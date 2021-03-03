Joshua Robinson
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Joshua Robinson, 39, passed away on February 26, 2021, at his home in Selmer. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Glenda Marie Williams
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Glenda Marie Williams, 62, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at her home in Blue Mountain. Life’s Reflections Memorial Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Willie Lee Whitfield, Sr.
HAMILTON – Willie Lee Whitfield, Sr., 75, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at home in Hamilton. Services will be on Saturday, March 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bethel Church Cemetery.
Melvin Luellen
HOLLY SPRINGS – Melvin Luellen, 58, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Kimbrough Chapel Cemetery Lamar, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Robert “Bobby” John Foreman
PONTOTOC – Robert “Bobby” John Foreman, 57, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, March 5th, 5-8 PM and Saturday, March 6th, 11 AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Martintown Cemetery, Ingomar, MS.
Mrs. Johnnie M. Wilson
TUPELO – Mrs. Johnnie M. Wilson, 96 passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Tupelo Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was a member of Palmetto CME Church. Johnnie raised two daughters in her home Tawanna Wiggins of Tupelo, MS and Lakeshia Foxx (Tracy) of Plantersville, MS, seven grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews which was all special in her sight.
Services will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Union Grove Methodist Church Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Beasley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation walk through will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Dignity Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS, Face coverings are required.
Robins Copeland
GUNTOWN – Robins Copeland, 77, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 12 p.m. at Mud Creek Cemetery, Saltillo. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 4, 2021 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com .
Willie J. Johnson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Willie J. Johnson, 63, passed away on March 2, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Margaret Holmes
MANTACHIE – Margaret Holmes, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at graveside in Clear Creek Cemetery as a family service with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Hoyle Eaton
BOONEVILLE – Dexter Hoyle Eaton, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home. He was born July 20, 1930, to Flake and Lois Eaton. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Field Trial Hall of Fame, and founder and past president of Hell Creek Wildlife Management Area. He enjoyed training birddog champions, and raising and playing with puppies.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Eaton; two sons, Joe David (Cherry) Eaton and Paul W. Eaton; two sisters, Nita Jo (James) Craft and Myrtle Smith; one brother, Dan (Cathy Frasier) Eaton; four grandchildren, Drew (Carrie) Eaton, Brenon (Mandy) Eaton, Leah Grace (Jacob) Presley and Blake (fiancé Charlotte Eldridge) Eaton; three great-grandchildren, Bailey Carlisle Eaton, James Atkins Eaton and Sarah Louise Eaton; and special caregiver, Jennifer Hancock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Hollis , John K., Bonnard , Howard, and Rhett Eaton; and two sisters, Elizabeth Eaton Gann and Sarah Eaton Hampton.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Samuel Galloway III
BOONEVILLE – Samuel Calvin Galloway III of Booneville, passed away March 2, 2021 at his home after an extended illness. He was born on November 2, 1951 to Dr. Samuel Calvin Galloway, Jr. and Ruth Barkley Galloway. Sam was a graduate of Booneville High School. He earned a B.A. degree in Education from the University of Mississippi and received his Associate Degree in Nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College. The majority of his twenty-five plus years in healthcare was spent at Methodist Alliance Home Care in Memphis, TN.
Sam became an accomplished musician at an early age. He enjoyed sharing his talent on the clarinet, piano, and organ by accompanying various groups. In high school, Sam was the drum major of Booneville band, and in college, he was a member of the Ole Miss marching band. As a member of the Booneville Presbyterian Church, he served as organist and then pianist for many years. Sam also loved animals and enjoyed volunteering with the Halfway Home Animal Shelter.
Sam is survived by his Mother, His brother Bob Galloway (Camille), his sister Gail “Cissy” Worley (Phil), and four nephews, Barkley Galloway, Drew Galloway (Laura), Brett Galloway (Leah), and Cal Worley (fiancée Candice). Sam was also proud great uncle to Kendall and Bennett Galloway.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Keith Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.
In an effort to follow MSDH COVID, guidelines, the family asks that everyone please wear a mask and social distance. For those who are not attending public functions because of COVID, the family understands and will appreciate your prayers.
