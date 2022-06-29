TODAY'S OBITUARIES

Letha M. Brandon, Holly Springs

Jone B. Cornelius, Amory

Letha M. Brandon

HOLLY SPRINGS - Letha M. Brandon, 87, passed away on June 29, 2022, in Holly Springs, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.

Jone B. Cornelius

AMORY - Jone B. Cornelius, 76, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, July 1, 2022; 2:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 1:00 until the service hour at 2 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.

