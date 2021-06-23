Gage Ison
DORSEY – Gage Damon Ison, 19, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home. He was born April 12, 2002, in Tupelo. He was a 2020 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and had worked for Mueller Copper Tube and MTD. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, listening to music, and being around his family and friends.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Kelby Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Hannah Forrester Ison; his two sons, Kade Damon and Zeke Daniel Ison; his mother, Emily Wilburn Ison; his father, Gregg Damon Ison; his brother, Trey Dane Ison; his grandmother, Delores Wilburn; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe Wilburn, Greg Ison, Sr., and Rosemary Ison.
Pallbearers will be Trey Ison, Jordan Campbell, Javeon Brady, Marcal Thomas, Benjamin Alvey, Chris Tackett, and James Dearman.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Roger Hooton
MANTACHIE – Roger Hooton, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 16, 1955 to the late Clifford Hooton and the late Lorene Friend Hooton. He worked as a supervisor for Wal-Mart Distribution in New Albany for many years. Along with several other vocations he also worked at Mr. C’s in Fulton. He enjoyed working on old cars and motorcycles when he wasn’t driving them. He loved being around his children and grandchildren and especially his wife.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Saturday June 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton and Bro. Mark Tutor officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Saturday, June 26. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Sylvia Hooton; daughters: Toni Hooton, Brandi Hooton, Lacey (Evan) Harris; step-daughters; Cindy (Brent) Davis, Chanta Smothers, Jody Hamlet; granddaughters: Samantha Davis and Beth Davis; grandsons: Ryan Davis and Riley Myhand, and other grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers are Ryan Davis, Andy Loague, Will Loague, William Tallant, Richard Tallant, Gary Loague.
Robert W. “Billy” Johnson
IUKA – Robert William “Billy” Johnson, 89, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence. Billy was a member of the Iuka Gospel Chapel and was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from TVA where he worked as a shift engineer at Colbert Steam Plant. He was known for breeding and raising award-winning competitive beagles and was inducted into the Brace Beagle Hall of Fame. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by one son, Robert Johnson (Sherry) of Iuka; one daughter, Patrice Wallace (Gary) of Canton; two grandchildren, Cliff Johnson (Jessica) and Crystal Crowe (Philip); and five great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Crowe, Lucas Crowe, Jaxon Johnson, Adi Reese Johnson, and Rylee Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Ruth Ramsey Johnson; his parents, James M. and Bertha Busby Johnson; a grandchild, Parris Michelle Wallace; three brothers, Ray Johnson, J. M. Johnson, and Haze Johnson; and two sisters, Sybil Roland and Minnie Mae Fisher. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 25, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment will follow in Campground Cemetery. Pallbearers include Cliff Johnson, Philip Crowe, Robert Johnson, Gary Wallace, Danny Reynolds, and Cliff Reynolds. Visitation is scheduled for 9:00 until 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 25, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Memorials may be made to Campground Cemetery Fund, c/o Barney Hudson, 1609 N. Pearl St., Iuka, MS 38852, or by calling (662) 423-6715. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
James Reginald Ray, Sr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Reginald Ray, Sr., 87, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Friday, June 25th at 2PM at The Heritage Chapel at Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 24th from 5 to 8 PM at Ripley Funeral Home.
Aaron Todd Nelson
MAUD, ALABAMA – Aaron Todd Nelson, 71, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Services will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Maud Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maud Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Maud Burns Cemetery, Maud, AL. Ludlam Funeral Home will be entrusted with arrangements.
Linda Jeanne Hollenbeck
TIPPAH COUNTY – On Friday, June 18, 2021, Linda Jeanne Hollenbeck, 57, resident of Ripley, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence.
All services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Born October 23, 1953 in Kittery, Maine, Linda was the daughter of the Late Edward and Marian Waak Hollenbeck. She was raised in a military family and traveled throughout the United States.
A Christian and homemaker throughout her life, Linda was a talented artist who loved drawing, painting and sewing. Favorite pastimes included watching NASAR and the New Orleans Saints.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Noah of Ripley, two daughters, Tara Ledet of Ft. Wayne, IN and Tia Hurley (Michael) of Memphis and a son, Justin Noah of Memphis, three sisters, two brothers and her loyal canine companions, “Lady” and “Gypsy”.
Mildred Vaughan
WOODLAND – Mildred L. Vaughan, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mrs. Vaughan was born September 29, 1934 in Sunflower County to the late James Andrew Norris and Lucille Fulcher Norris. She was a member of the Southside Church of Christ. She worked for 27 years for the Aircargo Co. as data operator. She loved traveling, reading and sharing times with her family and friends.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Jim Deason officiating. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her children; one son, Keith Vaughan (fiancé, Lillie Rose) of Deiberville; a daughter, Cindy Walls (David) of Houston; three grandchildren, Katelyn Vaughan of Vancleave, Aaron Vaughan (Brooke) of Pascagoula and MaKayla Walls of Houston; two great grandchildren, Dawson Vaughan, Trinidy Vaughan; one brother, James Norris of Scottsboro, AL and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Vaughan; three sisters, Jeannette McKibben, Margie Ricks and Shirley Burckner; an infant brother, Edward Norris.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Vaughan, Chris Threadgill, Jeremy Threadgill, Sam McKibben, David Walls and Eddie Alford.
Visitation will be from 11 am until 1 pm service time Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home in Houston.
Wanda Sue Gilbert
BURNSVILLE – Wanda Sue Gilbert, 74, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her residence in Burnsville. Services will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Reaching Out for Souls Ministry. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Reaching Out for Souls Ministry. Burial will follow at Agape Generation Cemetery. Ludlam Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Linda Wilson
MT. PLEASANT – Linda Wilson, 61, passed away on June 22, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
