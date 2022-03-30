TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Richard "Tony" Bridges, Baldwyn
Infant Oaklynn Rose Dukes, Myrtle/Formerly of New Albany
Mamie Sue Harris, Valley Grove Community
Ruby Jean Hedges, Okolona
Lena B. House, Saltillo
Harry "Leroy" Walker, Corinth
John Wilson, Amory
-----------------------------------------
MEMO
Lena B. House
SALTILLO - Lena B. House, 103, passed away on March 30, 2022, at Green Houses in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO
John Wilson
AMORY - John Wilson, 72, passed away on March 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Harry "Leroy" Walker
CORINTH - Harry "Leroy" Walker, 78, passed away on March 29, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Richard "Tony" Bridges
BALDWYN - Richard "Tony" Bridges, 56, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11am at Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5-8pm.
MEMO
Infant Oaklynn Rose Dukes
MYRTLE/FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY - Infant Oaklynn Rose Dukes, 5 MONTHS, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2022, at Le Bonheur Childrens Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday April 1, 2022 4:00 p.m. at Glenfield Baptist Church 1032 W Bankhead Hwy 178 New Albany. , Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Ruby Jean Hedges
OKOLONA - Ruby Jean Jenks Hedges lived a purpose filled life full of grace, laughter and love. Perpetual light now shines on her in Paradise as she peacefully and unexpected departed this life on Saturday morning, March 26, 2022 from her beloved home in Okolona. Ruby Jean was a native of Jeffersonville, Indiana just across the Ohio River (which she loved) from Louisville, Kentucky. Born August 27, l940 to the late Frank Jenks and Norma Tucker Jenks, she attended the public schools of Jeffersonville. She married the love of her life, John Allen Hedges (Johnny to her) on March 18, 1972. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary 8 days before her death. The Hedges were lifelong workers in the furniture industry living in Jeffersonville for 23 years. In l985, they moved to Okolona, where they partnered with the late Wayne Dykes as co-owners of Seville Furniture Manufacturing. John and Ruby Jean were dynamic partners in business and life! She served as Secretary-Treasurer and Office Manager of the firm which the couple eventually solely owned. A steely business woman, Ruby Jean was respected throughout the furniture industry nationwide. She and John loved entertaining with her always cooking more than what was needed. Her gracious personality made her the perfect hostess for their many friends and business associates. She loved all genres of music especially orchestral/ chamber music. She and John loved dancing and were ballroom dancers. Ruby Jean was a fitness activist and devoted follower of Zumba (cardio exercise involving dance). They were devout Catholics being parishioners of St. Therese Catholic Church in Okolona. She was a former Board Member of Excel, Inc in Okolona and often volunteered time there. Ruby Jean had a larger than life personality, never met a stranger and was a master conversationalist. Her living was not in vain!
An intimate service with family and close friends will take place at 1 PM Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Okolona. Sis. Liz Cleveland will officiate and Ben Hall will provide music. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at 1 PM. Holland Funeral Directors/Cremations is honored to be serving the family. A reception will follow at the Church.
Ruby Jean is survived by her beloved husband, John Hedges of Okolona; 2 sons, Mark Mennen (Dana) of Louisville, Ky and Robert Mennen (Kelly) of Olive Branch, Ms.; two grandchildren, Sarah Jean Mennen and Jane Mennen and their mother, Cheryl Garr all of Louisville, Ky; a sister,
Sandra Jenks of Memphis and a brother, Marvin Jenks (Nancy) of Palmara, Indiana; a special caregiver, Daphne Fowler and her St. Therese family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her longtime beloved dog, Chang Hedges.
Memorials may be made to Excel Commons, Inc., 230 West Main St., Okolona, MS. 38860, an intervention ministry of St. Therese Catholic Church for those in need in the community.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
MEMO
Mamie Sue Harris
VALLEY GROVE COMMUNITY - Mamie Sue Harris, 88, died Tuesday, March 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022 @ 11AM at Holland Funeral Directors . Visitation will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10AM-Service Time at Holland Funeral Directors. A Full Obituary will follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.