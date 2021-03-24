Mackiee Holloway
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mackiee Holloway, 59, passed away on March 23, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Byron Salters
CORINTH – Byron Salters, 40, passed away on March 23, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Joshua Maine Robinson
BALDWYN – Joshua Maine Robinson, 40, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Natchez Trace Parkway in Saltillo. Graveside services will be in the parking lot Saturday, March 27, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Community Church, 556 Mitchell Ave, Guntown, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt Zion Cemetery Guntown. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Joshua David Malone
FULTON – Joshua “Joshy” David Malone, 16, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born July 23, 2004 to Jennifer Bass Malone in Memphis, TN. He was a student at IAHS and enjoyed listening to music, gaming, spoiling his cat, Jackson, and loved sports cars.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday March 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 27, at Senter Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother; Jennifer (Thomas Comer) Malone of Fulton, siblings; Kayla Hewitt, Ethan Shotts, Susan Malone and Cameron Comer, all of Fulton, maternal grandparents; Phillip and Susan Shelton of Byhalia, paternal grandfather; Rick (Sissy) Comer of Fulton, paternal grandmother; Pat Comer of Hamilton, AL, and host of family and friends.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Jerry Baccus
WINFIELD, ALABAMA – Jerry Baccus, 75, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Services will be on a later date in Winfield, Alabama.
James Young
MYRTLE – James Edward Young, 89, died Monday night, March 22, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born in Earle, Arkansas, on August 16, 1931, the son of Clifford Bennie and Lovie Lee Bell Scott Young. Mr. Young had spent most of his working career as a maintenance mechanic in a meat packing plant. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church of Myrtle, and he enjoyed spending time with and riding his horses. Mr. Young was a veteran of the United States Army, and will have a U. S. Army honor guard attend his burial service.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Eunice McGregor Young, of Myrtle; three daughters, Rebecca Bateman, and husband, Tommy, of Cordova, TN, Gina Wheeler and husband, Jerald, of Walls, MS, and Susan Harkins and husband, Joe, of Piperton, TN; two brothers, Jimmy Young of Memphis, TN, and Bill Young of Southaven; three sisters, Betty Belue of Memphis, TN, Doris Pike and husband, Bubba, of Bartlett, TN, and Shirley Franks, and husband, Larry, of Arlington TN; four grandchildren, Lacey Bartolotta, Holly Parker, Briana Bateman, and Cody Embrey; and three great-grandchildren, Logan Parker, Jackson Bartolotta and Emilee Bartolotta. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Desmond Young and Jerry Young, and four sisters, Laverne Craven, Hazel Ruark, Lois Feree, and Helen Rice.
Brother Marty Merritt will officiate the service on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 1:00 P. M., at Beulah Baptist Church, with burial following in Guinn Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Pallbearers are Cody Embrey, Tommy Bateman, Joe Harkins, Jason Butler, Clifford Belue, Butch Belue, Wayne Holcomb, and Jake Holcomb. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A. M. until service time on Friday at the Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Beulah Baptist Church Youth Fund. Online condolences may be made at glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
William Robertson
BLUE SPRINGS – William “Monk” Gary Robertson, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his home. He was born October 30, 1946 to Guy Olaf Robertson and Jimmie Belk Robertson. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a lifetime member of Locust Hill Baptist Church. He was retired from Pontotoc County as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator.
He was an active member of the Mississippi Pony Pulling Association and was a decorated member of the A.S.A. Softball Umpire Association. He was an avid crappie fisherman. He was a fan of all sports.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. David Westmoreland, Bro. David Ross and Bro. Sean Tutor officiating. Burial will be at Locust Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Jane Moody Robertson; a daughter, Kimberly Robertson Whatley (Jason); two sons, William “Bryan” Robertson and William Guy “Will” Robertson (Jennifer); seven grandchildren: Sean “Kelly” Tutor, Jr., Krystal Johnson (Daniel), Nathan Culver (Chelsea), Stephanie Tutor, Clare Whatley, Tinley “Little Darling” Robertson, William Rivers Robertson; and three great grandchildren: Jenna Faith Tutor, Adalay Johnson and Malachi Johnson.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements and will fly the U.S. Army flag in honor of Mr. Robertson’s military service.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Lisa Woodruff
BALDWYN – Lisa Woodruff, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Gulfport. Services will be on Friday, March 26 2021 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 10:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Aaron Eugene Welch, Jr.
