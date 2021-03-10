Dean Edwards
CHARLESTON – Dean Edwards, 60, passed away on March 9, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical in Grenada, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Mattie B. Thompson
ABBEVILLE – Mattie B. Thompson, 93, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Yalobusha Nursing Home in Water Valley. Services will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 1:00 at Serenity Williams Chapel Oxford. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 1:00 – 5:00 at Serenity Williams Chapel Oxford. Burial will follow at Jeffrie Chapel Cemetery in Abbeville. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Joe Rollins
EGGVILLE – Joe G. Rollins, 81, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the North MS Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born in Itawamba County on June 14, 1939 to Huskey and Cordie Rollins. He graduated from Shannon High School in 1960. He worked for Penn Tire for many years then managed Williams Service Station. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Verona. He enjoyed watching football.
Services will be 11 AM Friday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie Bray (Matt) of Eggville; three sisters, Linda Berryhill of Union community, Martelle Bell (Travis) of Tupelo and Sue Nell Grissom of Baldwyn; one brother, Jim Rollins (Eloise) of Verona; two grandchildren, Andrew Bray and Belle Bray; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, David Rollins; an infant sister, Helen Rollins and a special friend, Edith Stegall.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Rollin, Jr., Mark Rollins, Michael Rollins, Bobby Williams, Andrew Bray and Matt Bray.
Visitation will be 10 – 11 Friday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Robert Patterson
NEW ALBANY – Robert Patterson, 78, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. Services will be Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Beasley Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Hillcrest Cemetery. He was of the Baptist faith and a Veteran. He is survived by three children, Evevet Haddix of Blue Mountain, MS., Wendy Patterson of New Albany, MS and Patrick Patterson (Amber) of Texas, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. 6:30 p.m. at Beasley Funeral Home
Kathy Swords
MYRTLE – Kathy Swords, 71, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her residence in Myrtle. Services will be on March 12, 2021, Friday, 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 P. M. until 2:00 P. M at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Sharon Edwards Benitez
UNION COUNTY – Sharon Edwards Benitez, 65, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 13 at 1 PM at Center Baptist Church near Blue Springs. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Center Baptist Cemetery. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralandcremation.com.
Jennie V. White
OZARK, ALABAMA – Jennie V. White, 80, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Oakview Manor in Ozark, Alabama. Graveside services will be on Friday, March 12 at 11:00 am at Liberty Cemetery. Walk-through visitation will be on Thursday, March 11 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
Leonard “Lynn” G. Faulkner, Jr.
SMITHVILLE – Leonard “Lynn” G. Faulkner, Jr., 66, passed away on March 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Orlando Gates
ABERDEEN – Orlando Gates, 43, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Hwy 145 North in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Darden Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Billie L. McCraw Hutcheson
ECRU – Billie L. McCraw Hutcheson, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2021, at her home in Ecru. Services will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2PM at Center Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021 12PM until service time at Center Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be left at tutormemorial.com.
Scotty Glen Cheney
THAXTON – Scotty Glen Cheney, 48, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12, 2021, 5-7 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Leon Lee
CHARLESTON – Leon Lee, 65, passed away on March 6, 2021, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Lamar Reeves
PONTOTOC – Lamar Reeves, 52, passed away on March 9, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
