Curtis Gerald Sims
FURRS COMMUNITY – Curtis Gerald Sims, 91 , passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc County. He was born on April 20, 1928, the only child of Arthur Curtis Sims and Ezell Archer Sims. He spent his life in the Furrs Community of Pontotoc County. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy 1946-1948. He worked his entire career at Daybrite Lighting Company. He was an avid gardener and loved spending time outside. He loved gospel, country, and bluegrass music. He was a lifelong member of White Zion Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, superintendent of the Sunday School and caretaker of the church grounds.
Services will be 1 PM Friday, March 6 at White Zion Presbyterian Church with Dr. Ron Richardson and Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Music will be provided by Dr. Mark and Becky Howard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with burial to follow the service in the church cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Jean Sims; his two daughters, Debra Sims Anderson and Darla Sims Ryan, both of Saltillo. He also leaves behind a grandson, Scott Ryan, a great-great-granddaughter, Ainsley Ryan, three children of his home, his adopted daughter, Christy Sims, and four step-daughters, Glenda Putt, Linda Parker, Elizabeth Chenault, and Beverly Williams.
Pallbearers will be Danny Roebuck, Allen Sudduth, Paul Kelly, and Ricky Denton.
The family wishes to thank his two wonderful caregivers, Eugene Cooke and Sarah Reeves. They would also like to thank all the caring, compassionate nurses from North Mississippi Medical Center Home Hospice. Memorials may be made to the White Zion Presbyterian Church, 1266 Kings Highway, Pontotoc MS 38863. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
James Nathan Mayhall
ABERDEEN – James Nathan Mayhall, 20, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lann Cemetery.
Raymond Davis
TUPELO – Raymond Davis, 80, passed away on March 4, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Annie Mae Vance
ABERDEEN – Annie Mae Vance, 66, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Daniel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows.
Ms. Terri Lynn Quinn
SALTILLO – Ms. Terri Lynn Quinn, 50, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 9 am Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation. Visitation will be on 9 am Thursday, March 3rd, 2020 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. (more info @ assocciatedfuneral.com).
Estella L. Simpson
ASHLAND – Estella L. Simpson, 93, passed away on March 4, 2020, at her home in Ashland, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mr. Bonner Wayne Heatherly
VERONA – Mr. Bonner Wayne Heatherly, 77, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his residence in Verona. Services will be private. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. www.associatedfuneral.com.
Charles E. Cowan
RIPLEY – Charles E. Cowan, 70, passed away on March 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Eula Mae Cartwright
BOONEVILLE – Eula Mae Cartwright, 90, passed away on March 4, 2020, at her home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Linda Worthy
PONTOTOC – Linda Worthy, 71, passed away on March 4, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.