HAMILTON – Aaron Eugene Welch, Jr., 83, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his residence in Hamilton. Services will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Center Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 26 2021 from 12:00 noon until service time. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery.
Janet Sue Whaley
POTTS CAMP – Janet Sue Whaley, 67, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM at graveside in Salem Baptist Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Rusty Knight
TUPELO – Rusty Knight, 53, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 4 until 6 PM at Holland- Tupelo.
Larry G. Gentry
JUG FORK/UNION COUNTY – Larry G. Gentry of Jugfork Community, Union County, MS passed from this life into eternity on Monday, March 22, 2021, at NMMC, Tupelo. He had experienced health difficulties for about two years.
Larry was born December 8, 1938, on the Gentry family homestead in Jugfork to Grady and Allegra Ambrose Gentry. After high school he entered the U.S. Army where he honorably served his country four years. Although he worked at a few other jobs following his discharge, his life’s work was that of an over-the-road trucker. For more than 40 years he drove a big rig, finally retiring at age 75. The majority of that time was spent with Emerson Transport.
Larry was happily married to Mary Gossett Gentry for the past 23 years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Inmon Gentry. More than 50 years ago, Larry returned to the family land of his birth and lived there the remainder of his life.
Mr. Gentry was a faithful member and elder of Antioch Church of Christ. He loved time spent with his church family in Bible study and worship. He always enjoyed congregational fellowship meals and regretted that those special gatherings could not be held over the past year. He delighted in picking at all the kids, little and big!
In his earlier years Larry enjoyed all types of hunting. He loved working in his yard. Some of his favorite time was that spent with his grandchildren.
Larry Gentry is survived by his wife, Mary Gossett Gentry; one sister, Linda Gentry Treat; son, Michael Gentry (wife, Danyeall); daughter, Morgan Copeland; stepsons, John Gossett (wife, Angela) and Michael Gossett (wife, Cindy); nine grandchildren; niece, Kelli Treat Gibson and nephew, Jim Treat. He will be missed by his special little church friend, Jimma Powers, who always had a hug for her buddy, “Mr. Larry!” Other survivors are his mother-in-law, Sarah Daugherty; sisters-in-law, Vivian Eargle, Kathy Henderson, Belinda Allinder, Becky Wheeler, and Elaine Stephens.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, Mr. Gentry is preceded in death by a niece, Kathi Treat Smith; brothers-in-law, James Manuel Whitlock and Lewis Whitlock.
• Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Antioch Church of Christ. The family requests that those attending please wear a mask. Weather permitting, graveside service with Military Honors will follow at the Starks Gentry Cemetery.
Officiants for the service will be Jimmy Hitt, Ray Kennedy, and Clyde Mize. Pallbearers will be the men of Antioch Church of Christ.
Flowers can be sent to Waters Funeral Home, 309 North Second Street, Baldwyn, MS 38824 for delivery to the church building. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Starks Gentry Cemetery Fund, c/o Antioch Church of Christ, 1350 CR 197, Blue Springs, MS 38828.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ruby Lewellen
BOONEVILLE – Ruby Glenne Lewellen, 85, of Booneville, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab. She was a Baptist, and she loved cooking, reading and working in the yard.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Blake Hatfield officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM on Friday.
She is survived by two sons, Danny Lewellen of Rienzi, and Jack Lewellen of Booneville; one brother, Harold Hatfield (Suna) of Memphis, TN; one sister, Barbara Hester (Tommy) of Rienzi; four grandchildren, Michael Lewellen (Jessica), Jessica Emerson (Jamie), Laura Rose Finley (Ryan) and Mark Lewellen (Megan); four great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Opal Hatifeld; one daughter, Terri Krawczykowski, one brother, James Daniel “Pete” Hatfield; son-in-law, Tom Krawczykowski, two sister-in-laws, Elouise Hatfield and June Hatfield.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Jesse Harris Brand
OKOLONA – Jesse Harris Brand, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his residence in Okolona surrounded by his loved ones. Services will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2 PM at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on from 12 noon – service time Sunday only. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Okolona.
Pennee West
MANTACHIE – Pennee Renee West, 56, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born August 29, 1964, to Kelvy Wayne and Agnes Lauderdale Gray. She was a 1982 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and horses, but her children and grandchildren were her heart and soul.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her mother, Agnes Gray, of Fulton; her son, Allan Nolan of Colorado; her daughter, Amanda Andrews (Joshua) of Ripley; her three grandchildren, Emma Kate Smith, Ava Rae Smith, and Jaidyn Gray Andrews; her husband, Edward West of Mantachie; her sister, Sherree Lynn Ridings (Cary) of Nettleton; and two nephews, Joshua David Ridings (Cassie) of Amory and Jason Anthony Ridings (Caitlin) of Fort Hood, TX.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Gray.