Pallbearers will be Drew Galloway, Brett Galloway and Cal Worley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Jerry C. Day
TISHOMINGO – Jerry C. Day, age 83 passed away Tuesday February 23, 2021. He enjoyed RVing, traveling, camping, canoeing, and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy R. Monroe Day; son, David L. Day (Gwen); daughter, Linda C. Thoren (Craig); two brothers, Ted E. Day (Cathi), and Ronnie W. Day (Alice); seven grandchildren, Scotty Young (Rachel), Jeremiah Partee (Linsey), Jamie Day (Sandy), Carrie Seahorn (Chris), Michael Day (Whitney), Casey Thoren (Karli), and Errin Day (Ashley); 14 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Stacy Day. He is preceded in death by parents, Hubert and Berma Day; one son, Douglas A. Day; one great grandson, Joseph Gabriel Young. Honorary pallbearers were Scotty Young, Jeremiah Partee, Jamie Day, Michael Day, Casey Thoren, and Errin Day. Services were held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Way of Life Worship Center, Tishomingo, MS with a visitation that began at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with funeral services that followed at 11:00 a.m. Officiating was Bro. Scotty Young and Bro. Mike Green. Burial was at Bethlehem Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. You may leave online condolences to the family at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com.
Gene Skelton
HOLLY SPRINGS – Gene Skelton, 75, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 5-9 PM.
Jerry Stricklin
BURNSVILLE – Jerry Stricklin, 59, passed away on March 3, 2021, at his home in Burnsville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Jewel Maylene Bullock
BOONEVILLE – Jewel Maylene Bullock, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home in Booneville, MS. She was born on July 20, 1935, to George Washington “Buck” Engle and Novie Tidwell Engle. Mrs. Bullock was a devout Christian woman. She was a lifelong member of Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, where she attended every time the doors were open. She enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church on Highway 25 in Tishomingo with Bro. William H. Burcham officiating. Burial will follow at the Northeast Mississippi Church of God in Christ Cemetery. The services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
She is survived by her three sons, Gregory D. Bullock, David (Rachel) Bullock, and Christopher (Nikki) Bullock; two step-sons, Larry (Marie) Bullock, and Jackie (Kym) Bullock; two sisters, Peggy (Travis) Hendrix, and Barbara Engle; eight grandchildren, Tabatha (Cody) Hughes, Haley Bullock, Kayla Bullock, Christopher Blake M. Bullock, Novie (DJ) Bone, Tonja (BO) Russell, Akasha (Noah) Richardson, and Morgan (Owen) Elliott; and a host of step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert Bullock; one son, Phillip W. Bullock; one brother, Cleatus Engle; one sister, Azeline Waddle; and two grandchildren, Phillip B. Bullock and Tomese.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the church.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Patsy “Pat” Wilder Robbins
PONTOTOC – Patsy “Pat” Wilder Robbins, 71, passed away on March 3, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House and left this world to join her mother and father after a long battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late William & Geraldean Wilder She was a graduate of PHS, class of 1968. After graduation she went to cosmetology school. She was a lifelong resident of Pontotoc, MS. She worked as a sewing machine operator most of her adult life. She loved horses, reading, needle point, sewing and quilting, working outside and being with friends and family. She especially loved arguing with her son in law over Ford vs Chevy. She made some of the best cakes for friends and family for weddings and birthdays or really just any time. She was quick to give her love and had a smile and laugh that lit up the entire room. Pat was a member of Longview Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
Pat is proceeded in death by her father and mother William & Geraldean Wilder and stepson Bobby “Red” Robbins.
Pat is survived by her loving family: her husband, Bobby Robbins, of Pontotoc; her daughter, Brandy (McDonald) Martin (Bob) of Tupelo and granddaughter Ashley Nicole; her bonus daughter, Mari (Pitts) Garner (Jason) of Fairview, TN; Stepchildren Jamie Carter (John) of Myrtle; Pamela Niswonger (George II) of Pontotoc and their children Amanda Niswonger and George “Trey” Niswonger III; Bruce Robbins (Lisa) of Oswego, IL and their children Carissa Robbins and Caren Robbins; Judith Franks of Fort Smith, AR and her children Eric Young, Zachary Franks and Kambry Young; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Pat, may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Tupelo Humane Society.
Visitation is Friday, March 5th at 5pm – 8pm for friends and family at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 S Main St. Pontotoc, MS. Service is Saturday, March 6th visitation at 1pm service at 2pm at Baldwin Funeral Home, 96 S Main St. Pontotoc, MS. Brother David Barnett & Brother Kevin Merritt will be officiating.
Pallbearers: Bruce McCoy, Gene Swords, Russell Cox, Mike Robbins, Neil Williams, and Bobby Martin.
