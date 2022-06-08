CORINTH - Carol Marcelline Leslie, 59, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery, Booneville. Visitation will be on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Willie D. Williams
PONTOTOC - Willie D. Williams, 73, passed away on June 7, 2022, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc.
James Ticer Brown Jr.
RIPLEY - James Ticer Brown Jr., died June 5th, at his home. A graveside service will be held for the family with Reverend Jody Hill officiating.
Ticer was born in Ripley, Mississippi, the son of James Ticer Brown, Sr. and Ileda Hobson Brown. He graduated from Ripley High School and from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. While at Ole Miss, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
A lifelong member of the Ripley Presbyterian Church, Ticer was an active churchgoer and held the offices of Deacon and Elder. He was President of Brown Wholesale Company, Inc, a member of the Ripley Rotary Club and the Jaycees organization in which he served as President. He was a member of the Mississippi National Guard.
Relatives include Mary Ann, his wife of fifty-seven years, his daughter Allison Crawford, and her husband Jon, of Oxford, Mississippi, granddaughter Frances Crawford of Oxford, son Steven and wife Mallory, granddaughter Alie Brown and grandson, James Brown of Ripley.
Memorials may be given to the Ripley Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS
