Annie Lee Leflore
HOULKA – Annie Lee Leflore, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Southaven. Graveside Services will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 12 Noon at Cane Creek Cemetery 351 CR 308 Houlka, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Philana Bass
TUPELO – Philana Bass, 50, passed away on March 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton.
Jermaine Berghuis
PONTOTOC – Jermaine Berghuis, 34, passed away on March 8, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton.
Luella Richmond
HOLLY SPRINGS – Luella Richmond, 59, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, March 20, 2021 1:00 p.m. viewing will start at 12:00 Noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilliom Cemetery 75 Watson Rd Byhalia. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Wayne Palmer
UNION COUNTY – Richard Wayne Palmer, 46, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, March 19 at 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Friday, March 19 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Old Glenfield Cemetery. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Palmer Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jazion Ezell
AMORY – Jazion Ezell, 16, passed away on March 14, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden & Sons Funeral Home.
Artrie M. Trice
VERONA – Artrie M. Trice, 95, passed away on March 17, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Christopher Green
VERONA – Christopher Green, 24, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm, Graveside at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 4-6, Walkthru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Lamar Reeves
PONTOTOC – Lamar Reeves, 52, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 10am-12 pm, Walkthru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Gary Miller
CLINTON – Gary Kenneth Miller, 66, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. He was born in Amory, MS, on April 20, 1954, to Kenneth (Pete) and Deleeta Miller. After graduating from Hatley High School in 1972, Gary attended Itawamba Junior College and Mississippi State University, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. He later received a Master’s degree at Mississippi College. Gary excelled as a basketball coach with a career that spanned 34 years. He coached at Baldwyn, Hatley, Madison Central, and Clinton High Schools. He also coached one year at MSU. Gary was a loving husband, father, family member, and friend. He was a man of deep faith and was an active member of First Baptist Church, Clinton, MS where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his infant son, Kenneth Preston Miller.
Gary is survived by his wife, Tammy Prather Miller; children, Jessica Houston, Christian Miller (Taylor); grandchildren Miller Houston and Ben Miller; siblings, Michael Miller (Shelia) and Patti Miller. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held. At Lakewood Memorial in Jackson, MS on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4:00- 7:00 PM. A visitation will also be held at Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory, MS on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10:00 AM to noon followed by a celebration of life beginning at 12:00 noon.
The family would like to thank Beau Ridge Memory Care and Compassus Hospice for the love and care provided during this journey.
Sheila Geno Bolden
BOONEVILLE – January 2, 1946, at home on 802 Washington Street, Booneville, Sheila Jan Geno made her arrival, the third of five (surviving) children borne to Lois (nee Yates) and Feak Geno. Her siblings are Patsy (Keenum), Diane (Wilson), Peggy (Jobe), and their brother Feak Geno, Jr.
Sheila had one daughter, Tracy Bolden, who gave her a granddaughter, Janna Kaye Duvall, who lovingly referred to her as Teta.
For over 21 years, Sheila happily served as the city of Booneville’s tax collector. She loved to work in her yard, enjoyed going out to eat, watching TV westerns and most of all, helping others. She was a proud member of the Church of Christ.
On Friday, March 12, 2021, Sheila made her transition to be with the Lord at just 75 years old. She lived every moment with gratitude and joy. In addition to family members named above, she is survived by nieces, nephews, her little dog, Rascal, and many friends.
Sheila was laid to rest with a private burial at the Geno Family Cemetery in Jumpertown. Booneville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. For family and friends that would like to show respect, feel free to stop by her graveside and share your favorite memory with Sheila. When you see a yellow (her favorite color) butterfly or flower, know she is nearby.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Marcia Davis
NEW ALBANY – Marcia Dale Davis, 68, went to her eternal resting place Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Tishomingo Community Living Center. She was born October 4, 1953 to Marvin Wallace Davis and Gwyndelene Butts Davis. Marcia graduated from Ingomar Attendance Center and was a legal secretary for most of her life.
Services for Marcia will be 11:00 am Friday, March 19, 2021 at Martintown Cemetery, in New Albany, MS.
