may leave you condolences and memories at associatedfuneral.com.
MEMO, PHOTO
Sue Willie Hogan
OKOLONA - Sue Willie Hogan passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her home in Okolona, MS at the age of 90. Sue Willie Hogan leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Rev Gloria McKinney (Wren, MS), two sons, Willie Joe Hogan , Wren, MS and Bobby Wayne Hogan, Amory, MS, and two brothers, Arzell (Thelma) Wilson of Amory, MS, and Willie Bob (Barbara) Ivy of Wren, MS. She was preceded in death by parents, Idella Thornton-Ivy and Zephaniah Thornton, husband, Henry Hogan, daughter, Mary Sue, son Henry Earl , step son, Pete Hogan, and brother, Willie James Thornton.
Services will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Union Grove UMC in Nettleton, MS at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at Union Grove UMC, Nettleton, MS and burial will follow at union Grove
Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Dossie Dudley Boone
OXFORD - Dossie Dudley Boone, 68, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Friday, July 1, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Serenity Funeral Home, Oxford, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 30, 2022, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Serenity Funeral Home, Oxford, MS.. Burial will follow at Oxford City Memorial. Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.