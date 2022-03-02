TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Rose Barrentine, Aberdeen
Johnie Ree Jenkins, Holly Springs
Genlorse Martin, Holly Springs
Harper Kay Prentiss McLean, Pontotoc/Union Counties
Andrew Louis Shinault, Sr., Booneville
Johnie Ree Jenkins
HOLLY SPRINGS - Johnie Ree Jenkins, 62, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Olive Branch in Methodist Hospital. Services will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1 PM at Mt. Zion Taska M.B.C. 519 Mt. Zion Rd. Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 4, 2022 4 PM until 6 PM at Serenity Autry Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Taska M B.C. Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Genlorse Martin
HOLLY SPRINGS - Genlorse Martin, 67, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Regional One Health in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1 PM at Serenity Autry Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11 AM at Serenity Autry Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Harper Kay Prentiss McLean
PONTOTOC/UNION COUNTIES - Harper Kay Prentiss McLean, 15 months, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 1 PM at Grace Pointe Church in New Albany. Visitation will be on 12 PM until 1 PM at Grace Pointe Church. Burial will follow at Wallerville Cemetery.
Rose Barrentine
ABERDEEN - Rose Barrentine, 75, passed away on February 25, 2022, at her home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Westbrooks Funeral Home.
Andrew Louis Shinault, Sr.
BOONEVILLE - With broken hearts and trusting our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ to give us strength to endure, the family solicit your prayers in the loss of our dear father and brother who transitioned from this life to his Heavenly Home on Monday, February 28, 2022.
He attended Wick Anderson High School. He was self employed and the owner of Express Concrete Company. He was a member of Wolf Creek MB Church.
Family visiting time will be Thursday, March 3 from 12:00 noon until 3pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel and will continue with family and friends visiting at Wolf Creek MB Church from 4:00 until 6:00 pm on Thursday evening, March 3. Funeral services are being held at Wolf Creek MB Church at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 4, 2022 with burial to follow at Wolf Creek Church Cemetery.
His memories live on with his wife; Ludie Shinault, 1 daughter; Camelia Wilson (Otis), 5 sons; Anthony Burress (Maria), Andrew Shinault, Jr (Wendy), Randy Shinault (Michelle), Raji Shinault (Cash), and Darius Shinault (Shartonae). Siblings; Gennie Tyes, Grover Shinault, Sr. (Peggy), Peggie Miller (William), Marth Fields, Phylus Shelley (Thomas), Youlanda Shinault, Bobby Agnew (Teresa), Willie Shinault, Jr., and Ursula Cummings (Joseph). 21 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents; Rev. Solomon Willie Shinault, Sr., and Ida Odessa Phillips Shinault and a nephew; Thomas Wesley Shinault, III.
Rev. Isaac Shinault will officiate. Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.
