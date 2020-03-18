Lillie Cole
ABERDEEN – Lillie Cole, 80, passed away on March 17, 2020, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Michael ‘Buddy’ ‘Mikey’ Robertson
NEW ALBANY – Michael ‘Buddy’ ‘Mikey’ Robertson, 42, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at MDOC in Parchman. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 1:00 p.m. at New Birth Community Church, 408 Clark Street New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
George Matthews
SHANNON – Mr. George John Paul Matthews, age 88, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness. He was born February 29, 1932 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jefferson James Matthews and Columbia Montoli Matthews. He lived his youth in New Orleans and attended Louisiana State University (LSU) where he played football and was on the boxing team, winning the championship during his time there. He served his country in the U.S. Army, ranked as Staff Sargent, during the Korean Conflict. George worked many years as a quality control engineer for American Standard in New Orleans, and transferring to Tupelo in 1968 when they opened as Eljer Manufacturing. He married Sandra Hendrix on August 15, 1980. Later George worked for Super Sagless where he was employed at the time of his retirement. He was a member of Verona First Baptist Church.
A memorial service celebrating his life with military honors will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to service time only.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Sandra Matthews of Shannon; son Montoli Matthews of Shannon and stepson, Matthew Baggett (Wendy) of Franklin, TN; daughters, Cassandra Thrift (Christopher) of Collinsville, MS and Serenity Matthews of Shannon; 9 grandchildren, Kyle Shelton, Ashe Shelton, Bobby Matthews, George Matthews, III, Nathan Baggett, Jaden Baggett, Adam Miller, Tommy Miller, and Matthew Miller, and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, George Matthews, Jr. and Paul Matthews; daughter, Donna Miller; brother, Jeff Matthews; and 2 sisters, Dorothy Stevenson and Elaine Laporth.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service live on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and thereafter by going to hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Darrell Hall
NEW ALBANY – Darrell Hall, 76, passed away on March 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Mary Wilson
WEST POINT – Mary Wilson, 89, passed away on March 17, 2020, at NMMC in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Samuel Douglas Lee
CALHOUN CITY – Samuel Douglas Lee, 47, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Sharon D. South
TUPELO – Sharon Burchfield South, 53, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness and is now in the arms of her creator, enjoying eternal peace and love. She was born August 6, 1966 in Winston County, but was a resident of both Lee and Union Counties for most of her life. Sharon was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt and pet lover. She will be missed by all of those that loved and knew her.
Survivors include her husband, Will South of Tupelo; mother, Betty Burchfield of Tupelo; brother, Kevin Burchfield (Amy) of Starkville; and nieces, Rylee, Kenzie Claire and Aubree.
Private services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy R. Hicks
MOOREVILLE – Jimmy R. Hicks, 81, passed away on March 18, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo. (associatedfuneral.com)
Wayne Harmon
CALHOUN CITY – Wayne Harmon, 82, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at New Liberty Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. There will also be visitation time on Saturday morning from 10 am until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Big Creek.
Peggy Ferris Thompson
BENTON COUNTY – Peggy Ferris Thompson, 87, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away on March 17, 2020, at her residence in Hickory Flat. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Ann Lollar
BENTON COUNTY – Elizabeth Ann Lollar, 72, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, March 20 at 2 PM at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Lollar family at RipleyFuneralHome.com.
Ardelia Jefferise Roberts
HOLLY SPRINGS – Ardelia Jefferise Roberts, 70, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Jones Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnn Brock
VERONA – JoAnn Honeycutt Brock, 81, died at her residence in Verona on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after an illness of about a year. JoAnn was born in Humphreys County, Belzoni, Mississippi on January 8, 1939 to the late Elzie Franklin Honeycutt and Hattie Lucille DeLoach Honeycutt. She grew up near Wolf Lake in the Delta and farmed the cotton fields early in life. She and her late husband, Billy Ray Brock, moved to Lee County (Verona) almost 50 years ago making this area their home most of their adult lives. JoAnn worked in area factories including Hunter-Sadler, Blue Bell, Five G’s among others for much of her life until spending the last 10 plus years of her life working in the school cafeterias in Plantersville and Verona Schools. She loved children and meeting their needs and was known by most as Mamaw Brock. She deeply loved her own family and especially her grandchildren. JoAnn enjoyed reading, watching TV especially game shows and Hallmark movies and sharing her wicked sense of humor with family and friends everywhere. An avid Mississippi State Sports fan, she was a devoted follower of the Girl’s basketball team. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Verona.
Due to the guidelines of the Coronavirus Pandemic, all services will be private to the family. Burial will be in the family plot at Canton City Cemetery.
Friends are welcome to send their expressions of sympathy to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. If you wish to honor her life, it is suggested memorials be made to Special Olympics, 2906 N. State St., # 206, Jackson, MS. 39216, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, TN 38105, or the American Cancer Society, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Lori Luna (Alberto) of Eggville; two sons, Jeff Brock (Mary) of Verona, and Mike Brock (Annette) of Peaceful Valley in Itawamba Co.; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Hill (Taylor) of Arkansas; and a host of other near relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, E.F. and Hattie Honeycutt; her husband, Billy Ray Brock; her siblings, Paulette Womack and 3 infants; a grandson, Adam, and granddaughter, Marlene.
Gloria Johnson
GREENWOOD – Gloria Johnson, 66, passed away on March 15, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
