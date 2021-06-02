TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Danny Nathaniel "Frog" Brown, Tippah County
Cassandra McDonald Erby, Ripley
Ernie Gilreath, Aberdeen
Luther Graham, New Albany
Tommie Lee Hardaway, Byhalia
Mayrene Harrington, Pontotoc
Willie Holley, Fulton
Stanley Ray Horton, Ripley
Jean Jackson, Booneville
Sylvia Laurette Wallis Leonard, Tippah County
Doralee 'Lynn' Morris, Pontotoc
Ann Nunley, Cherokee, Alabama
Mary Elizabeth Taylor, Corinth
James Wallace, Coldwater
Deborah Kay Williams, Mooreville
Patricia Marie Williams, Pontotoc
---------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Thursday, June 3, 2021
Mrs. Gladys Whatley
Tupelo
11:30 AM today
Tupelo Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit 10:30 AM – service time
Mr. W.E. Boggs
Saltillo
2 PM today
St. Luke United Methodist Church
Visit 1 PM to service at the church
Ms. Dora Morris
Pontotoc
Memorial Service
2 PM Saturday, June 5, 2021
Sanctuary Hospice House Chapel
Visit: 30 minutes prior to service Saturday only
Mr. Danny Ray Bolton
Senior Master Sergeant
U.S. Air Force, Retired
Saltillo
4 PM Sunday, June 6, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Inurnment at Stuart Place Columbarium
At First Presbyterian Church
Visit: 3 PM – service time Sunday only
Mr. Christopher “Chris” Scott
Tupelo
2 PM Monday, June 7, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 3 PM – 5 PM Sunday, June 6, 2021
At Tupelo Chapel
Mrs. Deborah Kay Williams
Mooreville
No formal services
---------------------------------------
MEMO, HOLLAND LOGO
Deborah Kay Williams
MOOREVILLE - Deborah Kay Williams, 65, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Harriman, Tennessee on March 4, 1956 to Donald and Stella Rogers. Earlier in life, she relocated to Indiana with her family where she grew up and graduated from Rogers High School. After marrying Hezzy Williams, Deborah migrated south to Mooreville, where she settled with her family. She loved dancing, listening to country music and doing yard work.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Hezzy Williams of Mooreville; two daughters, Melissa McGrew of Bay St. Louis and Jamie Oliver and her husband, Chris of Michigan City, Indiana; four grandchildren, Rachel McGrew, Jonathan McGrew, Logan Oliver and Eli Oliver; and three brothers, Don Rogers and his wife, Debbie, of Michigan City, Indiana, Dewayne Rogers and his wife Julie of LaPorte, Indiana and Matt Rogers of Franklin, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother Darryl Rogers.
Due to Covid and the restrictions on traveling, the family will not be having any formal services.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Luther Graham
NEW ALBANY - Luther Alfred "Al" Graham, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. He was born February 9, 1959 in Texas to Elmer Washington Graham and Mary Voyles Graham. He was a furniture factory worker and a member of Heaven's Gate Apostolic Church in Tupelo.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Chris Franks and Bro. Danny Ethridge. Graveside services will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Oswalt Graham; one daughter, Starla Ann Graham; one sister, Shelia Masters; two brothers, Mike Graham and Dino Graham; his mother-in-law, Helen Floyd; a special son, Chris Franks; his step-father, Jimmy Cooper and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death his parents.
Visitation will be on Friday from 11:00a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Doralee 'Lynn' Morris
PONTOTOC - Dora Lee Grisham Morris, 86, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Born July 16, 1934 in Brinkley, AR., she was the daughter of A.R. Grisham and Eunice Williford Grisham. She graduated from Brinkley High School in 1952. She then attended Draughon Business College in Memphis, TN. Upon her graduation, she was employed as a CMA and bookkeeper for The Stevenson Clinic in Memphis. She married Roger Ferris Morris in 1957. Roger retired from Union Planters Bank and they relocated to Nettleton, MS in 1988. Before her retirement at age 70, Dora was employed at Lee Sportswear in Plantersville and the Kroger Deli at Barnes Crossing. She is remembered for her customer service and smile that could "light up a room." Dora loved her animals and the outdoors. She was an avid gardener and loved to fish and hunt. She was an excellent horsewoman and if she had to be inside she treasured a good book and word search puzzles.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House Chapel, 5159 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM to service time. Rev. Kyle Vernon will officiate. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends.
She is survived by her beloved cat, Jane; her daughters, Dana Morris Brewer (Gene) Pontotoc, Sandra Everage of Pensacola, FL, and son, David McKinney Houston, TX; a niece, Patti Williams (Mitch) of Pontotoc; and a special friend, Lena Littlejohn of Pontotoc; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; grandniece and grandnephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her parents; her siblings, Helen Simmons, Dorothy Jean "Dot" Walls, and Russ L. "Yak" Grisham; two children, Cary Glenn "Shorty" Morris, and Deborah Suzanne "Debbie" Grier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Dora's honor may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38801, or your local humane society.