Pallbearers will be Allan Nolan, Josh Andrews, Jason Ridings, and Josh Ridings.
Flowers are welcome; however, memorials may be made in Pennee’s honor in lieu of flowers to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Robert “Bob” Rogers
RIPLEY – Robert Allen “Bob” Rogers, Jr. passed away, March 24, 2021, at his home in Ripley at the age of 81. The son of Robert Allen Rogers Sr. and Rosa Maria Testo Rogers, Bob was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on October 18, 1939. The family moved to Sherman where he grew up and graduated from high school. He then moved to Tupelo and worked as a supervisor for Tupelo Aluminum for many years. Upon retirement he moved to Ripley where he has resided for the past ten years. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
He leaves behind three children, Robin Luttrell (Donald) of Ripley, Allen Rogers (Genie) of Tullahoma, Tennessee and Stacy Rogers (Melissa) of Brandon; nine grandchildren, T.J. Dearman, Emily Gray, Landon Moore, Chloe Yarbrough, Adam Rogers, Cal Rogers, Reagan Rogers, Dalton Rogers, and Evan Rogers; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Rosa Maria Chism of Pontotoc; and his brother, Ronald Rogers (Dianne) of Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Glenda Marshbank; his son, Britt Rogers; and a brother-in-law, Wilton Chism.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, March 27, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Bob’s life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery. The services will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Sherry Whisenant
BOONEVILLE – Sherry Whisenant, 61, passed away on March 24, 2021, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Ralph Perkins
HICKORY FLAT – Ralph David Perkins, 83, a resident of Hickory Flat, MS passed away on March 16, 2021 at a local Rehab Center. Ralph was born in 1937 to John Alden and Lois Criscoe Perkins.
Survivors include his children Teresa Janneck (Kirk), Robert (Rachel), Kevin (Michele), and Jennifer Perkins. Ralph also leaves behind 6 grandchildren Jessica (Ben), Casey (Johnathan), Quintin, Reid, Madaline, and Ross and 3 great-grandchildren Zoe, Logan and Skylar. Ralph is survived by his loving sister Mary Harrington of Hickory Flat, MS, and in-laws Beatrice Daley of Sun City, FL, Peggy Moffitt of Hickory Flat, and Patricia Moffitt of Ripley, Ms.; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Sara Moffitt, his parents, sibling (Thomas Gene) and his eldest child David Allen Perkins.
For nearly 50 years, he lived with his family in Chalmette, LA. His main goal was to provide for his family. During his professional career, he worked many years for T Smith and Sons/Cooper T Smith beginning as a Fireman (keeping steam engines fired up) a Crane Operator and a Foreman. He loved his relationships he had with family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. He enjoyed fixing things from broken bicycle chains to engines and all things in-between, collecting tools needed, giving a helping hand and advice to those who were in need, and enjoyed cutting grass. He loved growing peaches, figs and grapes in his yard. He returned to Hickory Flat after Hurricane Katrina and made it a place to call home, once again. He was respected and loved by many and will be truly missed.
We respectfully ask that you wear a mask.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 27, for 2:00 PM viewing and 3:00 PM service, held by Jeff Moore, at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, near Hickory Flat, MS. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Perry Reeves
GOLDEN – James Perry Reeves, 53, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born July 16, 1967 to the late Leon Reeves and Charlene Beam Reeves. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Perry graduated from Mississippi State University in 1989 with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. He enjoyed reading, studying history, and spending times with his family.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday March 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Lee Peden officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother; Charlene Reeves of Red Bay, AL wife; Chasity Reeves of Fulton, son; Jacob Reeves of Golden, daughter; Jade Reeves of Tremont, grandson; Garrett Mathieu of Tremont, sister; Elonda (Steve) Cox of Red Bay, AL, brother; Gary (Kim) Reeves of Fulton, 1 nephew and 4 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father; Leon Reeves, paternal grandparents, Dilliard and Herlon Reeves, and maternal grandparents, Charlie and Canzada Beam.
Pallbearers will be Cody Hawkins, Cameron Pounders, Ashton Pounders, Clifton Pounders, Christian Oswalt, and Brandon Dill.
Brad Reeves will be honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
