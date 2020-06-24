Ruth Lemmon
MANTACHIE – Lona Ruth Lemmon passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 88, in Byhalia, MS. She was born on December 6th, 1931, in Mantachie, MS to Elzie Houston and Cleo Lesley Sheffield.
She will be best remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Ruth dedicated her life to her family and took pride in her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her five children; Rocky (Debra) Lemmon of Byhalia, MS, Danny (Gayle-deceased) Lemmon of Bruce, MS, Scott (Marilyn) Lemmon of Nesbit, MS, Mark (Terri) Lemmon of Olive Branch, MS and Theresa (Tim) Hankins of Byhalia, MS; her twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister Peggy (Lindon) Lollar of Mantachie, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Lemmon, her parents, her five brothers, five sisters, and special friend Winford Rogers.
Services will be held at McNeese – Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie, MS on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 200 p.m. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Lona Ruth will be buried at Walton Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chase Nichols, Jacob Lemmon, Clint Lemmon, Daniel Lemmon, and Austin Nichols.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Lona Ruth to Shiloh Methodist Church in Mantachie, MS
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Diane Culver Lindsey
NETTLETON – Diane Culver Lindsey, 66, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at UMMC in Jackson, MS after an extended illness. Diane was born on December 9th, 1953 in Tupelo, MS to the late Jack and Nellie Culver. She married her best friend and love of her life, Gary Fancher Lindsey, in October of 1972.
Diane was a dedicated member of Richmond Baptist Church. She had a very giving spirit that was evident through anyone she came in contact with and the many activities she was involved in. She loved to paint, do crafts, and spend time as “Mimi” to her grandchildren whom she loved very much. Diane’s infectious laugh and fun personality will be remembered by all of her many family and friends. Diane retired after 30 years of dedicated service at both Nettleton and Mooreville Elementary Schools.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, Gary Fancher Lindsey; her daughter, Michelle Lindsey Lofton (Brian Maxwell), and her son, Brian Lindsey (Tiffany Lindsey); her grandchildren, Anna Grace Lofton, Brodie Lindsey, and Hudson Lindsey; her sister, Kathy Culver; and a host of family members and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack & Nellie Culver, and her brother, Jackie Culver.
Visitation will be from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. on Friday June 26th, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo, MS. Services will be held at 2 P.M. following visitation in the adjoining chapel with Bro. Jeremy McMahan and Bro. Marvin Murphy officiating. Private burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery.
For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at 2 P.M. on Friday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Culver, Mikie Culver, Michael Lindsey, JC Holloway, Billy Deaton, and Jerry Simmons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bruce Partridge and Jeffrey Holloway.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of UMMC and NMMC who provided excellent care during her time there and at home.
In lieu of flowers donations in Diane’s memory may be sent to the Richmond Baptist Church Building Fund – 172 County Road 728, Fulton, MS 38843. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7 Mary Jo Hadaway
AMORY – Mary Jo Hadaway, 80, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, June 28, 2020; 1:00 PM at the 1st Freewill Baptist Church in Amory. Visitation will be on Saturday even from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at at the church. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Hansel David Owens
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Hansel David Owens, 77, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 am until service time at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Tiana Cherie Bryant
DAMASCUS, MARYLAND – Tiana Cherie Bryant, 14, passed away on June 19, 2020, at her residence in Damascus, Maryland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Coldwater.
Stephen Price Livingston, Sr.
NEW ALBANY – Former Municipal Judge and Attorney-at-Law, Stephen Price Livingston, Sr., 71, went to heaven on June 19, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was surrounded by family.
Steve was a lifelong resident of New Albany, MS where he retired in December of 2018 from practicing law. In addition to serving as Municipal Judge, he also served the community as a Youth Court Officer, Public Defender, and Bankruptcy Trustee. He served as President of the Union County Bar Association and was a Paul Harris Fellow of the New Albany Rotary Club and served as a Boy Scout Leader for both his sons and their friends. Steve graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany in 1966 and then earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from the University of Mississippi, followed by a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1972.
Livingston also served others with his gift of music for over 50 years as a vocalist, bass player, and keyboard player. Steve and fellow classmates started a band (The Dukes) in late middle/early high school and won a talent contest at the Mid-South Fair that earned them a spot on the Ted Mac Amateur Hour TV show. Steve has been playing in Rock and Roll bands ever since. He was a founding member of the Paul Rainey Band, a multi-talented, powerful Rhythm and Blues Band that traveled and played gigs all throughout the Mid-South.
