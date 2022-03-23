TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Benjamin Allen, Tupelo
Arlen "Slim" Anderson, Baldwyn
Olivia Baker, Aberdeen
Minnie Biggs, New Albany
Cherita Carpenter, Booneville
Vicki Diane Childers, Tippah County
Debra A. Griffin Parks, Holly Springs
Nancy Diane Bridges Timbs, Pontotoc/Union Counties
Olivia Baker
ABERDEEN - Olivia Baker, 84, passed away on March 23, 2022, at Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Benjamin Allen
TUPELO - Benjamin Allen, 56, passed away on March 21, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Minnie Biggs
NEW ALBANY - Minnie Biggs, 89, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at home, in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 @ 2:00 P.M. at First Non-Denominational Church, 1102 Bratton Rd., New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:00 P.M to 2:00 P.M. at First Non-Denominational Church, 1102 Bratton Rd., New Albany, MS. Burial will follow at Adkins Chapel United Methodist Church, 7321 CR 700, Blue Mountain, MS. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Cherita Carpenter
BOONEVILLE - Cherita Carpenter, 67, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Springhill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thurday, March 24, 2022 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel . Burial will follow at Springhill.
Vicki Diane Childers
TIPPAH COUNTY - Vicki Diane Childers, 68, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her residence in Ripley. Private Services will be at a later date. Arrangements will be announced by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Debra A. Griffin Parks
HOLLY SPRINGS - Debra A. Griffin Parks, 67, formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Holly Springs, MS. She was born August 18, 1954, in Holly Springs, MS to Ealon D. and Ernestine Tackitt Griffin. Debra had worked at Macon Road Baptist Church in the office.
Debra is survived by her daughter, Dawn Goodison; her son, Lee Parks; grandchildren, Cailin Goodison, Brianna Goodison, and Lincoln Goodison; and her sister, Cheryl Griffin Whitehead(Jim).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ealon D. and Ernestine Tackitt Griffin; her brothers, Michael Griffin and Barry Griffin.
Graveside Service will be Thursday, March 24, 2021 at 12PM at West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Brandon Murphy officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Arlen "Slim" Anderson
BALDWYN - Slim was born on August 1, 1943. He gained his heavenly wings on March 18, 2022 while in the care of Landmark Rehab Facility. Slim enjoyed fishing, hunting with his friends, He enjoyed spending time camping with his grandkids and great grandkids along with his fur baby Abby.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday March 26, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Hamblin and Bro Kenneth West officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Garden Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Loretta Anderson, 3 daughters Lisa Dunaway, Tammy Davis (James), and Kathy Sanders, 3 sons Jeff Lindsey, James Anderson and Reese Anderson, 2 sisters Vivian Richardson and Yvonne Gene, 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, a very special cousin Judy Anderson and host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Albert and Ruth Yancy Anderson, brother Arlis Anderson and a son David Lynn Anderson.
Pallbearers will be Brian Lindsey, Terry Vandevander, Frankie Vandevander, James Anderson (Bubba), JD Johnson and Cannon Hawkins. Horary Pallbearers are Jimmy Crabb, Daniel Sanders, Nickey Owens, Chip Nelson, Billy King, Chester Brown, Rickey Durham and Winston Young.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Nancy Diane Bridges Timbs
PONTOTOC/UNION COUNTIES - Mrs. Nancy Diane Bridges Timbes, 61, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 in the comfort of her home.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Timbs will be at 1PM Saturday, March 26 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery near Ashland.
Mrs. Timbs was born October 24, 1960 in Marshall County, the daughter of the late James Thurman and Billie Jean Goolsby Crouch. Mrs. Timbs received her education from the Marshall County Public School System.
A Christian, Mrs. Timbs will be remembered for her love of dogs and playing card games that included, canasta. Some of her favorite past times included watching SVU and listening to Conway Twitty.
Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Phillip Timbs of Pontotoc, two daughters, Carolyn Bridges and Chasity Smith (Liam), two sons Michael Finley and Damien Finley all of Holly Springs. Two sisters, Janice Blackard (Dean) of New Albany and Media Steward (Patrick) of McComb. Three brothers, JD Crouch, James Crouch both of Thaxton, fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was also proceeded in death by a grandson Lemarion Smith and a brother Roger Bridges.
The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Timbs family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