MEMO
Ann Nunley
CHEROKEE, ALABAMA - Ann Nunley, 71, passed away Tuesday, June 01, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. Services will be on Thursday, June 3, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Cassandra McDonald Erby
RIPLEY - Cassandra McDonald Erby, 52, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Regional One Health Center in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. John Church Cemetery Ripley, MS 10160 Dumas Road/ 291 MS 370 Ripley. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, HOUSTON FH LOGO
Mayrene Harrington
PONTOTOC - Mrs. Mayrene Moore Harrington, 95, passed away on June 2, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. Mrs. Harrington was born in Woodland, MS on August 3, 1925 to Bert Moore and Maud Farr Moore. The youngest of five children, she was a member of "The Greatest Generation". World War II had a lifelong effect on her life. She and her husband of 57 years, Ray Harrington, lived most of their lives in Houston, MS. Mrs. Harrington was a homemaker and a caregiver. Her family, friends, and neighbors enjoyed home-cooked dishes from her kitchen for many years. Mrs. Harrington was a member of First United Methodist Church in Houston, MS.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Baker, HomeCare Hospice Chaplain, officiating.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Mrs. Harrington is survived by her three daughters, Myra Langley of New Albany, MS; Sandy Lewis of Clinton, MS; and Annette Gann of Greenwood, MS; her grandchildren, Missy Lewis, Bradley (Audrey) Lewis, Susan (Sam) Hatfield, Curt Langley, Tyler (Lori Beth) Gann, and Justin (Lauren) Gann; her 10 great-grandchildren, Josh (Johnna) Dowdy, Luke (Jessica) Dowdy, Hannah Leigh Dowdy, Sam Dowdy, Brayden Langley, Julianna Langley, Sarah Beth Lewis, Eleanor Lewis, Emma Claire Tanner, and Anna Clinton Gann; her two great-great grandchildren, Jackson Curtis Dowdy and Tallulah Grace Gann.
Mrs. Harrington is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray Harrington; her sisters, Nelrose Moore Vail, and Rebecca Moore Michael; her brothers, Rob Moore and John Thomas "Tots" Moore; and her sons-in-law, Curtis Langley and Don Gann.
"The family wishes to thank the professionals and the staff at Sunshine Health Care, Inc. for the loving care they provided Mrs. Harrington for over seven years."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 123, Houston, MS 38851 OR American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
MEMO
Mary Elizabeth Taylor
CORINTH - Mary Elizabeth Taylor, 79, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Dilworths Cemetry. Visitation will be on Friday evening, June 4 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson's Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Dilworths Cemetery.
MEMO
Ernie Gilreath
ABERDEEN - Ernie Gilreath, 75, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Services will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Visitation will be on June 4 from 12:00-2:00 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery.
MEMO
Tommie Lee Hardaway
BYHALIA - Tommie Lee Hardaway, 75, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home in Byhalia. Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 10:00 a.m. at Hearn Grove M.B. Church Cemetery, 919 Deer Creek Road Byhalia, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs.
MEMO
Danny Nathaniel "Frog" Brown
TIPPAH COUNTY - Danny Nathaniel "Frog" Brown, 44, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 5 at 3 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, June 4 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tiplersville Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brown family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Sylvia Laurette Wallis Leonard
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Monday evening, May 31, 2021, Sylvia Laurette Wallis Leonard, 88, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of home following an extended illness.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Ms. Leonard will be at 11 AM Thursday, June 3 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery near Ripley.
Ms. Leonard was born May 19, 1933 in Ripley, the youngest child of the late Coy and Ophelia Morgan Wallis. She received her education at Ripley High School and was employed as an administrative assistant in the Memphis area with companies that included, Kraft Foods Corporation and Stewart-Jackson Pharmaceuticals.
A faithful member of Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Ms. Leonard will be remembered as a generous, hospitable lady who enjoyed opening her home to her cherished family and friends. She was known as an excellent cook and in earlier years, treasured the moments caring for her much loved grandchildren. A beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Ms. Leonard will be missed by all that had the opportunity to know and love her.
Visitation will be today from 10 AM to 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by her daughters, Diana Bell (Steve) of Memphis, Darlene Ewing of Ripley and Tracey Tomlinson (Eddie) of Walnut, five grandchildren, Andrea Strevel (Joseph), Abigail Sacran (Louis), Stephen Ewing, Eric Ewing and Bella Morris, nine great grandchildren, a host of loving nieces, nephews, friends and her loyal pet canine, "Max".
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Billie Rowland and a brother, Hassell Wallis.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
Jean Jackson
BOONEVILLE - Jean Jackson, 75, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Magnolia Hospital in Corinth. Jean was born to Floyd and Mellie Hodge and spent her childhood in Missouri, before moving with her family to the Chicago area, where she met and married J.T. Jackson. When their children were small, they moved to Northeast Mississippi, settling on a farm near Altitude. They had been married 47 years when J.T. died.
