James Chase
BOONEVILLE - James Chase, 76, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Brenda Atkins
HAMILTON - Brenda Joyce Andrews Atkins, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born on October 11, 1944, in Columbus, MS to the late Anna G. Ward and Mitchell Maxwell Andrews. She lived in Columbus MS until moving to Hamilton MS her freshman year of high school. While at Hamilton, she met the love of her life, Kenny Atkins. Brenda and Kenny married November 28, 1963, and soon started their family. Brenda was a very simple lady who loved her family, friends, and her church. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she loved her ladies Sunday school class immensely. Brenda had the privilege of being a stay-at-home mom until her children were grown and then in her later years, she went to work for Dexter Jackson where she spent 25 years doing something else that she also loved. She loved gardening in her beautiful day lilies and irises and reading her Bible. Brenda enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends and family over the phone. Brenda was quite blessed by a wonderful extended family that she gained when she married Kenny.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. George Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Roberts Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time.
She is survived by her three children, Stan Atkins (Candie) of Hamilton, Pam Myers (Byron) of Belden and Janet Dixon (John) of Hamilton. She would say her greatest legacy that she leaves behind are her five granddaughters, Caitlyn Atkins Baker (Josh), Cara Dixon, Alison Atkins, Mallory Dixon, and Courtney Myers. She is also survived by one sister, Carol Ann Cook of Powell, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 44 years, and one brother, Thomas Clark Andrews.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St Jude Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Dean Atkins, Glenn Atkins, Bobby Stockton, Travis Thompson, Sammy Atkins. Pallbearers will be Ricky Goodwin, Roger Goodwin, John Dixon, Byron Myers, Brian Atkins, and Alan Atkins.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
Bobby Wallace
CORDOVA, TENNESSEE - Bobby Wallace, 64, passed away on March 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Cecil Sheffield Franks, M.D.
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE/TUPELO - Cecil Sheffield Franks went home peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 27, 2022. He experienced 100 plus years of a life well lived having recently celebrated his centennial birthday. Doctor Franks, as he was known in the community, made Tupelo his home in 1951 when he began his ENT practice as one of four doctors in town. He was born on November 6, 1921 in Dorsey, MS and grew up during the Great Depression in that area during hard times. He became a businessman at age 13 and, through careful saving, he paid for his education which began at Union University in Jackson, TN prior to medical school at University of Mississippi. It was at Ole Miss he met the love of his life, Estelle Mooney. They married prior to moving to Memphis, TN and began their life together there as he completed & graduated from the University of Tennessee School of Medicine. A World War II Navy Veteran, he deployed from San Diego, CA. to the South Pacific where he spent a year aboard ship serving his country. After the war, he completed his Otolaryngology Residency at Washington University Barnes Hospital in St Louis. Dr. Franks was honored to serve as North Mississippi Medical Center's Chief of Staff for a term as he provided medical care to the people of Tupelo and the surrounding communities until his retirement. He was a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church where he and Estelle discipled their children in the Christian faith. Philippians 4:12-13 was his daily walk. The couple enjoyed traveling, raising cattle on his farm and "just being together" as they would say. In 2014, "the tornado" mostly destroyed their house of 60 years. That's "how they got to Memphis". After Estelle passed in 2015, Cecil spent his time enjoying his Schilling Gardens Assisted Living family and the caring companionship of serving our Seniors caregivers. He enriched many listeners with amazing stories of his hundred year life, recalling details with accuracy always! He also enjoyed Memphis Grizzlies basketball, golf & tennis, SEC football, old Western movies and treasured visits from family members.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 11 from 5-7 PM at Holland Funeral Directors. A service honoring Dr. Franks' life will be held at 10 AM Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. John Boler officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner Avenue. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Pallbearers will be Mike Sheffield, Lawrence Brisco, Ricky Campbell, Micah Wages, and Cecil's grandsons: Daniel, Andrew, Tucker and Garrett.
Survivors include his son, David L. Franks and wife Janice of Mantachie, MS; his daughter, Carol F. Akin and husband Dr. Mark Akin of Collierville, TN. his grandchildren: Daniel F. Werhan (Alli) and their children. Tinley & Maddi of Tupelo; Andrew F. Werhan (Melissa) and daughter, Caroline of Madison, MS; Sarah Akin Raskett (Garrett) and their children, Collins and Kelby of Gulfport, MS; Tucker A. Akin of Washington DC; and Marjie Giannina of Tupelo, MS.; his only sibling, Sue Miller (Clell); a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Estelle Mooney Franks in 2015; by his son, Larry Mooney Franks; parents, Elgar and Sally Franks of Dorsey; brothers Houston & Bill and their spouses; sisters Chris, Earline, and Zelda and their spouses.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church benevolent fund, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Union University, or Tree of Life Clinic in Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
