James Ellis “Jimmy” Duffy, Jr.
UNION/LEE COUNTIES – James Ellis “Jimmy” Duffy, Jr., 62, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Graveside Services will be Saturday, June 6 at 2 PM at Porter Cemetery in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday, June 5 from 4 PM to 6 PM at North Green Street Church of Christ. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Duffy family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Ruthie Minor
AMORY – Ruthie Miller Minor, 75, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born July 8, 1944 to the late Leonard Abraham Miller and the late Ocie Mae Barnes Miller. She was a member of East Amory Baptist Church. She grew up in Morris Chapel, TN and enjoyed playing basketball. She worked 19 years in law enforcement and many years in the furniture industry. She was an animal lover and an antique collector. She also enjoyed arts and crafts. Ruthie delivered the Daily Journal for almost 20 years.
A memorial service will be 11:00 am on Friday June 5, 2020 with visitation beginning at 9:00 am all at Senter Funeral Home. Bro. Roger Akers will be officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Minor of Amory; son, Greg (Caryn) Gann; daughter, Kimberly Lingelbach of Savannah, TN; granddaughters: Brooke (Justin) Davis, Anna Davis, Elizabeth Gann, Kate Gann; grandson, Reid Gann; great-granddaughter, Eliza Davis; great-grandson, Jett Pickett; brothers: Glenn (Joyce) Miller, Raymond (Mary) Miller, Vernon (Barbara) Miller.
Preceded in death by her parents.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fulton Animal Shelter, attn: Dr. Thrash, 104 N. Harden Chapel Rd. Fulton, MS 38843
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Arlene Foushee
TUPELO – Arlene Foushee, 88, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. A private family service will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Bro. Pete McCoy
BOONEVILLE – Bro. Pete McCoy, 84, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1 pm at Fairview Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 am until 1 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Flake Spencer
WALNUT – Shirley Flake Spencer, 84, passed away, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Care in Corinth. She was born on November 2, 1935, to John Henry and Myrtle Matthews Flake in Walnut, MS. Shirley worked for Dover Elevator for 24 years before her retirement. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
Graveside service will be Friday, June 5, 2020, 2:00 PM, at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery . Visitation will be at McBride Funeral Home, Friday, 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon, and continue at 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Harmony Cemetery.
Shirley is survived by one daughter: Lisa Braddock of Mooreville, MS; two sons: Bro. Joe Spencer (Betty Ann) of Walnut, MS, Robert Spencer of Walnut, MS; one brother: LaDale Flake of Jackson, TN; five grandchildren: Joseph Spencer, Chris Spencer, Stephanie Spencer, Jessica Duncan (Keith), Chelsea Murphy (Patrick); ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Joe Earl “Whitey” Spencer, Jr; one son: Kenny Spencer; eight sisters; three brothers; one son-in-law: David Braddock.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Spencer family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.Katrina Ewing
UNA – Katrina Ewing, 27, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12 noon at Pleasant Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Robert Isby
TUPELO – Robert Isby, 69, passed away on June 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Ann Northcutt
HOWELL, MICHIGAN – Ann Northcutt, 71, passed away on June 1, 2020, at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Kolby Stidham
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Kolby Stidham, 30, passed away on June 3, 2020, at her residence in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