Jean was a nurse at the Red Bay, AL, hospital for 30 years. In her youth she was a member of a roller derby team. She loved flowers, fishing, recreational gambling, and most of all, her family and friends, whom she treated as family.
Nana took care of everyone lucky enough to know her. She minded the business of everyone she loved, to the point of being called "nosey" on occasion. She was a strict disciplinarian, sneak-attacking unruly children with an egg turner, her weapon of choice; however, Nana loved her children and grandchildren beyond measure and was always proud of them. She found a way to laugh and focus on the positive in every situation. Once when her grandson, Jeb, accidentally shot an arrow through the passenger window of her beloved Trailblazer, she praised him for shooting such a long distance. Every child whom Nana mothered has similar stories to tell. Her family loved her in return and thought of her as the matriarch of the Jackson and Hodge families.
Jean formed friendships wherever she went with people of all ages and backgrounds because she was just so very special. She had a way of making everyone feel at ease, and included. She was a blessing in this world and is irreplaceable.
She is survived by Jason (Sandy) Jackson, Mike Jackson, Rhonda Jackson Moon (Darrell), a very special niece whom she mothered as her own, Theresa Moore (Adam), and her grandchildren: Haley Jackson, Jeb Jackson, Abby Gray, Brandon Thompson, and Carrigan Thompson; one great-grandson, Sawyer Jackson, all of the Booneville area, and many nieces and nephews. Jean's sisters, Bonnie Novak, Betty Wood, and her twin Dean Denova also survive.
In addition to her husband, Jean's parents and five siblings preceded her in death: Margaret (Maw) Estes, Carrie Sue Parker, Mashie Inman, Curtis Neice, and Lucille Bryant.
Friends and family may pay their respects to Jean's life and memory from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Booneville Funeral Home. The family requests that any memorial to Jean be a contribution in her memory to a cause of their choice.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Stanley Ray Horton
RIPLEY - Stanley Ray Horton, Jr. was born September 4, 1971 to Stanley Ray Horton, Sr. and Cathy Lanning Barnes in Booneville, Mississippi. He was married to "B.J." Braddock Horton. He was a technician for Caterpillar in Corinth, MS for 20 years. He was a baseball coach at Falkner High School. He also coached his son and numerous other young kids that he called "perfect game". This was his opportunity to live out his dream of being a baseball coach. Stan played baseball at Corinth High School and at Delta State University.
Stanley was survived by his father: Stanley Ray Horton, Sr. (Janie) of Corinth, MS; his wife: "B.J." Braddock Horton of Ripley, MS; one son: Stanley Ray Horton, III of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Hannah Leone Horton of Ripley, MS; two brothers: Kevin Horton (Ashlee) of Augusta, GA, Mark Horton (Stephanie) of Corinth, MS; one aunt: Cindy Dickey (Larry) of Corinth, MS; mother-in-law: Connie Braddock of Ripley, MS; one brother-in-law: Dan Braddock (Melinda) Germantown, TN; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Cathy Lanning Barnes; father-in-law: Danny Braddock.
Stanley went home to be with the Lord at the age of 49 on May 31, 2021 at Lake Mohawk. His visitation will be June 3, 2021 at the Ripley Presbyterian Church from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. The service will be at the Ripley Presbyterian Church on June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Walnut Creek Cemetery. The pallbearers will be: Sammie Carmichiel, Steven Wooley, Brad Barnes, Jeff Anglin, Terry Harmon, Austin Hopper, Blake Allen, Tim Horton. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Falkner Baseball and Football Players.
The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation and the service.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Willie Holley
FULTON - Willie J. Holley, 76, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. He was born September 22, 1944, in Camp Hill, Alabama, to Otis and Mary Woodyard Holley. He was a truck driver for Phillips Concrete during the time the Tenn-Tom Waterway was constructed. He was a Baptist in belief. He enjoyed gardening and cooking, and really loved making people laugh.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Pastor Marvin McWhorter, the Rev. Charles Shell, Pastor Charles Berry, and Pastor Larry Stone officiating. Burial will be in the Fulton Community Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Yvonne Stone Holley, of Fulton; one son, Richard Holley (Teresa) of Hudson, Ohio; two granddaughters, Jessica Holley of Savannah, Georgia, and Kara Holley of Chicago, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Elliott Holley.
Pallbearers will be Herman Rogers, Bobby Parker, Rashad Stone, Marcus Stone, Eric Green, and Jerry Daniel.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Holley family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
James Wallace
COLDWATER - James Wallace, 73, passed away on June 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Patricia Marie Williams
PONTOTOC - Patricia Marie Williams, 81, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at The Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM with a visitation only at Payton Mortuary. There will be no funeral service or interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.