She is survived by several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Gwyndelene Davis, and a sister, Deborah J. Davis.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Col. Kenneth W. Smith (Ret. US ARMY)
HATTIESBURG – Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Carterville Baptist Church for Col. Kenneth W. Smith (Ret. US ARMY), 81, of Hattiesburg, MS who died Monday, March 15, 2021.
Interment will be in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 22, 2021 with military rites performed by the VFW Post 3036.
Col. Smith retired from the United States Army as well as from the City of Hattiesburg and was the former executive director of the Pine Belt Sold Waste Authority.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Col. Smith is survived by his wife, Pat Smith of Hattiesburg, MS; two sons, Brian Smith (Audrey) of Boise, ID and Dayne Morgan of Petal, MS; four daughters, Elizabeth Hadaway (Bert) of Macon, MS, Paulette Marshall (Butch) of Hattiesburg, MS, Vicki Stockstill (Jimmy) of Petal, MS and Rhonda Crowe of Petal, MS; one sister, Linda Smith of Meridian, MS; fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Salvation Army.
Bobby Gene Reeves
BOONEVILLE – Bobby Gene Reeves (72) passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home in Booneville. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He was a Scout Master for Boy Scouts Troop #79. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.
A memorial service will be 1:00 Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Fairview Baptist Church Life Center in Booneville with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. The family also ask that if anyone would like to share a memory of Mr. Reeves to please do so and to come casually dressed, as Bobby would prefer.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shelia Murphy Reeves of Booneville; his son, Bobby Dee Reeves of Booneville; his daughters, Angelia Coggins (Marty) of West Point and Jessica Reeves Shook (Robert) of Iuka; his brother, Jerry Reeves (Cindy) of Corinth; his sisters, Judy Stephens and Brenda Johnson of Booneville; his grandchildren, Aubrey Coggins, Eason Ray Shook, Tyler Christian Shook, Caden Lane Shook, Hoden Coggins (Tasha), Lauren Frazier (Chris) and Dustin Owens; 5 great-grandchildren; his step-mother, Ouida McCarter Reeves and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Eugene and Mildred Armstrong Reeves.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Betty “Bebe” Roper StewartSALTILLO – Betty Bervil “Bebe” Roper Stewart, at the age of 68, died unexpectedly in her Saltillo home Monday, March 15, 2021. Bebe as she was affectionately referred to by her family and friends was born December 23, 1952 to Thomas Neal Roper and Betty Guyn Cherry Roper in Saltillo. She is a Saltillo High School graduate and obtained her Bachelor’s Degree from Mississippi State University. She is the widow of Clay Stewart. In her later years, Bebe volunteered her time doing research for the Saltillo Historical Society.
Private graveside services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at Saltillo Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her cousins, Craig Cherry and his wife, Angela of Mooreville and David Cherry and his wife, Debbie of New Albany; step-children, Carl and Jessica Stewart; and her close friends.
Other than her late husband, Clay, she is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, www.stjude.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mary Frances Mask
TIPPAH COUNTY – Mary Frances Mask, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence in Dumas. Services will be on Saturday, March 20 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 20 from 10:30 AM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Harmony Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mask family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Clovis Fikes
FULTON – Clovis Wade Fikes,64, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home. He was born October 3, 1956, in Fulton, to Delmus Wade and Sarah Hellen Parker Fikes. He was a member of Carter Baptist Church in Alabama. He worked at Mueller Brass and then at Lilly Company, where he retired after 41 years of working. He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but most of all, loved being around his grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Fikes of Fulton; one son, Jason Fikes (Vicki) of Fulton; one daughter, Misti Payne (B.J.) of Nettleton; one brother, Dale Fikes of Tupelo; two sisters, Delores Gasaway and Charlotte Fikes, both of Tupelo; a nephew, J.J. Humphries of Vina, Ala.; and six grandchildren, Carson Fikes, Hunter Fikes, Elizabeth Fikes, Bailey Payne, Nathan Fikes, and Weston Payne.
He was preceded in death by one son, Justin Fikes; one brother, Connie Fikes; two sisters, Brenda Fikes and Francis Fikes; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Jason Fikes, J.J. Humphries, Adam Carroll, Daniel Carroll, and Forrest Wade “Twig” Williams.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Fikes family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