Steve loved his family and was much loved by them, especially his two grandchildren who brought him tremendous joy and laughter. “Grandaddy Steve,” “Daddy,” “Fattie Mattie,” “Dad,” “Stevie,” “Lickey,” and “Judge” were just a few of the names he was known by. He was known for his sense of humor, story-telling, work ethic, service to others, intelligence, integrity and fairness. He was a movie, food, music and history enthusiast and loved Ole Miss sports. He had a hard time saying anything negative about the Rebs. In his younger years, he was a certified scuba diver and loved to travel to Belize and the Caribbean. He was also an avid reader and excellent cook.
Livingston is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Patsy Provence Livingston, his daughter; Amy, his son, Price and wife, Jennifer; his son, Hays and wife Mackenzie, grandchildren; Beckett and River, brother; Joe (Christy), sister; Priscilla (Jon) and sister; Nancy (Charles) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his mother; Marjorie Hays Livingston, his father; Price South Livingston (Doc), his sister-in-law; Glenda Provence Conlee, brothers-in-law; Dean, Jerry, Donny and Tad, and his dogs; Trapper and Jack.
Steve will be cremated and buried with other family members at Vista Cemetery on Saturday, June 27 at a Graveside Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. A Rock and Roll Celebration of Steve’s life will follow at Camp 106 in New Albany from 6:00- until. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Endowment for Excellence in Education or the First United Methodist Church Building Fund. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements. The Livingston Family is very grateful to Baptist Hospital New Albany, Dr. H.F. Mason, Janice Judon, Jan Davis, Laurie Gafford Ledbetter and countless others for the excellent care we have received the last several months.
For additional information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
Lukie Hill
ASHLAND – Lukie Hill, 85, passed away on June 23, 2020, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mona Lisa Davis
NEW ALBANY – Mona Lisa Davis, 60, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Visitation Services will be on Saturday June 27, 2020 3:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.
Barbara Stephenson
ABERDEEN – Barbara Stephenson, 64, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Lovis Little
PONTOTOC – Lovis Little, 79, passed away on June 23, 2020, in Pearl, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Eduardo Gaucin de Lara
PONTOTOC – Eduardo Gaucin de Lara, 73, passed away on June 24, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Charlie M. Copeland
SALTILLO – Charlie M. Copeland, 93, passed away on June 24, 2020, at her residence in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Roger Stanton, Jr.
FULTON – Roger Edward Stanton, Jr., 65, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home. He was born March 7, 1955 to the late Roger Edward Stanton Sr. and the late Nellie Christine Tucker Stanton. He enjoyed spending time with his family and taking long trips. He enjoyed turning a wrench on anything.
A memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday June 27, 2020 at Open Door Worship Center with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Saturday June 27, at Open Door Worship Center, 14811 Hwy 25 N. Fulton, MS 38843
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Stanton; son, Eddie (Melissa) Stanton; daughters: Christina Stanton and Stephanie (Bruce) Summers all of Fulton; 11 step-children; 4 step grandchildren; granddaughter, Ruby Stanton; grandsons: Brandon (Taylor) Hughes, Andrew Stanton, Tristen (Meghan) Hughes; brother, David Edward (Diana) Stanton; sister, Jackie (Greg) Homeland; great-granddaughters, Adeline Hughes and Kaylee Stanton: great-grandsons: Wyatt Hughes and Desmond Hughes; mother of his children, Janice Ausborn
Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Stanton.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Christopher S. Smith
OLIVE BRANCH – Christopher S. Smith, 34, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Super Eagle Hotel in Olive Branch. Private Graveside Services will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 25, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mary Rebecca “Becky” Hodges Austin
TOCCOPOLA – Mary Rebecca “Becky” Hodges Austin died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home. She was a member of Antioch Freewill Baptist Church. She graduated from Thaxton High School and was a retired beautician and retired from The Video Shop in Oxford. She is survived by her son, Steve Hodges of Ecru; two sisters, Gena Hodges of Pontotoc and Rena Chrestman of Toccopola; one granddaughter, Stevie Hodges; two grandsons, Carley Hodges of Toccopola and Wesley Harris of Ecru.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gathright and Mary Hodges; and her sister, Glenda Collums.
Services will be at 11 AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jerry Hooper officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2020, 10 AM until service time.
Jeffrey Powell
TISHOMINGO – Jeffrey Powell, 44, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Friday, June 26, 12 p.m. at Carter’s Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 25, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS and Friday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Carter’s Branch Cemetery. Burial will follow at Carter’s Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Julia Thelma Johnston Jenkins
ABERDEEN – Julia Thelma Johnston Jenkins, 64, passed away on June 23, 2020, at her residence in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Steven Lee “Captain Morgan” Vinson
TUPELO – Steven Lee “Captain Morgan” Vinson, 70, passed away on June 24, 2020, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo.
