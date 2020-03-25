Mary Lee Wilson
PRAIRIE – 89, passed away on Tues., March 17, 2020 at NMMC- West Point.
Mary Lee Wilson was born to her late parents, Percy B. Johnson and Julia Pargo on Dec., 26, 1930 in Monroe Co. Mrs. Wilson was a dietician.
Mary Lee Wilson is survived by one daughter; Louise Gillispie of Prairie, three step-daughters; Dorothy Fields of Prairie, Elizabeth Shields (Dewell Fears) and Doris Lucas of Aberdeen. One son; Eli Wilson of Chicago, Ill. There are also 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at the Baptist Grove Church cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Lampkin officiating. The burial will follow at Baptist Grove Church cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Shelven “Sam” Jefferson
RED BANKS – Shelven “Sam” Jefferson, 46, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Methodist Healthcare Hospital in Olive Branch. Graveside Services will be on Friday March 27, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Mount Newell Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Fowler
TUPELO – Martha Janell Fowler, 85, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House from an extended illness. Mrs. Fowler, affectionately known as “Aunt Pete,” was born on February 14, 1935 to the late Condie and Nancy Oliver, of Shannon. She was married for 50 years to Jessie Thomas Fowler, who preceded her in death, November 2000. She was a Baptist.
Mrs. Fowler in earlier years provided childcare in her home. She then worked in several factories, such as Hunter-Sadler, Rosato and Action. She loved to fish, play Rook, work puzzles, and was known for being a wonderful cook. For several years, she baked cakes for the public. Most of all, she dearly loved her family.
She is survived by her son, David Ray Fowler (Cindy) of Tupelo; one granddaughter, Kristy Schipke of Saltillo; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Audrey Schipke of Saltillo; one sister, Polly Williams of Shannon; one brother, Wayne Oliver of Shannon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Billy Oliver; and a brother-in-law, Kenith Williams.
Private Graveside Services will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Dwayne Ard officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy and memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Jean Lucille Lavelle
MOOREVILLE – Jean Lucille Lavelle, 78, went to be with the Lord, March 23, 2020. She was born October 6, 1941, to the late R.C. and Vesta Mae Huddleston. Jean was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church in Myrtle. She retired from General Electric where she was employed for more than thirty years. Jean loved to fish and cross-stitch and above all else she loved her family.
Services will be Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 1:00 at Macedonia Cemetery. Brother Bobby Butler and Brother Tommy Peters will be officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She was survived by her husband of 45 years, Currie Lavelle; one daughter, Susan Webster; one son, Tim Doles and one step son, Tim Lavelle; four grandchildren, Ashley Guidry (Tim), Christy Fiveash (Steve), Allen Webster (Deb), Daniel Webster; and seven great grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother Kenneth Huddleston.
For online condolences and guest registration please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Terry Lee Boxx
BALDWYN – Terry Lee Boxx (58) passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home in Baldwyn. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, western shows, the Miami Dolphins, playing cards with his good buddies, spending time with his dog Lee and cracking jokes with his sons. He was a good man.
Due to the CDC guidelines, a private graveside services will be 11 am Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the Kirkville Cemetery with Bro. Chuck Boxx officiating. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Terry is survived by his sons, Cory Boxx (Nikki) of Ingomar and Cody Boxx (Emily) of Baldwyn; his sisters, Brenda Barnes, Linda Nichols, Cindy Bullock, Benita Scott and Wilma Lee Looney and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Boxx and Robert “Red” Boxx; his sister, Margaret Boxx and the mother of his children, Renae Boxx.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Pebble Inez Frost Ewing
OXFORD – Mrs. Pebble Inez Frost Ewing, 81, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Oxford, MS. In accordance with current health advisories, the family is planning a private service. Burial will follow in Clear Creek Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Ewing was the widow of Mr. Max Douglas Ewing and a longtime and faithful member of Antioch Primitive Baptist Church. She was a lifelong homemaker who lived a very fulfilling and happy life raising her family alongside her husband. Mrs. Ewing found her life’s fulfillment in her family. She was a dedicated and devoted wife, an ever present mother and a nurturing grandmother. She led her family by example as a faithful servant to her Lord. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rufus Frost and a granddaughter, Amie Ewing.
Survivors include two daughters, Leesa Clark and her husband, Billy and Kendall Rikard and her husband, Pat all of Oxford; two sons, Donnie Ewing and his wife, Rita and Doug Ewing and his wife, Dana all of Oxford; three sisters, Sara Smith of Saltillo, MS, Edith McKissack of Fulton, MS and Wilma Collier of Fulton, MS; two sisters in law, Bobbi Frost of Tupelo, MS and Lola Sheets of Florida; twelve grandchildren, Brad Ewing, Sandi Reed, Matt Clark, Morgan Moore, Megan Castle, Mitch Clark, Brooke Turner, Lynlee Ewing, Blake Rikard, Lacey Rikard, Peyton Camp and Kyle Rikard and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Ewing’s memory may be made to Antioch Primitive Baptist Church, 32 CR 363, Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Judy Buchanan
FULTON – Judy Buchanan, 74, passed away on March 25, 2020, at her home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Derry Penson
CALHOUN CITY – Derry Penson, 50, passed away on March 24, 2020, at Baptist Memorial in Calhoun City. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Charles “Chuck” Woolley
JUMPERTOWN – Charles “Chuck” Woolley, 83, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Tippah County Hospital. He was born September 13, 1936 to Weldon Bernard Woolley and Marie Pounders. Mr. Woolley was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church. He enjoyed leading singing at church, wood working, working with bonsai trees, loved his dogs, and taking care of his grandchildren.
A Private Celebration of Life will be at Crossroads United Methodist Church with Bro. W.C. Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.
He is survived by his four daughters, Carolyn Sparks Bennett (Hershel), Tina Moore (Jimmy), Trudy Latch, and Margie Thorne; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Eaton Woolley; and his parents.
Pallbearers are Tyson Prentiss, Cameron Monts, Chandler Thorne, John Ashton Grimes, Taxton Jourdan, Gavin Sartain, and Ayden Jones.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
John Gifford
SALTILLO – John Rufus Gifford, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1939, to John Glen and Dige Blackwell Gifford in Corinth. John was a retired route driver for Canteen Vending. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Cuban Conflict. He loved fishing and was an avid Ole Miss Football fan. Spending time with his family was his most beloved pastime.
John leaves behind his wife, Virginia Owens Gifford of Saltillo; four children, Daphne Gifford and her significant other, Bruce Thomas, Clay Gifford, all of Saltillo, Craig Gifford and his wife, Elishia, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and DeAnn Richey and her husband, Kevin, of Blue Springs; three sisters, Katie Gilmore of Booneville, Sue Pardue and husband, Bud, of Dennis, and Barbara Hickman of Corinth; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Danica and Anthony McCord; his granddaughter, Destiny Montana McCord; a sister, Betty Lambert, and two brothers, Walter Lee and Roy Glen Gifford
Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Hughes Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Johnson and Rev. Shaun Martin officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery. W.E Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time at the church.
Pallbearers will be Mike Scott, Keith Bass, Kevin Richey, Hugh Jones, Toby Lafayette, and Jordan Hill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Gifford, Brandon Parmely, Chris Gifford, Haygen Richey, Tyler Gifford, and Kyle Gifford
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tracye Page
TUPELO – Tracye Page, 53, passed away on March 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Gatha Ellen Kidd Herod
NEW ALBANY – Gatha Ellen Kidd Herod, 81, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. She was born to the late Ellis Mannon and Era Vee Moody on March 12, 1939, in Lafayette, Mississippi. Gatha was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany, Mississippi. Brother Larry Bain will be officiating. United Funeral Services is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Teressa Bennett (Dewayne) of Walnut; grandchildren, Jeff Bennett, Cilla Butler, and Corey Bennett; great grandchildren, Jake Bennett, Gracie McCollum, Ben McCollum, Fisher McCollum, and Willa Butler; one great-great grandchild Eisleigh Bennett; one sister, Sylvia Boyd.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, James Herod and Radd Kidd.
For online condolences and guest registration please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Delores Ann Lindley
BOONEVILLE – Delores Ann Lindley (76) passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She enjoyed fishing, yard sales and bargain shopping.
Due to the CDC guidelines, a private family service will be 2 pm Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will take place in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Delores is survived by her son, Tim Neeley of Tupelo; her daughters, Rebecca Neeley Walker of Tupelo and Angie Jackson (Monty) of Booneville; her brother, Ricky Nichols (Wanda) of Booneville; her grandchildren, Alison Farris, Craig Jackson and Clayton Jackson (Karley); her great-grandchildren, Kylie Jackson, Chloe Jackson and Cole Jackson and her special friends, Brenda Edge and Dorothy Chaffin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, James Tully Lindley; her parents, L.B. and Anita Nichols; her brothers, Bobby and Danny Nichols; her sister, Barbara Nichols Tittle; her sister-in-law, Mary Garrett; her niece, Shelia Nichols Potts and her great-nephew, Brett Harper. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Gregory Robinson
FULTON – Gregory Floyd Robinson, 54, of Rocky Mt. passed away on February 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Marion (Ham) and Mary Robinson. He was a graduate of Tremont High School and a veteran of the United States Army.
He will be remembered for his wildly entertaining stories, unfailing work ethic, teasing jokes and his powerful testimony about the love of his life, wife, Monica Robinson. Greg’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by family, friends, and adoring wife.
To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Ralph Hoffman
FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA – Ralph Hoffman, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home in Franklin, NC. Services will be on Friday, March 27th at Dowdle Cemetery.
Born in Pontotoc, MS, he was the son of the late Ralph H. and Anne Belle Williams Hoffman. Ralph is survived by a sister, Anne Barkley of Blue Mountain, MS and numerous cousins. Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.
Charles W. Flowers
TIPPAH COUNTY – Charles W. Flowers, 76, passed away on March 25, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
